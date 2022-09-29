ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hurricane Ian shows the risks and costs of living on barrier islands

SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. — When Hurricane Ian struck Florida’s Gulf Coast, it washed out the bottom level of David Muench’s home on the barrier island of Sanibel along with several cars, a Harley-Davidson and a boat. His parents’ house was among those destroyed by the storm that...
SANIBEL, FL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Oz's changing views on abortion

Dr. Mehmet Oz has questioned John Fetterman’s physical health once again (“Oz releases health records to spotlight Fetterman’s stroke,” Sept. 23, TribLIVE), as if a person must have a perfect health record to serve in the Senate. But moral health is more of an issue, and that’s a real problem for Oz.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
Local
Florida Government
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Delaware State tops Robert Morris in defensive struggle

DOVER, Del. — Coleon Williams recovered a fumbled Robert Morris punt in the end zone, allowing Delaware State to hold off the Colonials for a 14-9 nonconference win Saturday night. Defenses were dominant on both sides. Robert Morris was held to just 240 total yards; Delaware State managed just...
DOVER, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy