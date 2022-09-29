Read full article on original website
Rick Scott brought a treat to the Senate GOP lunch today: Polling showing Ron Johnson ahead in his Wisconsin reelection race.
On Monday, Oz tweeted that he believed "same-sex couples should have the freedom to get married as straight couples." Roy quote tweeted his response:. We asked Pennsylvania Republicans whether they agree with Roy that the Senate GOP should focus on issues other than codifying same-sex marriage. And none of them necessarily disagreed with Roy, even those who voted for a House bill that wrote same-sex marriage into law back in July.
Washington Examiner
Seventy-two House Democrats sign on to letter opposing Schumer-Manchin permitting deal
More than 70 House Democrats have signed on to a letter opposing a Senate deal that would make it easier for energy producers to be granted development permits, citing the deal's restrictions on litigation and environmental reviews. The letter, originating in the Natural Resources Committee, asks Democratic House leadership not...
POLITICO
Senate Democrats blocked an Republican attempt to impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential board and stave off any potential rail strike.
The move gives Republicans an opening to blame Democrats for the effects a strike would have on the economy. What happened: Democrats blocked an attempt by Republican senators Wednesday to bring up a bill on the Senate floor that would impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential advisory board and in turn head off any potential rail strike.
How the GOP Outmaneuvered Joe Manchin on Contentious Bill
Manchin is stuck between sticking with Democrats on a risky compromise or siding with Republicans after a pipeline deal looks to be a non-starter in the House.
How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?
When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
Washington Examiner
Manchin approval in free fall after Inflation Reduction Act vote
West Virginia voters are not happy with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) after he decided to vote for President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act. As recently as May, 57% of West Virginia voters approved of the job Manchin was doing as a senator. According to a new poll from West Virginia radio station WMOV, that number has now plummeted to just 26%.
GOP Senate Hopeful Twice Avoids Answering If She Wants Trump's Endorsement
"I am laser-focused on retiring career politician Patty Murray who has forgotten about Washington state," Tiffany Smiley said Sunday.
U.S. Senate approves stopgap spending bill with disaster relief, heating aid
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate approved broadly bipartisan legislation Thursday that would provide billions for natural disaster relief, military and economic aid to Ukraine and funding to help low-income families offset the rising costs of heating and cooling their homes. It includes $2.5 billion in assistance for the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire that burned large swaths of […] The post U.S. Senate approves stopgap spending bill with disaster relief, heating aid appeared first on Daily Montanan.
White House declines to call Mitch McConnell a 'MAGA' Republican
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will no longer provide examples of so-called "Make America Great Again" Republicans from the podium after naming and shaming Reps. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) last week.
House sends bill to Biden to avert a government shutdown and further aid Ukraine
Congress has moved to avert a government shutdown just hours before it would have begun. President Biden is expected to sign the bill into law before the midnight deadline. The legislation also contains funding for Ukraine, disaster relief, and heating assistance. House Democrats and ten House Republicans on Friday passed...
CNBC
GOP billionaire donors direct cash to Senate leaders as Trump candidates lag Dems in fundraising
Billionaire financiers such as Paul Singer, Dan Loeb and Larry Ellison have avoided donating directly to some or all of Donald Trump's staunchest allies running for Senate in the midterms. One GOP fundraiser said, "They would be lighting their money on fire if they got totally swayed by these candidates."
KFYR-TV
Montana Senators divided over stopgap bill
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFYR) - With a majority vote in the Senate, congress will avoid a government shutdown temporarily. A stopgap bill passed 72-25 on Thursday that will finance the federal government through December 16. Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) voted in support to keep paychecks coming in for armed service members and to ensure VA programs continue uninterrupted but was disappointed that a full government funding bill wasn’t created.
U.S. Senate headed to Thursday passage of stopgap gov't funding bill -Schumer
WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate could pass a temporary government funding bill as soon as Thursday, which would avert partial government shutdowns that otherwise would begin on Saturday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday.
Russia withdraws troops from Lyman after Ukraine encircles key eastern city
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — After being encircled by Ukrainian forces, Russia pulled troops out Saturday from an eastern Ukrainian city that it had been using as a front-line hub. It was the latest victory for the Ukrainian counteroffensive that has humiliated and angered the Kremlin. Russia’s withdrawal from Lyman...
U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House passed on Wednesday a bill updating a 19th-century law in an attempt to prevent the subversion of future presidential elections. The Presidential Election Reform Act, which passed 229-203, is meant to deter a repeat of the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, in which the U.S. Capitol was attacked by a mob of […] The post U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat appeared first on Daily Montanan.
WATCH: U.N. Security Council meets to discuss Nord Stream pipelines explosions
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday accused the West of sabotaging Russia-built natural gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea to Germany, a charge vehemently denied by the United States and its allies. Nordic nations said the undersea blasts that damaged the pipelines this week and have led to huge methane leaks involved several hundred pounds of explosives.
Putin declares Ukrainian regions part of Russia, defies West as NATO talks heat up
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties Friday to annex parts of Ukraine in defiance of international law, vowing to protect the newly incorporated regions by “all available means” in another escalation of his seven-month invasion of the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded...
Temporary government funding bill headed for passage in U.S. Senate
WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - A bill to fund U.S. government activities through Dec. 16 gained enough votes in the Senate to pass with voting continuing on Thursday, as Congress faced a midnight Friday deadline with the start of a new fiscal year.
West rejects Putin’s claim it sabotaged Nord Stream gas pipelines
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday accused the West of sabotaging Russia-built natural gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea to Germany, a charge vehemently denied by the United States and its allies. Nordic nations said the undersea blasts that damaged the pipelines this week and have led to huge methane leaks involved several hundred pounds of explosives.
WATCH: State Department spokesman Ned Price holds briefing as Russia works to annex parts of Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia positioned itself Wednesday to formally annex parts of Ukraine where occupied areas held a Kremlin-orchestrated “referendum” on living under Moscow’s rule that the Ukrainian government and the West denounced as illegal and rigged. Watch the briefing in the player above. Armed...
