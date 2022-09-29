Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, gained more than just a Californian address when he and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, stepped back from their palace duties. By being a non-working royal, the prince was no longer obligated to live by the code of "never complain, never explain" — a motto thought to have been adopted by his great-grandmother, per Marie Claire. He was free to tell his truth, and, sadly, he learned that freedom of speech doesn't mean freedom from the consequences. Harry's public accusations about feeling unsupported by his family have caused enough of a stir on their own. But when he added a jab about a family member who allegedly made a racist remark, the late Queen Elizabeth herself was forced to issue a response, saying "Recollections may vary" (via The Guardian).

