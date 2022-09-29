ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

The City of Yuma is bringing inclusive playgrounds to our area

By Samantha Byrd
 3 days ago
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A playground for everyone, the City of Yuma parks and recreation team  is collaborating with a local family to enhance the Castle Park.

An inclusive play space is where anyone no matter what age or what ability, can come together and play.

This idea came from local parents Isaac and Alexis Liggett, who say they must drive three hours outside of Yuma to find play equipment where their wheelchair-bound son isn’t just a spectator to his older sister.

“Even though AJ, we could lift him and put him into the adaptive chairs that are here, he didn’t like that. And we had to move his equipment along with him which just made things difficult so I said there has to be something out there that exists that he can have fun at the park,” said the Liggetts.

The Liggetts studied inclusive playground equipment options and approached parks and recreation about introducing them.

“So all inclusive means everybody can play all together. You’re not just giving them a seat at the table, you’re actually inviting them to participate in whatever you’re doing,” said Liggetts.

Parks and Rec plans to add three pieces of new inclusive play equipment as well as communication boards.

The first piece of the project is set to be complete around February to March of this year .

Parks and Rec says they are looking forward to bringing inclusive play not just to this playground but to other parks and recreation spaces, like the new park in the foothills.

“It just so happens that we are in the midst of planning the East Mesa park. That particular piece on the first phase calls for a large scale destination playground and that destination playground will be fully inclusive,” said Eric Urfer, City of Yuma Parks and Recreation Director.

The city is aiming to raise 200 thousand dollars to bring inclusivity to the Castle Park.

