Kansas dog breeder arrested for animal cruelty

CONWAY SPRINGS, Kan. (KSNW) — A Conway Springs dog breeder has been arrested on suspicion of cruelty to animals.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were contacted Friday, Sept. 23, to check the welfare of dogs at a property in the 1000 block of West 120th Avenue in rural Conway Springs. The owner of the property had just had his license suspended as a licensed dog breeder by the Kansas Department of Agriculture.

When deputies arrived, they found multiple dogs who were injured, malnourished, and living in deplorable conditions. Three dogs had fresh traumatic injuries that had not been treated. They were taken by Wellington Police Department Animal Control to Heersche’s Animal Clinic for treatment.

On Wednesday, Sept. 28, armed with a search warrant, Sumner deputies returned along with the Kansas Department of Agriculture, Winfield Police Department, Cowley County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kansas Highway Patrol. Sixty-five dogs ranging from puppies to adults were taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office thanked animal rescue groups, Beauties and Beasts of Wichita, Golden Belt Humane Society in Great Bend, and Caring Hands Humane Society in Newton for their assistance in rescuing the animals and placing them with foster homes.

Formal charges are pending against the breeder.

