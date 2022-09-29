ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Storm Causes Orange, Durham and Chatham Residents to Start Weekend with No Power

North Carolina became the latest state to suffer the effects of then-Tropical Storm Ian on Friday, with one of the most impactful results being widespread power outages. Due to high winds and heavy rain from the storm, power lines became damaged and outages occurred for hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians, with a peak around 336,000 reported Friday night. As of Saturday morning, thousands of Orange, Durham and Chatham county residents are still awaiting repairs and restoration.
The speed limit in DTR is being lowered.

If you’ve ever stepped off the curb to cross the street Downtown and feared for your life—you’re not alone. And, now, the city has a solution. An absolute game-changer for pedestrian and bike safety, Raleigh leaders are reducing the speed limit from 35 to 25 mph on all streets between Glenwood Avenue and East Street, and Peace Street to just south of Martin Luther King Boulevard—including seeming raceways Dawson and McDowell. The change will also eliminate all turns on red and double turn lanes. The Downtown Pedestrian Safety Project is the result of a Downtown Raleigh Pedestrian Safety Study ordered in 2019 by Gov. Roy Cooper after a state worker was killed walking at the intersection of McDowell and Lane streets. Additionally, over the past 15 years, 335 pedestrian crashes have been reported in DTR—42% of which are the result of vehicles hitting pedestrians crossing the street, according to data from the NCDOT.
Let the cleanup begin

Editor’s note: Special complimentary access to this article and adjacent one about Hurricane Hazel’s impact in 1954. To subscribe, for unlimited online access, see special offer at end. As Saturday morning arrived – and the heaviest rains and wind from Hurricane Ian had already passed through the area...
Cedar Grove: Lost to Sight, but Not Memory

The tombstone of Catharine Gilbert — b. August 1, 1844, d. March 12, 1903 — stands sentry in the center of the cemetery of Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church in West End. The cedar tree under which it rests will certainly one day envelop within its bark the stone which leans against it, a living reminder of the steady relentlessness of change.
Car under fallen tree in Chapel Hill as Ian moves through

In Chapel Hill, South Columbia Street is closed in both directions near Westwood Drive due to a downed tree. The Chapel Hill Fire Department is asking for people to avoid the area. Someone was inside the car when the tree fell on it. No one was injured, but one of the car's headlights was shattered.
Lawndale Drive closed

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lawndale Drive is closed in Greensboro Friday morning. A fallen tree has blocked the roadway in both directions between Cottage Place and New Garden Road police said. Officials said the time of tree removal is not known at this time. Drivers are asked to take an...
Tree crashes on minivan in southeast Raleigh

On Savannah Drive in Raleigh, a tree fell on minivan. A lot of neighbors who heard the sound thought a car had crashed. No one was injured when the tree split in two and fell in front of the home. Reporter: Keely ArthurPhotographer: Josie ZimmerWeb Editor: Jessica Patrick.
NCDOT: Don’t travel unless you need to Friday into weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - State transportation officials preparing for Hurricane Ian are urging people to avoid unnecessary travel starting Friday into the weekend. The state Department of Transportation says more than 2,200 of its employees in all 100 counties have prepared equipment for possible clearing efforts, repairs, and pipe replacements after the storm passes.
Cars burn in fire at North Carolina dealership

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WRAL) -- A fire broke out Wednesday at a used car dealership on Capital Boulevard. Before 3 a.m., firefighters responded to flames at Imports City of Raleigh, located at 3244 Capital Boulevard and behind the Cook Out at the corner of Starmount Drive. Multiple cars were damaged...
Man found shot dead in car off 85 exit ramp in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. — The Durham Police Department said Sunday it is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday afternoon on the off ramp of I-85 North and Hillandale Road. Durham police said officers responded to a suspicious vehicle call shortly after 12:50 p.m. When they arrived, officers said they...
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

There is no doubt that North Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the country, and that's why so many people visit it every year. From breathtaking beaches, to charming small towns, and plenty outdoor activities to choose from, this beautiful state truly has something for everybody. With that being said, if you have never visited the amazing state of North Carolina, definitely add it to your list and pay it a visit in the near future. There are high chances it will become your favorite state in the country! And speaking of visiting, make sure you make a list of great restaurants to stop by. To help you get started, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love good food - and who doesn't? Here's what made it on the list:
