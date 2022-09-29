Read full article on original website
Disney Analyst Slashes Profit Estimates To Factor In Content Sales Licensing Guidance, DTC Losses
Needham analyst Laura Martin reiterated a Hold on Walt Disney Co DIS. For 4Q22, although she maintained the DIS revenue estimate at $21.2 billion (up 14% Y/Y), she cut the operating income estimate by 29% to $1.9 billion. The guidance reflects Content Sales Licensing & Other OI guidance of $100...
Cathie Wood Loads Up $12M In Shares Of Software Company Day After It Announced Collaboration With Microsoft
Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management bought over 950,000 shares of software-maker UiPath Inc PATH, valued at over $11.9 million based on Thursday’s closing price. The purchase was done through six different Ark exchange-traded funds. UiPath is the 10th largest holding of the company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK,...
Cathie Wood Slashes $18M Stake In Spotify, Keeps Binging On This Software Company's Shares
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management dumped over 200,000 shares of Spotify Technology SA SPOT on Friday via two of the company’s exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The share sale was valued at over $18 million, based on Friday’s closing price. Spotify is the 27th largest holding in the flagship ARK...
NYSE to Suspend Trading Immediately in Warrants of H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (HIGA WS) and Commence Delisting Proceedings
The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE", the "Exchange") announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the warrants of H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (the "Company"), each whole warrant exercisable for one Class A ordinary share — ticker symbol HIGA WS — from the NYSE. Trading in the Company's warrants will be suspended immediately. Trading in the Company's Class A ordinary shares — ticker symbol HIGA — and Units — ticker symbol HIGA U — will continue on the NYSE.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Information on the total number of voting rights and shares
Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), September 30, 2022, 10:30 pm CET / 4:30 pm ET – In accordance with article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels and Nasdaq: NYXH) publishes the belowinformation following the issue of new shares. Share capital:...
Dow Tumbles Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Down 2%
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dipping more than 300 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.23% to 28,865.85 while the NASDAQ fell 0.92% to 10,638.61. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.97% to 3,605.32. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate shares...
7 Analysts Have This to Say About AbbVie
AbbVie ABBV has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $162.43 versus the current price of AbbVie at $142.73, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated AbbVie...
iShares® iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF Nears Final Distribution Date
BlackRock announced today the planned termination of the iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF IBMK. IBMK's last day of trading and final NAV calculation date will be Thursday, December 1, 2022. Its liquidation date will be Wednesday, December 7, 2022. iBonds cease trading by design, because they mature...
INVESTOR DEADLINE: Investors in Barclays PLC with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit – BCS
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Barclays PLC BCS American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") on a U.S. open market between February 18, 2021 and March 25, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period") have until November 22, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Barclays class action lawsuit. The Barclays class action lawsuit – captioned City of North Miami Beach Police Officers' and Firefighters' Retirement Plan v. Barclays PLC, No. 22-cv-08172 (S.D.N.Y.) – charges Barclays and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Tilray Brands
Tilray Brands TLRY has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $3.29 versus the current price of Tilray Brands at $2.86, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Schwab Declares Preferred Stock Dividend
The Board of Directors of The Charles Schwab Corporation today declared a dividend on the following series of outstanding preferred stock, payable November 1, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 17, 2022:. Preferred Stock Series. Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A...
Why AMD Shares Fell Sharply This Week
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD shares traded lower by 6.67% to $63.36 this week amid overall market weakness and a rise in the 10-year treasury yield, which is hovering around a decade high of 4%. In general, when interest rates rise, the value of future cash flows is reduced for growth stocks, which in turn lower the value of the stock.
Fed's Preferred Inflation Measure Comes In Higher Than Expected: What You Need To Know
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY SPY traded slightly higher on Friday morning after the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported a 6.2% increase in the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index in the month of August, remaining near the highest levels since the 1980s. What Happened: The headline PCE...
Cantaloupe Investor Alert
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Cantaloupe To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Cantaloupe, Inc. ("Cantaloupe" or the "Company") CTLP.
ZTEST Announces Results of Annual Meeting and Grant of Stock Options
NORTH YORK, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2022 / ZTEST Electronics Inc. ("ZTEST" or the "Company") ZTE is pleased to announce that the existing Board of Directors was re-elected and the existing auditors were re-appointed at the annual meeting of shareholders held on Friday, September 30, 2022. The Company also wishes to announce that it has granted 1,275,000 stock options to directors and officers of the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Permatech Electronics Corp., exercisable at $0.10 per share for 5 years.
ROSEN, Leading Investor Counsel, Encourages Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. and Discovery, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - WBD, DISCA, DISCB, DISCK
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2022) - WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of investors who: (a) exchanged Discovery, Inc. ("Discovery") common stock DISCA DISCB DISCK for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. ("Warner Bros.") common stock WBD pursuant to Discovery's February 4, 2022 Registration Statement on Form S-4 and Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 10, 2022; and/or (b) purchased shares of Warner Bros. common stock on the open market traceable to the Prospectus through the date of the filing of the complaint on September 23, 2022. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 22, 2022.
Heritage Cannabis Amends Senior Secured Loan And Increases Facility To $19.8M
Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. HERTF CANN has entered into a second loan amending agreement to an original loan agreement dated March 29, 2021, as amended October 4, 2021 with BJK Holdings Ltd. in the total amount of $19.775 million across four facilities. As a result of the second amending agreement,...
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Equity Notice: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Against Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD)
The Class: Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons and entities who (1) exchanged Discovery, Inc. common stock for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. WBD common stock pursuant or traceable to Discovery's February 4, 2022 Registration Statement on Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement") and Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus filed with the SEC on February 10, 2022 (the "Prospectus"), or (2) purchased shares of WBD common stock on the open market traceable to the Prospectus through the date of the filing of this Complaint. The complaint is also brought on behalf of Discovery shareholders who exchanged Discovery common shares for WBD common stock pursuant to the Prospectus.
Coinbase Unable To Process US Bank Transactions, Implementing Fix
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase on Sunday suffered a snag, which prevented transactions from user accounts based in the United States from getting processed. The company stated that the problem had been identified and was being resolved. "At this time, we are unable to accept payments from or process withdrawals from US...
