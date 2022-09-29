Read full article on original website
Gundam Evolution welcomes Gundam and Overwatch fans with big metal arms
I’m torn about whether I should recommend Gundam Evolution to people. My feelings can pretty much be summed up with a vintage Futurama Fry meme: Not sure if Gundam Evolution is a good game, or if I just like Gundam too much to see its flaws. What’s making my...
When does Overwatch 2 go live?
Overwatch 2 is almost here, but exactly what that means is still awfully confusing. The game has an official release date of Oct. 4, but it’s full of so many changes from the previous game that players might still have a whole lot of questions about what the game is, when it’s out, or even how much it costs.
Want a hassle-free Overwatch 2? Make sure you’ve played Overwatch 1
Overwatch 2 introduces a major hurdle for new players — one that it’s actually billing as a tutorial feature. When Overwatch 2 replaces the original Overwatch servers on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Blizzard will lock brand-new players out of the original game’s roster. If Overwatch 2 is a...
Overwatch 2 voice chat may be recorded — here’s what Blizzard’s doing with it
Overwatch 2 will collect temporary voice chats of reported players in an effort to cut down on disruptive behavior once Blizzard’s free-to-play shooter launches on Oct. 4. As detailed in a recent Blizzard blog post, the system will use a speech-to-text tool to transcribe a voice recording, and will delete the clip once the transcription is complete. Blizzard’s “chat review tools” will then examine the transcript to deem whether a reported players has engaged in disruptive behavior. The text file will itself be erased no later than 30 days after the transcription takes place.
As it adds new regions, Genshin Impact’s politics only get messier
Tantalizing food stalls selling bubbling, spicy hot pot adorn the streets of Genshin Impact’s Liyue Harbor. Colorful koi swim in tranquil lotus ponds on a terrace above the meticulously constructed city. Should the player wish, they may partake in Sichuanese-inspired water-boiled fish at a restaurant where player-character Xiangling cooks. As the sun sets over the mountain ranges that overlook the city, the slow duet of erhu and harp music enlivens the landscape. Through design and musical compositions, the developers at Hoyoverse paint a fantasized facsimile of Guangdong, Xiamen, or port cities of China’s southern provinces.
Destiny 2 Xur location and items, Sept. 30-Oct. 4
The weekly Exotic item merchant Xur hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur in the Tower, hanging out on the back stairs of the Hangar.
Google Stadia’s legacy: The only console to offer refunds
Has anything in video gaming launched hotter, and returned to Earth harder, than Google Stadia? This still-maturing industry has seen a lot of ambitious plans blow up on the pad in the past decade or two, but in 2019, Stadia’s unveiling at the Game Developers Conference had the air of history. Less than a year later, it was just another Google experiment that did not catch fire.
Moonbreaker blends Warhammer love with Brandon Sanderson lore and an audio drama
The new game from the developers behind Subnautica is not a lone, pelagic pilgrimage through the hostile waters of an alien planet, but a strategy game designed to integrate Warhammer-esque miniatures into a world penned by Mistborn author Brandon Sanderson. Moonbreaker, available now in early access on Mac and Windows...
The Halloween Countdown: 31 days of horror to watch
Sure, here at Polygon we cover horror year-round. We have our rolling lists of the best horror movies you can watch at home and the best horror movies on Netflix that are updated every month of the year. But even for year-round horror fans, Halloween is a special time of...
Overwatch 2 will require a phone number to play — even if you’ve played the original
When Overwatch 2 replaces the original Overwatch on Oct. 4, players will be required to link a phone number to their Battle.net accounts. If you don’t, you won’t be able to play Overwatch 2 — even if you’ve already purchased Overwatch. The same two-factor step, called SMS Protect, will also be used on all Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 accounts when that game launches, and new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare accounts.
Where to play the Assassin’s Creed series for ‘free’
A massive live-service hub. Four new games on the horizon. A TV show literally no one asked for. Yes, Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed series is having something of a moment, the sort that begets retrospection — and, perhaps, an inclination to play (or replay) key entries in the series.
