Three things to do this weekend in Greater Akron including North America's First People's Day

It is about time to bid adieu to September.

But that doesn't mean there's still not a lot to do in Greater Akron.

A series of events are on tap in Akron to mark North America's First People's Day and celebrate its early history − long before the first European settlers arrived.

An exhibit of contemporary Native American art opens Friday at the Institute for Human Science and Culture at the University of Akron Cummings Center. The Delaware Girl: The Art of Valerie J. Evans exhibit will be featured in the Metzger Gallery.

The annual Portage Path Walk will take place Sunday starting at 1:30 p.m. at Portage Path CLC, 55 S. Portage Path, and will be led by the Northern Cheyenne nation. It will end at the John Brown House, 514 Diagonal Road, where there will be a drum demonstration and singing.

There will be a free shuttle running between the Portage Path CLC and the John Brown House.

A food trailer operated by the Native American Indian Center of Central Ohio will offer Native American dishes.

Summit Metro Parks is planning a guided walk from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. beginning at the Big Bendparking area in Sand Run Metro Park, 1337 Merriman Road.

A historian will discuss how the region and the river played a vital transportation role for Native Americans.

Artist Peter Jones will be on hand to discuss his statues of Native Americans that can be found on the northern and southern ends of the Portage Path.

The Akron-Summit County Public Library’s Main Event: Many Voices speaker series will host Emmy award-winning storyteller Sarah Eagle Heart (Oglala Lakota) at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Main Library Auditorium.

She is the co-CEO of Return to the Heart Foundation that supports Native American women.

Other events include:

A free talk at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Institute for Human Science and Culture at the Cummings Center at the University of Akron by LaDonna Blue Eye, of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, on the History of Two Spirit and LGBTQ Identity in the Native American Community. The Cummings Center is at 73 S. College St.

A new art exhibit will open at 5 p.m. Friday at the Summit Art Space. The Portage Path Community Archaeology Project will run through Dec. 17 and features archaeological artifacts, interpretive maps, text panels and artwork prepared by area artists. The Summit Art Space is located at 140 E. Market Street. Kevin Kern, professor of history at UA, will speak at the opening.

Harvest season at Hale Farm and Village

The Harvest Festival begins this weekend at Hale Farm and Village.

Guests will see what it was like during harvest season at a 19th Century farm and a historic village.

There will be demonstrations, live music and apple cider pressing with a paid admission to the historic site on Oak Hills Road in Bath Township.

Johnny Appleseed will also make an appearance on Saturday and Sunday.

Autumn toast at the Akron Zoo

The Akron Zoo is once again opening its gates to just adults on Saturday.

The Brew at the Zoo event will run from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Participants are encouraged to wear a costume and enjoy samples from local breweries and wineries.

Tickets must be purchased in advance at akronzoo.org and cost $35. Designated driver tickets are $24.

The event is only open to those 21 years and older.

