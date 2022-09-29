ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

williamsonhomepage.com

Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee

We’re starting to see words like craft and apple and pumpkin in the listings for activities with the family, and that’s reflected in this week’s batch of cheap fun:. In this week’s installment, you can sleep under the stars at Owl Hill Nature Sanctuary, check out a day or two of the Tennessee Craft Fair or take the family to a festival dedicated to the delicious apple.
TENNESSEE STATE
nashvilleguru.com

Nashville Tequila Festival

The Nashville Tequila Festival is Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 6:00pm to 9:00pm at oneC1TY. This event will feature 70+ types of tequila, skull face painting, tacos, DJs, and a photo booth. Make sure to dress in your best Halloween costume! General admission tickets are $55. Admission is 21 and over only.
NASHVILLE, TN
macaronikid.com

5 Things to do in Williamson County This Week: September 30-October 6

Are you looking for fun things to do with your kids this week around Brentwood, Franklin, and Spring Hill? Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Brentwood, Franklin, & Spring Hill shares five things to do with your kids in and around Williamson County over the weekend and into the coming week. Here are the top five picks of fun things to do with kids in and around Brentwood, Franklin, and Spring Hill for the week of September 30-October 6! Click the links for details. (Note: This post contains affiliate links. Macaroni KID may make a small commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase using one of these links.)
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

Spring Hill Powerball player wins $100,000

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Powerball player who purchased a ticket in Spring Hill won $100,000 in Saturday night’s drawing, the Tennessee Lottery announced Sunday morning. The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win $50,000. Since the player chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1 and the Power Play number drawn was 2, the prize was doubled to $100,000.
SPRING HILL, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Vanderbilt Health Pleasant View now open

Vanderbilt Health Pleasant View is now open. The new outpatient facility is operated by physicians, nurses and staff of Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Offering greater convenience to primary care and specialized medical services for patients in Cheatham, Montgomery and Robertson counties, the 25,000-square foot structure is located just off Interstate 24 at 6536 Highway 41A in Pleasant View, Tennessee.
PLEASANT VIEW, TN
On Target News

First Responders Event in Shelbyville

Lowe’s of Shelbyville is hosting it First Responders event October 8th from 10-2pm. They will have Fire trucks, police cars, Ambulances and a Helicopter is planned. Multiple food trucks will be on location. The public is invited everyone to come out and meet first responders. One of Southern Tennessee's...
SHELBYVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

Summit football family requesting support for one of their own

SPRING HILL – Tug McCleery has been splitting time on the football field and in the hospital recently. The Summit High School assistant football coach and his young family have endured an onslaught of health scares in the last 18 months. Tug’s wife, Allison, was first diagnosed with breast...
SPRING HILL, TN
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee

If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE
wnky.com

UPDATE: Vehicle in murder investigation found in Nashville

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle belonging to a murdered woman in Bowling Green has been located in Nashville. The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for Damian Renard Bowden in connection with the murder of his daughter, Daquanna Bowden. WCSO Sheriff Brett Hightower says items found within the vehicle reveal additional evidence related to the ongoing investigation.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
ucbjournal.com

Corps of Engineers Award $91,250,000 For Spillway Gates Replacement Project on Center Hill Dam

NASHVILLE – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District awarded a $91,250,000 contract today to American Bridge Company for the Center Hill Dam Spillway Gates Replacement Project. Center Hill Dam is located on the Caney Fork River in Lancaster, Tennessee. The dam forms Center Hill Lake, which covers parts of DeKalb, Putman, White and Warren Counties. It controls the runoff from a drainage area of 2,174 square miles.
NASHVILLE, TN

