Among the events postponed multiple times due to the pandemic, the annual Hootenanny at the Boothbay Harbor Opera House hasn’t taken to the stage since the spring of 2019. On Saturday, Oct. 15, Garry Blackman and the Hootenanny return. The evening is once again a fundraiser for the Opera House, with musicians donating their time, and all ticket proceeds going to help with the maintenance of the historic building. Over the years the Hootenanny has raised more than $25,000 for the non-profit Opera House.

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO