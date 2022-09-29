‘Hocus Pocus’ fans can spend an eerie night in this Sanderson sisters-themed Airbnb

“We’re back, witches.”

On Friday, Sept. 30, fans of the Bette Midler ghastly cult classic “Hocus Pocus” can rejoice in knowing that the much anticipated sequel — which has been 25 years in the making — has finally landed on Disney +.

Interior Screen grab from Airbnb

In related news, a movie themed short-term vacation rental has landed on Airbnb in Danvers, Massachusetts, for only $31 a night.

Interior Screen grab from Airbnb

However, there’s a catch.

Only one night — Oct. 20 — is available to rent, so fans are going to have to move scary fast in order to land the residence when booking opens on Oct. 12.

Interior Screen grab from Airbnb

And judging by the description and photos, it’s going to be well worth it.

“To celebrate our resurrection, we’re inviting guests into a land of enchantment with a stay at a recreation of our Salem cottage, where those with a penchant for mysticism can explore our spine-chilling haunt as All Hallows’ Eve approaches,” the listing on Airbnb says.

Exterior Screen grab from Airbnb

“As though untouched by time, our creaky old cottage stands tall amidst the trees, beckoning visitors as if by trance.”

Interior Screen grab from Airbnb

Fun features of the stay include:

Flip through the Sanderson sisters’ spell book

Explore the town of Salem

Watch a special screening of “Hocus Pocus 2”

Interior Screen grab from Airbnb

The Airbnb is hosted by the witchy Sanderson sisters (played by Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy in the films.)

Bedroom Screen grab from Airbnb

“A trio of delightfully wicked witches, we’re the Sanderson Sisters, resurrected once more from our seventeenth-century graves,” the listing says. “The bravest among you are welcome to stay a night in our bewitched home, but be warned, we’re hungrier than ever for eternal youth. Now come, we fly!”

Interior Screen grab from Airbnb

Booking opens at 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

