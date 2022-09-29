Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan’s Oldest State Park Is Easier To Get To Than You Might Think
There are over 100 state parks and recreation areas to experience 'Pure Michigan'. Officially 103 according to the State of Michigan in fact, with two new ones on the way. But have you ever wondered which park was first?. What's the oldest state park in the State of Michigan?. According...
Haunted Car Wash Locations In Metro Grand Rapids
It's officially October and that means Spooky Season is here, and it's time for those haunted attractions across West Michigan to shine. Where are there Haunted Car Washes in West Michigan?. It seems like there's a haunted version of everything these days, and Haunted Car washes started popping up all...
Michigan’s Upper Peninsula Has Been Voted As The Best Fall Colors In America!
Growing up in Michigan I had the pleasure of watching the leaves change colors each fall. While enjoying the view, I never realized how truly great it was. Now thanks to a new reader's poll, all of America can see Michigan's beautiful fall colors. Michigan's Upper Penisula Named USA Today's...
Michigan is the Only State That Loves This Pumpkin Spiced Treat
Fall has arrived, the leaves are starting to turn, and everywhere you go you'll see a plethora of products that are pumpkin spice flavored. And it really does feel like there are some weird options out there. I recently saw a Pumpkin Spiced seltzer at the store and caught myself double taking wondering who that was for.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Largest Man Made Fresh Water Harbor Is In Michigan
Now part of a wonderful 100-mile long kayak water trail along the top of Michigan's Thumb, the Harbor is a symbol of man's ability to tame nature, if only temporarily. Michigan's Tip Of Thumb Water Trail Features Man Made And Natural Delights. The 103-mile water trail starts in the Saginaw...
Vintage Michigan Grocers Part 4 – Before Digital, Before Surveillance: 1880s-1950s
Okay, show of hands: how many of you worked in a supermarket when you were in school? (For those who actually raised their hands, put 'em back down...I can't really see you, ya know..) I worked in one of the local supermarkets when I was 16 thru 18 years old....
3 Michigan Bars Ranked Among ‘Best Brew Pubs in America’
When it comes to craft beer, Michigan knows what's up. Often ranked among the "best beer states" in the U.S., there are three Mitten State breweries getting national recognition in a new poll. Three Michigan Bars Compete in USA Today's 'Best Brew Pub in America' Poll. USA Today and 10Best...
Michigan Kitten Named ‘Thor’ Lives Up To Its Mythical Name
The four month old ginger kitten is being considered a hero after saving a Farmington Hills family from certain death. 'Thor' Likes To Complain A Lot, And That Saved A Family From CO-2 Poisoning. The small, orange kitten began meowing incessantly when a garage door closed, spreading deadly carbon monoxide...
IN THIS ARTICLE
No, Michigan Doesn’t Actually Have Seagulls
I moved to Michigan nearly a year ago, and it's been a little bit of an adjustment. Most of it good, but no one can possibly prepare you for the mountain of snow that gets dumped on you the first winter you spend in the mitten state. But the change...
If Bear Hunters See a Spirit Bear, They Are Legal To Shoot
If you get a bear tag and are hunting this season and you happen to see a spirit bear, they are legal to shoot. A spirit bear is a white-coated American black bear but some are also subspecies of an American black bear called a Kermode bear. The Kermode bear is found in British Columbia but sometimes journeys to parts of the United States.
Here Are 20 Signs That Winter Will Suck In Michigan
Michigan is an awesome state to live in all year long. The summers in Michigan are beautiful with all of the inland lakes and the Great Lakes. There are so many different things to do on the water and inland too. Getting out to some of the beautiful inland areas of Michigan are fun for hiking and plenty of other activities.
Michigan Buried by a Meteor (or Comet) Over a Billion Years Ago
Can you imagine a meteorite so big, that upon impact, it covered Michigan with all kinds of rocks, minerals, and debris? 130 feet thick in some areas? Well, it happened, about 1.8 billion years ago…..before life began here. Michigan Buried by Impact of Meteorite. Obviously, there is much more...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These 6 Haunted Hotels In Michigan Have Some Guests That Won’t Check Out
There are two types of people when it comes to celebrating the spooky season. The first person absolutely hates this time of year and wants nothing to do with it. Every little squeak and bump in the night could be something that's going to try and get them. Then there...
Things To Do This Weekend: September 30-October 2, 2022
The weather for the weekend looks great. It should be a beautiful fall weekend for both outdoor and indoor events. We have over ten different things for you do to...we have art, music and lights, old movies, beer, chili, red flannel, Muppets, and more!. Thursday, September 15-Sunday, October 2, 2022...
Where Is Iced Earth’s Jon Schaffer? D.C. Attorney General Still Searching for Guitarist
It appears Iced Earth frontman Jon Schaffer is nowhere to be found at the moment as the Washington, D.C. Attorney General continues to search for the guitarist related to his role in the January 6 Capitol Riots. According to a new article in The Republic, court process servers have been...
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals October 1-15
The fairs and festivals continue this fall. We have more harvest festivals along with cultural festivals and art festivals. There is still plenty of food, drink, entertainment, and fun for all ages the first part of October. Thursday, September 15-Sunday, October 2, 2022 - Downtown Grand Rapids, MI For 18...
Take A Sip: 10 Cups Of Coffee You Need To Try In Grand Rapids
It's national coffee day, and for a lot of people in West Michigan (like me) every day can be considered coffee day, because we can't live without it. And while you have to grab that caffeine to get through your day, that doesn't mean you can't have a cup of coffee that you actually enjoy. Grand Rapids has a lot of great options that are owned locally that can give you exactly what you need to get going, without sacrifice.
Can You Fly Out of Gerald R. Ford International Airport With Edibles?
Every once in awhile, no matter how much we love it in West Michigan, we hop on a plane and skip town. It could be a business trip, or a weekend getaway. Maybe you're planning a trip out of town to see your family for the Holidays. No matter the...
This Michigan House Comes With A Drawbridge?!
The best part is that it is right here in the state of Michigan. With this 60 feet tall castle, you can live your best pretty princess dreams. For $2.5 million, your new castle at 2009 Victoria HI, Rochester, MI 48306 will be the envy of all of your friends.
Was There Really a Shark Attack in Lake Michigan in 1955?
A shark attack in Lake Michigan in 1955? How is something like this even possible?. There's an old legend that claims a boy was bitten by a bull shark in Lake Michigan in 1955. That sounds impossible, right? While it's not impossible, most believe it's very unlikely. However, the story is still circulating and being talked about today.
