The Hamptons’ First Film Festival

The Hamptons International Film Festival will be showing movies here from October 7 to October 16. The festival was founded in 1992 and, from its very first year, was a big hit, with producers, directors, actors, screenwriters, distributors and cameramen flooding into our community to exchange ideas, make connections and do deals. On its last day, awards are announced. It's a wonderful thing.
Podcast: Dan Talks with Quogue Village Mayor Robert Treuhold

In each episode of the "Who's Here in the Hamptons" podcast (aka Dan's Talks), Dan's Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.
