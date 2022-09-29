ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

97.9 WGRD

Haunted Car Wash Locations In Metro Grand Rapids

It's officially October and that means Spooky Season is here, and it's time for those haunted attractions across West Michigan to shine. Where are there Haunted Car Washes in West Michigan?. It seems like there's a haunted version of everything these days, and Haunted Car washes started popping up all...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

Michigan is the Only State That Loves This Pumpkin Spiced Treat

Fall has arrived, the leaves are starting to turn, and everywhere you go you'll see a plethora of products that are pumpkin spice flavored. And it really does feel like there are some weird options out there. I recently saw a Pumpkin Spiced seltzer at the store and caught myself double taking wondering who that was for.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

The Largest Man Made Fresh Water Harbor Is In Michigan

Now part of a wonderful 100-mile long kayak water trail along the top of Michigan's Thumb, the Harbor is a symbol of man's ability to tame nature, if only temporarily. Michigan's Tip Of Thumb Water Trail Features Man Made And Natural Delights. The 103-mile water trail starts in the Saginaw...
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

No, Michigan Doesn't Actually Have Seagulls

I moved to Michigan nearly a year ago, and it's been a little bit of an adjustment. Most of it good, but no one can possibly prepare you for the mountain of snow that gets dumped on you the first winter you spend in the mitten state. But the change...
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

If Bear Hunters See a Spirit Bear, They Are Legal To Shoot

If you get a bear tag and are hunting this season and you happen to see a spirit bear, they are legal to shoot. A spirit bear is a white-coated American black bear but some are also subspecies of an American black bear called a Kermode bear. The Kermode bear is found in British Columbia but sometimes journeys to parts of the United States.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

Here Are 20 Signs That Winter Will Suck In Michigan

Michigan is an awesome state to live in all year long. The summers in Michigan are beautiful with all of the inland lakes and the Great Lakes. There are so many different things to do on the water and inland too. Getting out to some of the beautiful inland areas of Michigan are fun for hiking and plenty of other activities.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

Things To Do This Weekend: September 30-October 2, 2022

The weather for the weekend looks great. It should be a beautiful fall weekend for both outdoor and indoor events. We have over ten different things for you do to...we have art, music and lights, old movies, beer, chili, red flannel, Muppets, and more!. Thursday, September 15-Sunday, October 2, 2022...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals October 1-15

The fairs and festivals continue this fall. We have more harvest festivals along with cultural festivals and art festivals. There is still plenty of food, drink, entertainment, and fun for all ages the first part of October. Thursday, September 15-Sunday, October 2, 2022 - Downtown Grand Rapids, MI For 18...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

Take A Sip: 10 Cups Of Coffee You Need To Try In Grand Rapids

It's national coffee day, and for a lot of people in West Michigan (like me) every day can be considered coffee day, because we can't live without it. And while you have to grab that caffeine to get through your day, that doesn't mean you can't have a cup of coffee that you actually enjoy. Grand Rapids has a lot of great options that are owned locally that can give you exactly what you need to get going, without sacrifice.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

This Michigan House Comes With A Drawbridge?!

The best part is that it is right here in the state of Michigan. With this 60 feet tall castle, you can live your best pretty princess dreams. For $2.5 million, your new castle at 2009 Victoria HI, Rochester, MI 48306 will be the envy of all of your friends.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

Was There Really a Shark Attack in Lake Michigan in 1955?

A shark attack in Lake Michigan in 1955? How is something like this even possible?. There's an old legend that claims a boy was bitten by a bull shark in Lake Michigan in 1955. That sounds impossible, right? While it's not impossible, most believe it's very unlikely. However, the story is still circulating and being talked about today.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids, MI
WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

