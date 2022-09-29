Read full article on original website
Shot In Rhode Island, Hocus Pocus 2 Ready To Open
Hocus Pocus 2 is being released on today. The highly-anticipated sequel to the 1993 film was shot entirely in Rhode Island, including at Federal Hill, LaSalle Academy in Providence, Washington Square in Newport, and a colonial-era town that was constructed at Chase Farm in Lincoln. A private screening was held...
With summer in the books, Theatre By The Sea owner reflects on theater’s big return
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The 2022 Theatre By The Sea summer season delivered on its promise of a box-busting schedule after a global pandemic left the curtains closed for two years. After COVID hit, Bill Hanney, the theater’s owner and executive producer, had to curtail the summer musical productions...
‘Flames of Hope’ kicks off at Convention Center
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of people gathered Saturday for the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation’s annual “Flames of Hope” weekend. All afternoon, people filed into the Rhode Island Convention Center to share stories, explore the several breast cancer resources available, try out various therapies, and even hear from Dr. Jen Arnold – star […]
Dream Day: Fall fun in Providence, R.I.
Providence is the capital and most populous city of the U.S. state of Rhode Island and is one of the oldest cities in the United States. 8 A.M. Start your morning at Amy’s Place, a spot that’s been ranked for having the best breakfast sandwiches in the state. The main attraction of their sandwiches is the bolo levedo — a slightly sweet and crispy Portuguese muffin. Take one to go and explore the independent shops and art galleries along Wickenden Street.
The Witches of Providence
According to Della-Piana, having one wow element will not only save on costs but also give you something to build around. For a costume she created for Cruz’s song Raven Evermore, for example, Della-Piana crafted a stunning bolero jacket, intricately cutting PVC and leather to resemble raven feathers. Cruz can mix and match the piece again and again to achieve different looks.
6 Places to Pick Up Hocus Pocus-Themed Treats in Rhode Island
Something is brewing in our local bakeries. In light of Hocus Pocus 2 being filmed in our little state, bakers have been busy making us mere mortals some tasty treats – see if you can find your favorite Sanderson sister milling about, or maybe just in cookie form. Stop by one of these local bakeries to gather all the goodies you need to enjoy opening night.
Gallery: Haunted Gallows opens to visitors
BURRILLVILLE – The latest attraction offering scares to brave visitors from across New England opened in Burrillville this week, providing a new choice for fun this Halloween season. Haunted Gallows held its grand opening on Friday, Sept. 30, with guests flocking to a 600-acre property on East Ironstone Road...
32 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this October
WHAT: Enter Barnaby’s Inferno, where guests will find three floors of spooky delights — think local food and libations, immersive decorations and entertainment — during the fifth annual Halloween at the Castle. Sport your creepiest costume and take part in complimentary tarot and palm readings. Funds from the twenty-one-plus event helped save Barnaby Castle and restore the building’s exterior painting and the solarium’s windows. VIP tickets offer access to a 7 p.m. soiree. 8 p.m.–midnight. $200–$250; free valet parking. Where: Barnaby Castle, 299 Broadway, Providence. More info: 617-4660, kaitlyn-alyece-events.com.
Thousands turn out to annual Gloria Gemma 5K in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Thousands turned out to Sunday’s annual Gloria Gemma 5K road race in Providence. The event works to raise funds as well as awareness each October for those affected by breast cancer. Ben Warr, a student from Bishop Hendricken High School tells ABC 6 News...
‘Six Picks’ Events: What to do in RI this weekend (Sept. 30-Oct. 2)
Autumn is here, and traditional fall events dominate “Six Picks” this weekend. We present a few favorites below. Saturday and Sunday: Enjoy a pint or two of Festbier at Rejects Beer Co. in Middletown as the brewery celebrates Oktoberfest this weekend. It’s also the month of Rocktober at the brewery with music all day long featuring Sourpunch, We Own Land, Z Boys, and Boston’s Dirty Water and the Smelltones. The event is dog friendly, there will be games for kids, a BBQ pit, Diego’s tacos, and more. Click here for details.
Dancing Witches Are Taking Over a Westport Craft Fair and They Want You to ‘Shake Your Bacon’
Good people of Westport, get ready to Shake Your Bacon. Have you ever wanted to see witches dance? Well, now you can. The Divine Wellness & Psychic Craft Fair in Westport on Oct. 30 will include a raffle for prizes, card readings, face painting, and much more. Costumes are strongly encouraged, so anyone who comes in costume will receive a free raffle ticket for a chance to win a prize from craft fair vendors.
Providence Bike Collective hosts ‘Big October Fix’
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Bike Collective held its “Big October Fix” Sunday. The event saw volunteers help to fix up 100 bicycles that will be given to Providence residents. The bikes will go to several South Providence community organizations. Sunday’s event celebrated the completion of...
Rhode Island Monthly
’s Best of Rhode Island. Celebrate this holiday season at historic Hotel Providence! Nestled in the heart of downcity, the hotel has five different event spaces to accommodate everything from intimate dinners for 20 of your closest family and friends to lavish celebrations for up to 150 of your colleagues. With fully customizable menu, bar, and décor options, allow our seasoned event professionals to take some of the stress out of the holiday season for you. Take the elevator home at the end of the festivities to one of our 80 comfortably adorned guest rooms – available at a discounted rate to you and your attendees. It’s never too early to start wrapping up those holiday plans, so reach out today and we’ll waive your site fee!
HOME TOUR: Providence’s Wedding Cake House
N.B. Miranda’s term as innkeeper ends in April of 2023, and the Wedding Cake House team is looking for her successor. Interested? Apply online at DirtPalace.org. At the intersection of Plainfield Street and Manton Avenue, AKA Olneyville Square, find The Dirt Palace Storefront Window Gallery. Since 2000, this public art project has showcased the talent of hundreds of local, national, and international artists, community groups, and youth arts programming. Monthly rotating exhibits are free and on view 24/7.
Everybody’s talking: WHS grad Kevin Lavallee opens Everybody’s Pizzeria
SMITHFIELD – Kevin Lavallee knew he wanted to run his own restaurant long before he recently got the chance to do just that with Everybody’s Pizzeria & Bar at 970 Douglas Pike. Lavallee, a 2013 graduate of Woonsocket High School who went on to earn a business management...
New Bedford Church Resurrected into Glamorous Five-Bedroom Home
The site of the former New Bedford Church of Christ has been transformed into what could arguably be one of the most beautiful homes in the city. Jackson first told us about 1169 Phillips Road in February. Back then, the church was in pretty bad shape, but Jackson thought it...
Outerlimits SC 37 Ready For Newport Close-Up
The latest SC 37 catamaran to be completed by Outerlimits Offshore Powerboats could be the prettiest one yet. And thanks to a collaboration between the Bristol, R.I., company and Mercury Racing, which built the 450R outboard engines for the 37-footer, folks in Rhode Island this weekend for the Audrain Newport Concours and Motor Week event will get the first public look at it—and maybe even a ride in the new beauty.
Late Night Madness Brings Friartown Back Together
The 2022-23 Providence College Late Night Madness celebration returned to the Amica Mutual Pavilion for the first time as the event since 2019 on Saturday, October 1. The night was packed with dance and cheer performances followed by introductions of the men’s and women’s basketball teams. The AMP was then illuminated by a performance by Khalid.
Narragansett Beer Hosts Pet Adoption Party
Narragansett Beer hosted its annual Dog Days of Summer Pupfest adoption event at its brewery in Providence on Aug. 21. Guests were invited to bring their own four-legged friends or meet new ones from featured local pet adoption organizations including Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Friends of Homeless Animals, Rhode Home Rescue, Fetch Pet Care and Heart of RI Animal Rescue League. Guest pups had the chance to be featured in a fashion show and costume contest throughout the day’s festivities, which included live music and food from local vendors to enjoy alongside Narragansett brews.
Temporary bike path opens at Hope Street in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new temporary one-mile trail opened off of Hope Street Saturday. The path can be used for walking, jogging, and biking on the East Side of Providence. Jill Eschelman of the Providence Streets Coalition told ABC 6 News that there are a lot of bikers...
