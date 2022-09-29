ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney+ Names Alisa Bowen As President

By Peter White
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
Disney + is getting a new president.

Alisa Bowen has been promoted to the position. She was most recently EVP, Business Operations, a position that she was promoted to in February.

Bowen will continue to report to Michael Paull, President, Direct to Consumer, Disney Media Entertainment & Distribution.

It comes after Paull was promoted to that role earlier this year with accountability for Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, and Star+. He oversees these platforms globally for Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, reporting to Kareem Daniel.

Bowen will take on the role of head of Disney+ after that restructure, which also saw promotions for Joe Earley as President of Hulu and Rebecca Campbell running an international content creation hub.

She has led global business operations for Disney’s streaming platforms, including Disney+, since its launch in 2019. She joined Disney in 2017 as SVP, Digital Media and CTO of the Company’s international operations.

“Alisa has been an indispensable member of our leadership team since the inception of Disney+,” said Paull. “She possesses a rare and valuable combination of deep institutional knowledge, forward-thinking innovation, and global vision rooted in a strong focus on our consumer, that is perfectly suited for this critical role, and I am confident that she will have an immediate and positive impact on the business.”

“Disney+ is a phenomenal growth story and has delighted fans around the world at tremendous scale.  We have a best-in-class team behind this success and I’m excited to partner with them in this new role, as we drive the next phase of Disney+ growth,” added Bowen. “Our upcoming content is incredibly exciting, and we are committed to innovation to give our fans and subscribers the best possible experience, including more choice on how they can enjoy Disney+.”

Deadline

