Rick Scott brought a treat to the Senate GOP lunch today: Polling showing Ron Johnson ahead in his Wisconsin reelection race.

On Monday, Oz tweeted that he believed "same-sex couples should have the freedom to get married as straight couples." Roy quote tweeted his response:. We asked Pennsylvania Republicans whether they agree with Roy that the Senate GOP should focus on issues other than codifying same-sex marriage. And none of them necessarily disagreed with Roy, even those who voted for a House bill that wrote same-sex marriage into law back in July.
Senate Democrats blocked an Republican attempt to impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential board and stave off any potential rail strike.

The move gives Republicans an opening to blame Democrats for the effects a strike would have on the economy. What happened: Democrats blocked an attempt by Republican senators Wednesday to bring up a bill on the Senate floor that would impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential advisory board and in turn head off any potential rail strike.
How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?

When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
Manchin approval in free fall after Inflation Reduction Act vote

West Virginia voters are not happy with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) after he decided to vote for President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act. As recently as May, 57% of West Virginia voters approved of the job Manchin was doing as a senator. According to a new poll from West Virginia radio station WMOV, that number has now plummeted to just 26%.
U.S. Senate approves stopgap spending bill with disaster relief, heating aid

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate approved broadly bipartisan legislation Thursday that would provide billions for natural disaster relief, military and economic aid to Ukraine and funding to help low-income families offset the rising costs of heating and cooling their homes. It includes $2.5 billion in assistance for the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire that burned large swaths of […] The post U.S. Senate approves stopgap spending bill with disaster relief, heating aid appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana Senators divided over stopgap bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFYR) - With a majority vote in the Senate, congress will avoid a government shutdown temporarily. A stopgap bill passed 72-25 on Thursday that will finance the federal government through December 16. Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) voted in support to keep paychecks coming in for armed service members and to ensure VA programs continue uninterrupted but was disappointed that a full government funding bill wasn’t created.
U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House passed on Wednesday a bill updating a 19th-century law in an attempt to prevent the subversion of future presidential elections. The Presidential Election Reform Act, which passed 229-203, is meant to deter a repeat of the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, in which the U.S. Capitol was attacked by a mob of […] The post U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat appeared first on Daily Montanan.
WATCH: U.N. Security Council meets to discuss Nord Stream pipelines explosions

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday accused the West of sabotaging Russia-built natural gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea to Germany, a charge vehemently denied by the United States and its allies. Nordic nations said the undersea blasts that damaged the pipelines this week and have led to huge methane leaks involved several hundred pounds of explosives.
West rejects Putin’s claim it sabotaged Nord Stream gas pipelines

