Dripping Springs, TX

Faces off the Field: Natalie Arnold, senior middle blocker, Dripping Springs

By Rick Cantu, Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago
What has been your favorite memory playing volleyball for Dripping Springs?

It would have to be winning the regional finals when I was a sophomore to go to state.

Why is Dripping Springs so good in volleyball every year?

We just have so much talent just in this area. We all want to succeed, so we show up to practice ready to work every day.

What is your favorite part of the sport?

My favorite part is probably that it’s a team sport. When you’re not doing well you can turn to your team, and they’ll bring you up and encourage you. You have to learn to trust each other to succeed.

Have you learned some lessons from volleyball that you apply to daily life?

Because this is a team sport you learn how to work with others for a common goal, bigger than yourself, and how to be able to say something to someone without hurting their feelings.

What do you plan to do after you graduate from high school?

I will be attending Wofford College in South Carolina. I couldn’t be happier to be going there and also have the opportunity to play the sport I love.

If you could have dinner with four people in the history of the world, who would they be?

I’m going to choose Kevin Hart, Kobe Bryan, Ferruccio Lamborghini and Leonardo da Vinci.

Why did you pick Leonardo?

He was a genius. He was the smartest person to ever live, and it would be amazing just to hear him talk.

Tell me something about you that most people don't know.

I got severely bit on my arm by my dog less than 24 hours before I played in the state semifinal game my sophomore year.

In your spare time, what do you do for fun?

Playing high school and club volleyball takes up most of my time, but when I’m not playing, I like to hang out with my friends or go to the pool with friends.

What has been your favorite vacation?

My favorite vacation would probably have to be when my mom surprised me with tickets for us to go to California for the weekend for my birthday last year. It was memorable because I was not expecting it at all. We went to the Wedge, a famous surfing beach, and saw my family in California. I was also born there, and I hadn’t been back since I was 3.

