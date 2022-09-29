ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Day-to-day': Myles Garrett, other injured Browns defenders remain uncertain for Falcons

By Chris Easterling, Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago

BEREA − Myles Garrett was back with his Browns teammates on Thursday. It was the start of the process for the All-Pro defensive end to eventually get on the field after his one-car accident on Monday.

Whether or not Garrett plays Sunday at Atlanta seemed secondary to him, according to those who were around him.

"He looked happy just to be able to see us all again," cornerback Greg Newsome II said Thursday. "I just told him, 'I love you, I'm glad you're here.' We'll definitely be there for him, whatever he needs, and can't wait for him to get back out there."

Garrett, who was cited for failure to control his vehicle at an unsafe speed, sustained a sprained shoulder and a biceps strain, as well as lacerations, in the accident. He stayed home from the facility on Wednesday to rest, but was back in meetings Thursday.

Myles Garrett cited in car accident: Cleveland Browns star traveling at 'unsafe speed' when Porsche flipped

Jacoby Brissett's backups speak out: Joshua Dobbs, Kellen Mond not surprised by Cleveland Browns quarterback's success

That return to the facility didn't include a return to the practice field. It's still uncertain whether it will include a return to the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday.

"Myles won't practice today, but I know it's going to be a day-to-day thing," defensive coordinator Joe Woods said. "So, there's a chance. It'll be based upon what the medical staff says."

Cleveland Browns dealing with lengthy list of defensive injuries

Woods, obviously, was talking about his star defensive end. However, there's any number of defensive starters who he could've also been referencing.

Wednesday's practice injury report had five defensive starters listed as having not practiced: Garrett, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (ankle), defensive tackle Taven Bryan (hamstring), linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (groin) and cornerback Denzel Ward (back, ribs). On Thursday, Owusu-Koramoah and Ward were able to at least practice in a limited capacity.

The Browns' post-practice injury report Thursday again listed Bryan, Clowney, Garrett and offensive tackle Joe Haeg as having not practiced for the second day in a row. It also listed offensive players Jack Conklin (knee) and David Njoku (knee) as having sat out Thursday, while left guard Joel Bitonio (biceps) was limited.

Receiver Amari Cooper returned after a Wednesday rest day. Safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. (hamstring) was a full participant again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JUgw2_0iFW8okD00

The Browns will have one more practice before they depart for Georgia. They will likely board the plane still wondering about several of those players' statuses for the game, specifically Garrett's.

"I think the NFL, like we said, is a game where if someone goes down, somebody else has to step up," Owusu-Koramoah said. "That's just what we're looking to do. Whoever's in those certain locations, whether it's [rookie defensive end] Alex [Wright] or whether it's different people at the corner position, it doesn't matter what the position or who goes down, it's always the next guy up and that's our responsibility and that's our job."

Owusu-Koramoah said his plan Thursday was to go through individual drills to see how his body responds to the work. He has been rehabbing almost daily since sustaining the injury early in the third quarter of last Thursday's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iJufP_0iFW8okD00

The problem for Woods is the way the injuries are creating depth issues as certain spots. Garrett's accident could possibly mean the Browns will be without either former No. 1 overall pick at defensive end, and could end up with two rookies playing substantially in their place.

"Obviously, you know, it sucks to have him go through what he went through," rookie defensive end Isaiah Thomas, who was again listed as a full practice participant with a hand injury, told the Beacon Journal. "But obviously when situations like that happened, you know, it's a next-man-up league. They drafted me here, so, obviously, I'm gonna do what I can to prepare the best way I can to perform the way I need to this Sunday."

Anthony Walker Jr., Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah injuries raise linebacker concerns

It's not just at defensive end, though, where the depth concerns exist. The linebacking corps lost defensive co-captain Anthony Walker Jr. to a season-ending torn quad tendon during the win over the Steelers, just a play or two after Owusu-Koramoah's injury.

That makes the status for Owusu-Koramoah, a second-year pro out of Notre Dame, crucial to alleviating some of the concerns there. Jacob Phillips will take Walker's place at the Mike linebacker spot, and Sione Takitaki could also play some of the weak-side nickel position that Owusu-Koramoah normally does when he's available.

The only two behind Phillips and Takitaki are second-year pro Tony Fields II and Jordan Kunaszyk, who was signed to the active roster last week after having been a game-day elevation off the practice squad the first two games. Woods was not ready to say on Thursday if Dakota Allen would be elevated from the practice squad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bBHtC_0iFW8okD00

"Defensively, you don't want to give them too much where they can't handle it," Woods said. "At the same time, that's why they're here. I don't believe that there's backups in the NFL. I just believe there's starters in waiting. Some of the guys are still developing and learning, but I trust those guys. I believe they're good players who are going to fill in for those guys if they don't play, and we're going to keep doing what we're doing defensively."

Injuries opening doors for younger Browns players to grab an opportunity

The injuries on the defense aren't necessarily something new for the Browns. The past couple of seasons have featured, for one reason or another, a handful of players missing time on that side of the ball.

A year ago, it was the secondary, with both Newsome and Ward missing at least two games apiece. Already this season, it's in the front seven where the injuries are cropping up for the Browns.

The mindset doesn't change, though. Nor does the confidence in whoever is on the field.

"I think we showed that last year, our starting secondary only played probably five games together and we’ve had a lot of backups in there ready to play," Newsome said. "So our backups are always preparing like starters, so I don’t think it’s going to be any issue. Obviously it’s going to be young, it’s going to be a new unit, but those guys have been preparing to start the whole season. So I don’t really see a challenge in it at all."

Contact Chris at ceasterling@thebeaconjournal.com.

On Twitter: @ceasterlingABJ

Browns at Falcons

Time: 1 p.m. Sunday

TV: CBS

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: 'Day-to-day': Myles Garrett, other injured Browns defenders remain uncertain for Falcons

