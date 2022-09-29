ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former State Street VP accused of multiple rapes released on $200K bail

By Heather Alterisio
 3 days ago

As part of his bail conditions, Ivan Cheung must remain in Massachusetts, surrender his passport, stay away from any accusers or witnesses, and wear a GPS monitoring bracelet.

An alleged serial rapist was released on $200,000 bail with conditions this week, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

Ivan Cheung, 42, of Quincy was arrested Sept. 12 on four outstanding warrants, Boston police said in a release at the time.

The suspect, a former State Street vice president who was fired from the Boston-based financial services and banking company following his arrest, was charged with aggravated rape (four counts), aggravated rape of a child (four counts), and aggravated statutory rape (two counts) stemming from four incidents dating back to 2003, 2005, and 2006, according to police.

Cheung’s alleged victims included two underage girls and two adults, Boston 25 News reported.

Bail had initially been set at $1 million when Cheung was first arraigned earlier this month, but a judge later agreed to lower it.

As part of his bail conditions, Cheung must remain in Massachusetts, surrender his passport, stay away from any accusers or witnesses, and wear a GPS monitoring bracelet, the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office confirmed by phone.

Boston police arrested Cheung after detectives said they collected his DNA from a discarded cigarette butt. The arrest came as police were taking a closer look at unsolved rapes.

