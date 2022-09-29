Blonde star Adrien Brody reflects on his partnership with Wes Anderson, the gauntlet of The Pianist, and more

Johnny Depp is making his return to films, but this time, behind the camera. Following the shocking defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, the Oscar nominee is looking to get back into filmmaking. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Depp would direct his first film in 25 years, Modigliani. The upcoming feature is about Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani, though the exact plot details are currently unknown. Al Pacino and Barry Navidi are producing the movie. Depp expressed his gratitude for being allowed to direct a movie once again, “The saga of Mr. Modigliani’s life is one that I’m incredibly honored and truly humbled to bring to the screen. It was a life of great hardship, but eventual triumph – a universally human story all viewers can identify with.”

