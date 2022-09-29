Read full article on original website
Chief Davis, Mayor Brown talk efforts to curb violence
It's Ohio Non-Violence Week, and there is a parade happening in downtown Youngstown to recognize the week.
Youngstown City Schools receives grant for portable farm
The $4,000 units take up less than 10 square feet of space and are portable.
Trumbull County prison marks milestone
The state prison in Trumbull County is celebrating a big milestone next week.
Ohioans aren’t close to getting all the answers, despite court ruling that Cleveland must refund some income taxes
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Although a judge last week ordered the city of Cleveland to refund income taxes for a doctor working remotely during the pandemic, the ruling has left many Ohioans -- who also worked from home in 2020 -- wondering what it means for them. Cuyahoga County Common...
Mahoning County indictments: Sept. 29, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
Ohio babysitter indicted on 6 counts of rape
A 25-year-old Akron man who solicited babysitting services online is charged with raping children he babysat. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said a grand jury on Friday indicted Timothy Luna on 10 felony counts, including six counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of importuning.
Cuyahoga County corrections officer terminated for time theft
CLEVELAND, Ohio – An officer at the Cuyahoga County Jail was terminated after he was accused of getting paid for work that he didn’t do. Ogunseye Brewer, 46, was dismissed in August on several grounds, including leaving his work area without permission and falsifying sheriff’s records. Authorities estimated that Brewer stole between 30 and 40 hours of time from the county.
Eastern Gateway files lawsuit against DOE for 'endangering' education of 30,000 students, financial harm to school
Eastern Gateway Community College has filed a lawsuit against the US Department of Education and Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona in US District Court for the Southern District of Ohio. In the lawsuit filed in early September claims that the Department of Education did "irreparable harm" to the school, and...
Mahoning County library branch to temporarily close
PLYMC announced on their Facebook page that their Tri-Lakes branch in North Jackson will temporarily close due to a staffing shortage.
Man pleads guilty in Ohio insurance fraud case
Juan Rodriguez, aka Johnny Rodriguez, pleaded guilty to a fourth-degree felony charge of insurance fraud and a fifth-degree felony charge of forgery in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas on Wednesday.
Ruling goes in favor of city in Chill Can case
A Mahoning County magistrate says developers of the stalled Chill Can project in Youngstown breached their agreement with the city and could be liable now for monetary damages.
Boardman man facing multiple domestic violence cases
A Boardman man who court records indicate already faces at least two other domestic violence cases is back in the Mahoning County Jail.
Frank LaRose compromised his role as Ohio’s chief elections officer by attending Trump rally
So, Ohio’s Secretary of State, Frank LaRose, attends a political rally held by Donald Trump in Youngstown, even though LaRose oversees our state’s elections. As Trump continues to spread the “Big Lie” about the 2020 election, and continues to undermine voters’ confidence in election results, LaRose, in doing this, appears either oblivious to, or complicit in the damage Trump has caused. Are Ohio’s elections really safe in his hands?
Parade, walk and rally kick off nonviolence week events, Youngstown - OH
A parade of about a thousand people, floats, cars and trucks kicked off Ohio Nonviolence Week in Youngstown. The peaceful walk and parade was started by students of Penny Wells' Sojourn to the Past more than a decade ago. About one thousand people took part in a non violent parade...
Louisiana man charged in Mahoning, Columbiana County human trafficking sweep indicted
A Louisiana man was indicted in Mahoning County on Thursday on charges relating to an attempt at sexual contact with a minor. Fifty-seven-year-old Mark Dupuis was indicted on one count of attempted unlawful sexual contact with a minor, one count of importuning and one count of possessing criminal tools. Dupuis...
Cuyahoga Councilwoman Meredith Turner condemns ‘absolutely terrible’ jail food, wrestles with new jail debate
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Councilwoman Meredith Turner knows that current conditions in the jail must improve for staff and inmates, though she says she hasn’t made up her mind yet whether that means spending hundreds of millions of dollars building a new one. But one thing she...
Youngstown man fatally shot in Cleveland; Kent man arrested
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police records show investigators have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a 33-year-old Youngstown man. According to police, the incident took place around 5:40 p.m. Thursday in the city’s Mt. Pleasant neighborhood. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said the victim, identified...
YPD officers responded in seconds to downtown homicide
Police played video surveillance Friday showing how fast officers responded to a homicide downtown earlier this month.
Drugs, weapons, high capacity magazines, missing girl found in Lawrence County raid
Authorities say the search of a Lawrence County home turned up four guns, ammunition, several high-capacity magazines, drugs, and a juvenile female who was reported missing from the East Coast more than one year ago. On Thursday, the Lawrence County District Attorney's High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force along with...
Bike-share business pedals into Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — An Ohio family is introducing a new way to travel through their hometown. And it’s pedal-powered. YoGo Bikeshare plans to provide 30 bikes for short-term rental in downtown Youngstown. Four docking stations will be available to return and recharge the bikes. The business is expected...
