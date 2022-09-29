Liberty County residents can get sandbags in Midway

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Residents living in Liberty County can still pick up sandbags in Midway.

Liberty County EMA Director, Bob Todd said residents can pick up sandbags at the Liberty County Public Works/Road Maintenance on 1079 Bacontown Road.

Todd said the two areas most likely to flood are in Sunbury and on Isle of Wright near the Jerico River.

“We came out here to get some for my grandmother, he needed some help so just helped him out,” Kyler Greer said, who was there helping others bag sand. “That’s what a community is.”

They said they have had a pretty steady flow of folks coming to get sandbags since Wednesday.

“Between the workers, that have been helping and the community kind of getting together and helping each other, I really think that it’s been a great turnout,” said Carla Habedank, of the Liberty County Road Department.