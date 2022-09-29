The Serious Fun Arts Fest will celebrate public art, music, and dancing over five days in downtown White Plains starting October 12. The festival brings monumental works of art to the city’s streets, including a six-story vibrant fabric sculpture by internationally renowned artist Amanda Browder that will be installed on the front façade of ArtsWestchester’s headquarters. The celebration’s headliner concert event is October 16 with performances by Sammy Rae & The Friends, the Brighton Beat and ANDROMEDA.

WHITE PLAINS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO