Hurricane Ian statistics show why it will come to be known as 'The Big One'
(NEW YORK) — Hurricane Ian developed into the monstrous, devastating storm meteorologists predicted it would be. Ian barreled into the southwest coast of Florida as a major Category 4 hurricane before slowing to a crawl as it made its way across the peninsula, causing widespread destruction in its wake.
Pregnant Florida woman drives through Hurricane Ian to give birth
(MELBOURNE, FL) — A pregnant Florida woman braved strong winds and potentially dangerous flooding to get to a hospital after she went into labor during Hurricane Ian. Hanna-Kay Williams, from Melbourne — about 70 miles southeast of Orlando — started to experience contractions late Tuesday evening. The...
Parkinson’s Resources Hosts Annual Walk
On October 9th Parkinson’s Resources of Oregon (PRO) will host its annual Sole Support walk for Parkinson’s disease at Drake Park in Bend, OR. The Sole Support walk is part of a series of events spreading awareness about this neurodegenerative disease with no cure. Funds raised remain in the local community to help people living with the disease through Parkinson’s Resources of Oregon’s (PRO) exercise, education, and wellness programs.
