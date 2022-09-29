Read full article on original website
Related
Expert Says The Person Who Should Fear Prince Harry's Memoir The Most Isn't Even A Royal - Exclusive
The Duke of Sussex's upcoming memoir continues to be a major source of tension. In fact, experts agree it's the one thing Prince Harry needs to drop if he wants to reunite the royal family. As the Daily Mail reported, during an interview on "Lorraine," former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown asserted that this is the optimum time for Harry to sort things out, since royal watchers were thrilled to see him reunited with Prince William, in particular, while mourning the queen's death.
Royal Experts Say Prince Harry Could Be Facing Pressure From Meghan Amid Memoir Drama
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are back in California following a difficult, and longer than expected, sojourn overseas. Page Six confirmed the superstar couple traveled back to the states shortly after attending the queen's funeral. The Sussexes settled in California after spectacularly stepping down as working royals in 2020. Unsurprisingly, an insider claimed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were eager to leave the UK.
Expert Says Meghan Markle May Have Missed A Key Difference Between Celebrity And Royal Life
Meghan Markle did not adjust easily to royal life by anyone's estimation — even her own. As the Duchess of Sussex told The Cut in August, "I was an actress. My entire job was 'Tell me where to stand. Tell me what to say. Tell me how to say it. Tell me what to wear, and I'll do it.'"
Why A Royal Expert Thinks Prince Harry Revised His Memoir After The Queen's Death — EXCLUSIVE
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, gained more than just a Californian address when he and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, stepped back from their palace duties. By being a non-working royal, the prince was no longer obligated to live by the code of "never complain, never explain" — a motto thought to have been adopted by his great-grandmother, per Marie Claire. He was free to tell his truth, and, sadly, he learned that freedom of speech doesn't mean freedom from the consequences. Harry's public accusations about feeling unsupported by his family have caused enough of a stir on their own. But when he added a jab about a family member who allegedly made a racist remark, the late Queen Elizabeth herself was forced to issue a response, saying "Recollections may vary" (via The Guardian).
RELATED PEOPLE
The Royal Tradition Princess Beatrice And Princess Eugenie Don't Follow
Queen Elizabeth II reportedly had a close bond with all of her grandchildren, including Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, the daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. Royal expert Tom Quinn believes that the queen had a special place in her heart for them because the two sisters reminded her "something of her own relationship as a child with Princess Margaret" (per the documentary "Beatrice and Eugenie: Pampered Princesses?" via Daily Express).
Royal Historian Says Princess Beatrice And Princess Eugenie Might Be Losing Their Titles
After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son ascended to the throne and became King Charles III. Even before his mother's passing, though, Charles was reportedly looking into significant changes to the British royal family, including a slimmed down monarchy. One source believes that will likely include King Charles and Queen Camilla; Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex; William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales; and Anne, Princess Royal, per Insider.
Here's What The New King Charles III Coins Are Going To Look Like
Queen Elizabeth II became queen in 1952, and she reigned for a historically long 70 years (via History). In honor of her 70 years on the throne, the United Kingdom pulled out all the stops for the Platinum Jubilee, and this included an estimated spending of over $356 million on Platinum Jubilee souvenirs, according to The Washington Post.
Kate Middleton Wears The Perfect Color To Meet With The Royal Navy
Kate Middleton seems to always know how to dress for any occasion. Take her arrival in Wales earlier in the week, a trip that marked the new Princess of Wales' first foray into the country since assuming the title that used to belong to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana. Incidentally, this is just one styling Kate will be known as, with the royal having also inherited the titles of Duchess of Cornwall to add to the title of Duchess of Cambridge, which the Queen bestowed upon her on her wedding day. The media has been quite confused by all the titles, it's worth noting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Prince William And Prince Harry's Relationship After The Queen's Death May Depend On One Thing
Royal watchers were thrilled to see the warring brothers back together again, but William and Harry's outing after the queen's death was reportedly more uncomfortable than it looked. The estranged siblings reunited publicly for the first time in over a year, to mourn the loss of their beloved grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. However, as insiders clarified to People, it was an emotionally draining situation all round, and the princes were focused on the task at hand rather than on fixing their strained relationship.
New Royal Portrait Of The Firm Members Draws Mixed Reactions On Twitter
It was perhaps an odd time to take a photo of the most senior members of the royal family. On the eve of the Queen's funeral, the new monarch, King Charles III, queen consort Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Kate Middleton, posed for a new portrait. The image, featuring all four royals, was shared via the official Twitter account of the King and Camilla, where it promptly stirred up a bit of a tizzy among fans.
U.K.・
Prince Andrew's Scandal Is About To Take Over Headlines Yet Again
Poor King Charles II. Just when the headlines about Prince Andrew were dying down, there's another reminder of all the scandals involving his brother. Andrew, Duke of York, has been a one-person PR disaster for the royal family for years. When the prince was younger, the press nicknamed him "Randy Andy" (via The Guardian), and Queen Elizabeth's second son brought one of the royal family's scandalous romances into the headlines by dating actress Koo Stark (via The U.S. Sun). The Duke of York was also named "Air Miles Andy" for his shady travel habits, and the press reported on Andrew's lavish spending for years.
How King Willem-Alexander Of The Netherlands Tricked His Future Queen When They First Met
King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and his wife, Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, were among many European royals who made their way to London to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II (via NL Times). His mother, Beatrix of the Netherlands, who abdicated in 2013 (via Holland.com), also joined them.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Queen Margrethe Of Denmark Just Made A Drastic Decision Concerning Her Grandchildren
The queen of Denmark just made a shocking decision that garnered mixed reactions across the monarchy. In recent years, European royals have been making impactful changes in their respective sovereignties. In 2019, Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf decided to remove his grandchildren from the royal house, so they'll no longer be expected to carry out official royal duties, per BBC. Aside from two grandchildren in direct line to the throne, the rest have been relegated to dukes and duchesses and are not entitled to be recipients of taxpayer-funded grants. Meanwhile, in January 2022, the late Queen Elizabeth stripped her son, Prince Andrew, of royal patronages, following sexual assault allegations. The Duke of York lost his HRH status, along with his military titles, per NPR.
The Queen's Death Certificate Varied From Prince Philip's In A Specific Way
The past few years have been especially challenging for the United Kingdom's royal family as they've experienced the loss of not one, but two senior members. Prince Philip died on April 9, 2021, leaving his wife of 73 years, Queen Elizabeth II, a widow for the last stretch of her reign. The queen herself died on September 8, 2022 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, and — despite an official period of mourning for Britain's longest-serving monarch — everything from her children and grandchildren to her beloved corgis have been thrust into an amplified spotlight.
The Truth About Princess Diana's Parents
Diana, Princess of Wales, was born on July 1, 1961 in Norfolk, England. Born into nobility, she spent much of her childhood at the Sandringham estate, via the royal family's official website. She would go on to meet the son of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, and a short while later, he proposed marriage. A young bride, she married Charles in St. Paul's Cathedral with over 750 million people witnessing the matrimony on live TV, per Town & Country. Together, they had two sons, Harry and William.
The List
58K+
Followers
39K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0