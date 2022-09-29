Read full article on original website
Fallen power lines block several major Orange County roads for second day
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A large tree along North Carolina Highway 54 in Chapel Hill came crashing down onto the highway sometime Friday as Ian rushed across the state. The tree was tangled up in power lines, blocking all drivers from being able to pass along the frequently-traveled highway.
Be careful on the roads: Ian knocks down power lines, trees
RALEIGH, N.C. — Several roads in central North Carolina were blocked by fallen trees on Saturday morning, a couple hours after Ian swept across the state with strong winds and heavy rain. "As the sun comes up and crews get out, we'll get a better sense of the extent...
Storm Causes Orange, Durham and Chatham Residents to Start Weekend with No Power
North Carolina became the latest state to suffer the effects of then-Tropical Storm Ian on Friday, with one of the most impactful results being widespread power outages. Due to high winds and heavy rain from the storm, power lines became damaged and outages occurred for hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians, with a peak around 336,000 reported Friday night. As of Saturday morning, thousands of Orange, Durham and Chatham county residents are still awaiting repairs and restoration.
Large trees fall in Raleigh, 47,000 without power in Wake County
Hurricane Ian on Friday brought down trees, flooded roads and left more than hundreds of thousands of customers in North Carolina without power. At least one person died in the state. Outages were improving slowly on Saturday, but according to Duke Energy, 20% of Wake County was without power at...
More than 370,000 people without power in North Carolina; Wake, Durham counties in the majority
From the Carolina coast to Central NC, Ian leaves thousands in the dark after heavy rains, strong winds bring down trees and power lines.
The speed limit in DTR is being lowered.
If you’ve ever stepped off the curb to cross the street Downtown and feared for your life—you’re not alone. And, now, the city has a solution. An absolute game-changer for pedestrian and bike safety, Raleigh leaders are reducing the speed limit from 35 to 25 mph on all streets between Glenwood Avenue and East Street, and Peace Street to just south of Martin Luther King Boulevard—including seeming raceways Dawson and McDowell. The change will also eliminate all turns on red and double turn lanes. The Downtown Pedestrian Safety Project is the result of a Downtown Raleigh Pedestrian Safety Study ordered in 2019 by Gov. Roy Cooper after a state worker was killed walking at the intersection of McDowell and Lane streets. Additionally, over the past 15 years, 335 pedestrian crashes have been reported in DTR—42% of which are the result of vehicles hitting pedestrians crossing the street, according to data from the NCDOT.
Glenwood Avenue floods near Lynn Road, ‘impassable’ conditions: NCDOT
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The onslaught of rain Friday has flooded areas of the Triangle, including a stretch of Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh, according to the NC Dept. of Transportation. Near Lynn Road, the section of Glenwood Avenue was flooded in both directions just before 10 p.m. Drivers were...
North Carolina man died using generator after Ian causes power outages
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — At least one person in North Carolina died Saturday after Ian impacted the state, officials said. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. A man in Johnston County was attempting to use a generator in a closed garage, according...
Let the cleanup begin
Editor’s note: Special complimentary access to this article and adjacent one about Hurricane Hazel’s impact in 1954. To subscribe, for unlimited online access, see special offer at end. As Saturday morning arrived – and the heaviest rains and wind from Hurricane Ian had already passed through the area...
Cedar Grove: Lost to Sight, but Not Memory
The tombstone of Catharine Gilbert — b. August 1, 1844, d. March 12, 1903 — stands sentry in the center of the cemetery of Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church in West End. The cedar tree under which it rests will certainly one day envelop within its bark the stone which leans against it, a living reminder of the steady relentlessness of change.
Car under fallen tree in Chapel Hill as Ian moves through
In Chapel Hill, South Columbia Street is closed in both directions near Westwood Drive due to a downed tree. The Chapel Hill Fire Department is asking for people to avoid the area. Someone was inside the car when the tree fell on it. No one was injured, but one of the car's headlights was shattered.
Lawndale Drive closed
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lawndale Drive is closed in Greensboro Friday morning. A fallen tree has blocked the roadway in both directions between Cottage Place and New Garden Road police said. Officials said the time of tree removal is not known at this time. Drivers are asked to take an...
Tree crashes on minivan in southeast Raleigh
On Savannah Drive in Raleigh, a tree fell on minivan. A lot of neighbors who heard the sound thought a car had crashed. No one was injured when the tree split in two and fell in front of the home. Reporter: Keely ArthurPhotographer: Josie ZimmerWeb Editor: Jessica Patrick.
NCDOT: Don’t travel unless you need to Friday into weekend
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - State transportation officials preparing for Hurricane Ian are urging people to avoid unnecessary travel starting Friday into the weekend. The state Department of Transportation says more than 2,200 of its employees in all 100 counties have prepared equipment for possible clearing efforts, repairs, and pipe replacements after the storm passes.
Raleigh police have identified man found dead on greenway and ask public for help
Raleigh police need the public’s help in a death investigation.
1 displaced in Hillsborough house fire during Hurricane Ian, fire officials say
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is displaced after a house fire in Hillsborough during Hurricane Ian Friday night, according to the Orange Rural Fire Department. It happened after Ian made landfall in South Carolina around 2 p.m. Friday, impacting North Carolina and triggering power outages from heavy winds.
Cars burn in fire at North Carolina dealership
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WRAL) -- A fire broke out Wednesday at a used car dealership on Capital Boulevard. Before 3 a.m., firefighters responded to flames at Imports City of Raleigh, located at 3244 Capital Boulevard and behind the Cook Out at the corner of Starmount Drive. Multiple cars were damaged...
Man found shot dead in car off 85 exit ramp in Durham, police say
DURHAM, N.C. — The Durham Police Department said Sunday it is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday afternoon on the off ramp of I-85 North and Hillandale Road. Durham police said officers responded to a suspicious vehicle call shortly after 12:50 p.m. When they arrived, officers said they...
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
There is no doubt that North Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the country, and that's why so many people visit it every year. From breathtaking beaches, to charming small towns, and plenty outdoor activities to choose from, this beautiful state truly has something for everybody. With that being said, if you have never visited the amazing state of North Carolina, definitely add it to your list and pay it a visit in the near future. There are high chances it will become your favorite state in the country! And speaking of visiting, make sure you make a list of great restaurants to stop by. To help you get started, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love good food - and who doesn't? Here's what made it on the list:
Power line continuously on fire in Randleman
A power line keeps catching on fire in Randleman. Authorities in the area said it keeps reigniting and they're working to get electrical crews out there to fix it.
