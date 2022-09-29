The 14 fastest-shrinking jobs that usually require a bachelor's degree

The number of broadcast announcers and radio DJs in the US is projected to fall by 11.4% between 2021 and 2031. Wang Yukun/Getty Images

Employment projection data shows that several jobs that usually need a bachelor's degree may see employment drop.

Based on 2021-2031 projections, editors may see employment decline 5.1%.

Nuclear engineers could see employment decline by over 10% during this time.

Broadcast announcers and radio disc jockeys could be the fastest-declining job among occupations that typically need a bachelor's degree.

Insider decided to look at occupations that are projected to see declines in employment from 2021 to 2031 that typically need a bachelor's degree based on employment projection data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Among these jobs, cost estimators, editors, and computer programmers are all projected to see employment decline during this 10-year period.

Broadcast announcers and radio disc jockeys are projected to see the biggest percent decline among occupations that need a bachelor's degree. Employment for this job is forecasted to decline 11.4% from 2021 to 2031. Nuclear engineers, an occupation with a median annual pay in the six figures, falls right behind with a projected decline of 11.1%.

Overall, word processors and typists are projected to see the largest percent decline in employment from 2021 to 2031 in the US. This job is estimated to see a decline of 38.2% during this time period and typically needs a high school diploma or equivalent for entry .

Here are occupations that typically need a bachelor's degree for entry that could see employment decline from 2021 to 2031, sorted by projected percent declines in employment. The median annual pay noted for each occupation below also is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

14. Cost estimators: Employment is projected to decline 2.1% from 2021 to 2031.

US employment in 2021: 212,100

Projected change in employment from 2021 to 2031: -4,400

Median annual pay: $65,170

13. Credit analysts: Employment is projected to decline 2.5% from 2021 to 2031.

US employment in 2021: 69,900

Projected change in employment from 2021 to 2031: -1,800

Median annual pay: $77,440

12. Labor relations specialists: Employment is projected to decline 2.6% from 2021 to 2031.

US employment in 2021: 65,000

Projected change in employment from 2021 to 2031: -1,700

Median annual pay: $77,010

11. Fish and game wardens: Employment is projected to decline 3.5% from 2021 to 2031.

US employment in 2021: 6,900

Projected change in employment from 2021 to 2031: -200

Median annual pay: $60,730

10. Insurance underwriters: Employment is projected to decline 4.5% from 2021 to 2031.

US employment in 2021: 123,300

Projected change in employment from 2021 to 2031: -5,500

Median annual pay: $76,390

9. Editors: Employment is projected to decline 5.1% from 2021 to 2031.

US employment in 2021: 108,400

Projected change in employment from 2021 to 2031: -5,500

Median annual pay: $63,350

8. Adult basic education, adult secondary education, and English as a second language instructors: Employment is projected to decline 6.2% from 2021 to 2031.

US employment in 2021: 44,900

Projected change in employment from 2021 to 2031: -2,800

Median annual pay: $59,720

7. Tax examiners and collectors, and revenue agents: Employment is projected to decline 6.7% from 2021 to 2031.

US employment in 2021: 55,300

Projected change in employment from 2021 to 2031: -3,700

Median annual pay: $56,780

6. Buyers and purchasing agents: Employment is projected to decline 7.0% from 2021 to 2031.

US employment in 2021: 459,800

Projected change in employment from 2021 to 2031: -32,200

Median annual pay: $63,470

5. Chief executives: Employment is projected to decline 7.3% from 2021 to 2031.

US employment in 2021: 283,900

Projected change in employment from 2021 to 2031: -20,600

Median annual pay: $179,520

4. News analysts, reporters, and journalists: Employment is projected to decline 8.6% from 2021 to 2031.

US employment in 2021: 47,100

Projected change in employment from 2021 to 2031: -4,100

Median annual pay: $48,370

3. Computer programmers: Employment is projected to decline 10.2% from 2021 to 2031.

US employment in 2021: 174,400

Projected change in employment from 2021 to 2031: -17,800

Median annual pay: $93,000

2. Nuclear engineers: Employment is projected to decline 11.1% from 2021 to 2031.

US employment in 2021: 13,900

Projected change in employment from 2021 to 2031: -1,500

Median annual pay: $120,380

1. Broadcast announcers and radio disc jockeys: Employment is projected to decline 11.4% from 2021 to 2031.

US employment in 2021: 25,000

Projected change in employment from 2021 to 2031: -2,800

Median annual pay: $37,630