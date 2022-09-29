ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Comments / 2

Related
2urbangirls.com

2 Inglewood condos hit the market

INGLEWOOD – Despite home prices lowering slightly in the city of Inglewood two condos have hit the market that are worth a second look. These condos are located in gated communities in close proximity of the Kia Forum and SoFi Stadium which could make access to your home challenging on game days, however, both communities come with loads of perks that make living their enjoyable.
INGLEWOOD, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Three-Property Retail Portfolio in Riverside County Sells for $17.3MM

Newport Beach, CA – SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group (NNLG) announced today it has completed the portfolio sale of three retail properties totaling $17.3 million that are outparcels to French Valley Marketplace located at 35958 Winchester Road in French Valley, CA. French Valley is located in the Inland Empire market of Southern California in southwestern Riverside County, near the cities of Murrieta and Temecula.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, CA
Real Estate
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
Anaheim, CA
City
Laguna Niguel, CA
City
August, CA
Orange County, CA
Business
County
Orange County, CA
hotelnewsresource.com

Everhome Suites Corona Opens in in Riverside, California

Everhome Suites - the newest brand launched by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) - today celebrates the grand opening of its first hotel: the Everhome Suites Corona. The milestone opening comes two years after Choice unveiled the Everhome brand–a new construction, midscale extended stay product uniquely designed for the way longer-staying guests live and work–and builds on the company’s leadership in the extended stay segment.
RIVERSIDE, CA
marketplace.org

How’s the container ship backlog at Southern California’s ports?

A year ago, as part of a series called “Temporarily Unavailable” about how stuff moves — or doesn’t move— around the world, “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal visited the Marine Exchange of Southern California. “It’s basically air traffic control” for ships at Southern California’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Mortgage Grader#The Federal Reserve#Feds#Mortgage News Daily
kcrw.com

30,000 Section 8 housing vouchers hit LA. Will stigma disappear?

For the first time in five years, the City of LA will open the Section 8 housing voucher waitlist next month. Typically, recipients pay 30% of their income towards rent, and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) pays the rest. To qualify for vouchers, applicants must be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

Khan & Kuo: They Are Doing Everything in Their Power to Undermine Our Local Democracy

While much of the news in recent years has focused on the erosion of democratic norms and values at the national level, here in Irvine we’ve also witnessed an extraordinary assault on democracy by Mayor Farrah Khan and her appointed Vice Mayor, Anthony Kuo, who are now running together for re-election to the Irvine City Council.
IRVINE, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Trammell Crow Residential’s Planned 756-Unit Development in Long Beach Moves Forward With $29.5MM Acquisition of Project Site

A 756-unit residential project planned for Long Beach is taking another step forward, after Trammell Crow Residential purchased the nearly six-acre development site earlier this month. According to public records, Trammell Crow Residential purchased the site from the City of Long Beach for $29.53 million. The project site currently is...
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
newsantaana.com

O.C. doctor pleads guilty to $20M Medi-Cal fraud

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today secured a guilty plea against a Southern California doctor who participated in an illegal prescription scheme that defrauded the state Medi-Cal program of over $20 million. Over the course of two years, Mohammed El-Nachef, M.D., took part in an illicit drug-prescription operation where he prescribed medically unnecessary HIV medications, anti-psychotics, and opioids to over a thousand Medi-Cal beneficiaries in the Los Angeles and Orange Counties. The medications he authorized were not kept or used by the beneficiaries, but instead diverted to the illicit market for cash. Today, El-Nachef pled guilty in the Orange County Superior Court to one count of insurance fraud and one count of aiding and abetting the unauthorized practice of medicine. As part of his plea, El-Nachef is required to pay $2.3 million in restitution and surrender his medical license. His sentencing is set for August 1, 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HeySoCal

2nd bat with rabies discovered in Orange County

Orange County health officials are reporting the discovery of a second rabid bat in the last month. A bat found Thursday outside the main lobby of the Kaiser Permanente Medical Building on Alton Parkway in Irvine has tested positive for rabies, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency. Given...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Where to get the cheapest gas in Southern California

With gas prices climbing toward record territory, again, Californians are looking for ways to save a few pennies -or more- per gallon. These 10 gas stations have the lowest prices in the Los Angeles area as of Friday afternoon (Sept. 30), according to GasBuddy. Ramco Gasoline at 1104 E Palmdale Blvd in Palmdale ($4.93) 2. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
notquitenigella.com

Where To Eat At Grand Central Markets, Downtown Los Angeles!

Los Angeles' Grand Central Market is located in Downtown LA. It is the oldest consecutively running market in full operation for over 100 years. The market is housed in what was originally a department store. With so many stands, where is the best place to eat?. Please note that this...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy