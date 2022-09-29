Read full article on original website
Rate Hikes and Rate Discounts for Some Maine Utility CustomersThe Maine WriterMaine State
Stonecipher Farm Deals With TheftThe Maine WriterBowdoinham, ME
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Hannaford Opens New Locations In The USBryan DijkhuizenBrunswick, ME
3 Great Taco Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Wiscasset Art Walk goers enjoy season-ender
At the June Wiscasset Art Walk, Topsham’s Heather MacLeod played her penne whistle. She crossed Main Street and joined in some impromptu playing with other musicians. Sept. 29, she was spectating instead of performing. “And I’m the roadie for the classical guitar,” she said smiling as she looked toward her partner, Jonathan Waldo, playing a few feet away.
Hootenanny returns Oct. 15
Among the events postponed multiple times due to the pandemic, the annual Hootenanny at the Boothbay Harbor Opera House hasn’t taken to the stage since the spring of 2019. On Saturday, Oct. 15, Garry Blackman and the Hootenanny return. The evening is once again a fundraiser for the Opera House, with musicians donating their time, and all ticket proceeds going to help with the maintenance of the historic building. Over the years the Hootenanny has raised more than $25,000 for the non-profit Opera House.
Lincoln County property transfers in September
The Lincoln County Registry of Deeds provided the following information on property transfers recorded in September:. Alna: PNC Bank National Association and Ranta, Richard J. to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation; Averill, Stephen P. to Averill, Stephen P. and Averill, Patti Jo. Boothbay: Schambra, Frank G. Tr, Schambra Living Trust...
Sept. 30 update: Midcoast adds 22 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MaineHousing pauses emergency rental assistance program
MaineHousing Thursday announced it had paused accepting new applications to the Emergency Rental Assistance Program as the agency awaits word on its request for additional federal funding. An unanticipated uptick in demand on the program, coupled with uncertain new revenue prompted MaineHousing's leadership team to make this decision. As of...
DMR Commissioner Keliher to Maine lobstermen: ‘It is imperative that we participate in the process to provide Maine’s input’
Please see the notice below from NOAA regarding an in-person scoping session in Maine. NOAA has scheduled this scoping session because Governor Mills worked with the Secretary of Commerce to ensure she understood how important it was for the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) to come to Maine and hear directly from Maine fishermen.
Conservation District seeks nomination for board of supervisors
Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District as one opening on its five-member Board of Supervisors. The volunteer board, which is responsible for guiding the District’s business affairs and operations in its mission to provide assistance to the community in conservation of land and water resources, is comprised of three elected and two appointed supervisors, who each serve overlapping three-year terms. This year we are seeking nominations for one elected position.
