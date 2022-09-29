Blonde star Adrien Brody reflects on his partnership with Wes Anderson, the gauntlet of The Pianist, and more

Read full article on original website
Related
wmagazine.com
Adrien Brody Feels Privileged to Have Worked With Marilyn Monroe
Just over an hour and a half into Blonde, audiences finally meet Adrien Brody’s playwright. After scenes and scenes of tragedy faced by Marilyn Monroe, Brody’s character—based on Monroe’s husband, Arthur Miller—comes along during yet another low point in the actress’ story. Andrew Dominik’s film—a fictionalized re-telling of Monroe’s life inspired by Joyce Carol Oates’s novel of the same name—drags the actress from one tormented male relationship to another. By the time we get to Miller, it’s clear everyone is in need of a win. Unfortunately, no one is a winner in Blonde, and a marriage that initially seems like a possible saving grace ends up being Monroe’s last lift before her final, crushing fall.
Blonde Backlash: Critics Say Marilyn Monroe Netflix Film 'Revels in Her Victimization'
The NC-17 rated film hit Netflix Wednesday The long-awaited film adaption of Blonde by Joyce Carol Oates has finally been released and has been met with a slew of criticism from major film critics. The controversial NC-17 rated film hit Netflix Sept. 28 and stars Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe. The film, directed by Andrew Dominik, tells a fictionalized story of Monroe navigating a grueling Hollywood experience. It's told in a provocative, surreal way to depict what Monroe, born Norma Jeane Mortenson, might have been going through...
‘Blonde’ Co-Star Adrien Brody on Marilyn Monroe Biopic’s Divisiveness: “It’s Fearless Filmmaking”
By the time Adrien Brody arrives as Arthur Miller in Andrew Dominik’s nearly three-hour Marilyn Monroe biopic, Blonde, the audience is apt to be relieved when the famous writer betrays the Hollywood icon by breaking a cherished promise — only because virtually everyone else in the film has already abused and exploited the actress in vastly more horrible ways. As the movie’s split critical response indicates, Blonde is a tough and divisive watch. But it’s hard to imagine that wasn’t Dominik’s intention.
23 Actors Who Were Paid A Ton Despite Being — Fine, I'm Gonna Say It — Low-Key Lazy
Imagine going to work for four days and making 3 MILLION DOLLARS.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘The Shootist’ Director Accused John Wayne and Jimmy Stewart of ‘Not Trying Hard Enough’ on Set
John Wayne and Jimmy Stewart co-starred in 'The Shootist,' where director Don Siegel accused them of 'not trying hard enough.'
Mel Gibson Turned Down James Bond Years Ago, And Sean Connery Is Part Of The Reason
Were it not for some key decision making and reasoning, Mel Gibson could have been James Bond. You can thank Sean Connery for the reason why that never happened.
‘Blonde’ Star Ana de Armas on Getting to Know Marilyn Monroe
When Cuban-Spanish actor Ana de Armas was asked to play Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s Netflix feature “Blonde,” she spent months preparing and studying for the role. “It was very important to discover the real woman and bring all of those elements together,” she said Saturday at the San Sebastian Film Festival.
Andrew Dominik: Joyce Carol Oates defends Blonde director’s screenplay as ‘remarkably feminist’
Joyce Carol Oates, who wrote the book on which Blonde is based, has given her verdict on the controversial adaptation. The film stars Ana De Armas as Marilyn Monroe and features many imagined scenes from the star’s life. Oates has since weighed in on the Netflix adaptation of her...
IN THIS ARTICLE
EW.com
Tom Hanks contends that, out of his 80-plus films, 4 of them are 'pretty good'
Veteran screen actor Tom Hanks has starred in more than 80 films throughout the course of career and we'd wager the majority of filmgoers would say his hits outnumber any misses. But what does Hanks himself think of his track record?. The Oscar winner said he considered four of his...
Separating the Facts From the Fiction in Netflix's Marilyn Monroe Biopic, "Blonde"
Watch out! This post contains spoilers. "Blonde," the new movie starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, is more inspired by the legendary actor's story than it is a retelling of her life. However, there are parts that stick pretty closely to the facts we know about her. The film...
Oscar Predictions: Best Adapted Screenplay – ‘Bones and All’ Is Too Delicious for the Writing Branch to Ignore
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Sept. 30, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Adapted Screenplay CATEGORY COMMENTARY: The most progressive...
Daniel Day-Lewis Turned Down ‘Schindler’s List’ After Learning Steven Spielberg Would Direct It
Daniel Day-Lewis was tapped to play the lead role in ‘Schindler’s List’ until Martin Scorsese gave the film back to Steven Spielberg to direct.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How the Violence of "Bonnie and Clyde" Changed Everything in Movies and on TV
There has always been violence in movies and on television. In the 1930s and '40s, that was more than evident in several films starring Jimmy Cagney (Public Enemy, 1931), and Edward G. Robinson (Double Indeminity, 1944). On TV in the 1950s and '60s, shows like The Untouchables and Peter Gunn were certainly splattered with frequent gun fights, stabbings, and brawls.
msn.com
The best Marlon Brando roles of all time
Slide 1 of 21: Depending on who is doing the talking, Marlon Brando is the greatest actor in film history. A lofty moniker, but one that has been associated with Brando for most of his brilliant movie career. Sure, he might have been a bear to work with and had his vices, but Brando played some of the most iconic characters that Hollywood has ever produced. Here is our ranking of his top 20 roles.
TVOvermind
Johnny Depp Will Step Behind The Camera To Direct Modigliani
Johnny Depp is making his return to films, but this time, behind the camera. Following the shocking defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, the Oscar nominee is looking to get back into filmmaking. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Depp would direct his first film in 25 years, Modigliani. The upcoming feature is about Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani, though the exact plot details are currently unknown. Al Pacino and Barry Navidi are producing the movie. Depp expressed his gratitude for being allowed to direct a movie once again, “The saga of Mr. Modigliani’s life is one that I’m incredibly honored and truly humbled to bring to the screen. It was a life of great hardship, but eventual triumph – a universally human story all viewers can identify with.”
The best original series on Disney+
There's no shortage of exciting original series on Disney+ right now. The streamer boasts an overwhelming library of new shows that the whole family can enjoy. Whether you prefer space fantasy, superheroes, or behind-the-scenes looks at the company's creative process, there's something on Disney+ for everyone. Here's a guide to some of the platform's best original series from a variety of genres.
Vanessa Williams, Jay Ellis, and more Black stars reimagine iconic Hollywood movie moments in new photo book
While Hollywood has provided any number of iconic images that have resonated for people over the years, those images haven't always been the most inclusive. In his new photography book, Black Hollywood: Reimagining Iconic Movie Moments, on sale Oct. 4, Carell Augustus bridges the past and the present, bringing together some of today's top Black entertainers to step into the shoes of classic Hollywood stars.
Digital Trends
Blonde review: a striking and tough Marilyn Monroe biopic
Andrew Dominik’s Blonde opens, quite fittingly, with the flashing of bulbs. In several brief, twinkling moments, we see a rush of images: cameras flashing, spotlights whirring to life, men roaring with excitement (or anger — sometimes it’s hard to tell the difference), and at the center of it all is her, Marilyn Monroe (played by Ana de Armas), striking her most iconic pose as a gust of wind blows up her white dress. It’s an opening that makes sense for a film about a fictionalized version of Monroe’s life, one that firmly roots the viewer in the world and space of a movie star. But to focus only on de Armas’ Marilyn is to miss the point of Blonde’s opening moments.
Catherine Called Birdy to Hocus Pocus 2: the seven best films to watch on TV this week
Andrew Scott and Bella Ramsey star in Lena Dunham’s bracing look at life in medieval England, while the 90s cult classic gets the original Sanderson Sisters back together in time for Halloween
‘Bones and All’ Trailer: Mark Rylance Plays Creepy Oddball Alongside Timothée Chalamet, Taylor Russell
Mark Rylance plays a decidedly creepy oddball in the official trailer for Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All, which was dropped on Thursday by MGM. “You look like the kind that’s convinced themselves he’s got this under his thumb,” Sully, Rylance’s character, at one point tells cannibal drifter Lee, played by Timothée Chalamet, as he joins Maren (Taylor Russell) on a cross-country odyssey to understand why she has to kill and eat the people that love her.More from The Hollywood ReporterLondon Film Fest Adds 'Bones and All,' 'Bros,' 'No Bears' to LineupTimothee Chalamet, as First Solo Man on British Vogue Cover,...
Entertainment Weekly
30K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Keeping you plugged into pop culture
Comments / 0