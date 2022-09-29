ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 people from Connecticut make Forbes’ list of richest Americans

By Braley Dodson
 3 days ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Six people from Connecticut are among the nation’s richest, according to new data released by Forbes.

The 2022 Forbes 400 List of Richest Americans has named Elon Musk as America’s wealthiest, with a net worth of $251 billion. The Tesla and SpaceX founder has seen a large boost to his net worth in the last two years, which was $24.6 billion in 2020.

Nationally, he is followed by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos at $151 billion, Microsoft’s Bill Gates at $106 billion, Oracle’s Larry Ellison at $101 billion, and investor Warren Buffett at $97 billion.

About 69% of those on the list are considered “self-made,” according to Forbes. More than half are considered to have high rankings for philanthropy scores, with half giving away less than 5% of their net worth.

The top 20 grew poorer last year, according to Forbes, moving from a whopping $1,800 billion to a measly $1,600 billion.

In Connecticut, only one saw an increase in their net worth in 2022. Two remained the same, two decreased and there was no past information for one. They range in age from 49 to 73.

Musk, Twitter CEO delay questioning ahead of October trial

The rankings do not specify if the billionaires currently live in Connecticut, or were born in the state.

Here are the richest people from Connecticut to make the list:

Ray Dalio

Rank: 32

Net Worth: $19.1 billion

Bio: Dalio founded the world’s biggest hedge fund firm, Bridgewater Associates. His net worth grew from 2020 to 2021 but dropped from $20 billion last year to $19.1 billion in 2022.

State disbands education partnership with local billionaire Ray Dalio

Steve Cohen

Rank: 38

Net Worth: $17.5 billion

Bio: Cohen leads the hedge fund Point72 Asset Management. He also owns the New York Mets. His net worth has continued to rise from 2018 when it was $13 billion.

Karen Pritzker

Rank: 160

Net Worth: $5.7 billion

Bio: Pritzker is among 11 Pritzker heirs currently listed as billionaires. In addition to being known for investments, her grandfather, A.N. Pritzker, formed Marmon and Hyatt hotels. He died in 1986.

Todd Boehly

Rank: 184

Net Worth: $5.3 billion

Bio: Coming from the world of finance, Boehly cofounded the Eldridge holding company and previously was the president of Guggenheim Partners’ credit business.

Brad Jacobs

Rank: 296

Net Worth: $3.8 billion

Bio: Forbes attributes Jacobs’ billions to XPO Logistics, which is a commercial trucking company.

Stephen Mandel, Jr.

Rank: 310

Net Worth: $3.6 billion

Bio: Another hedge fund billionaire on the list, Mandel former Lone Pine Capital.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 4

