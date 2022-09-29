On October 9th Parkinson’s Resources of Oregon (PRO) will host its annual Sole Support walk for Parkinson’s disease at Drake Park in Bend, OR. The Sole Support walk is part of a series of events spreading awareness about this neurodegenerative disease with no cure. Funds raised remain in the local community to help people living with the disease through Parkinson’s Resources of Oregon’s (PRO) exercise, education, and wellness programs.

BEND, OR ・ 6 HOURS AGO