When you think about the way that gold has captured the hearts and minds of the world over the past many centuries, you have to understand that as a currency, the precious metal garners a profound respect across times, cultures, and races across our species. In the 1600s the famous pirate Henry Avery was able to successfully raid the Muslim ships off the Arabian coast, stealing the equivalent of millions of dollars in today’s money, entirely in Arabian gold. Even when he fled the Arabian coast and went to the Bahamas to hide out, he was able to trade his Arabian gold for quarter so that he could ground his ship and maintain his safety as he ultimately departed for Ireland (or maybe Scotland). This is why gold is a wise investment — it has been a wise investment for hundreds of years, saving pirates in the 1600s and saving your investment portfolio in our times.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO