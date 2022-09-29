Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian shows the risks and costs of living on barrier islands
SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. — When Hurricane Ian struck Florida’s Gulf Coast, it washed out the bottom level of David Muench’s home on the barrier island of Sanibel along with several cars, a Harley-Davidson and a boat. His parents’ house was among those destroyed by the storm that...
Fetterman addresses stroke recovery, defends record on crime at Pittsburgh rally
U.S. Senate candidate and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman rallied Saturday afternoon before hundreds of supporters in Pittsburgh’s Strip District despite a downpour as the remnants of tropical storm Ian passed through. In a 12-minute speech, Fetterman addressed his stroke recovery, saying it causes him at times to have auditory...
Oz tells Pittsburgh press conference Fetterman should be more transparent in his Senate campaign
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz called for more transparency in the campaign, saying he is open to answering questions from the public and the press, and claimed that his opponent, Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, is not. At a half-hour press conference at the Wyndham Hotel in Downtown...
Letter to the editor: Oz's changing views on abortion
Dr. Mehmet Oz has questioned John Fetterman’s physical health once again (“Oz releases health records to spotlight Fetterman’s stroke,” Sept. 23, TribLIVE), as if a person must have a perfect health record to serve in the Senate. But moral health is more of an issue, and that’s a real problem for Oz.
Delaware State tops Robert Morris in defensive struggle
DOVER, Del. — Coleon Williams recovered a fumbled Robert Morris punt in the end zone, allowing Delaware State to hold off the Colonials for a 14-9 nonconference win Saturday night. Defenses were dominant on both sides. Robert Morris was held to just 240 total yards; Delaware State managed just...
