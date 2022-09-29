Read full article on original website
Fall festival at the oldest farmstead in Coles County
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the Charleston Five Mile House is hosting the Blacksmith Hammer-In, which includes blacksmithing demonstrations. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be an archaeology display. There is a bonfire and barn dance from 4 to 6 p.m., open to anyone who likes to dance, said organizers.Then, on Sunday, […]
WTHI
First City Music Festival underway in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The First City Music Festival is currently underway in Vincennes. This is the third year for the event. The idea for the event started as simple fall get together with friends. "We we're at another Bluegrass event up in Bean Blossom, Indiana" said Dunn. "We got...
WTHI
Third annual Toystock event is helping local kids celebrate Christmas this year
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This weekend, local musicians are preparing for kids to have the best Christmas this year. The Joseph A. Bray Marine Corps League of Terre Haute along with Musicians Giving Back hosted the third annual Toystock event on Saturday. Last year's Toystock raised more than $15,000....
WTHI
Fowler Park celebrates 50 years of Pioneer Days
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One fan-favorite event is celebrating 50 years of bringing history to life!. It's not Fall without Pioneer Days over at Fowler Park!. Activities kicked off Saturday morning with a ribbon cutting! Folks came out to celebrate 50 years of volunteer service with the Vigo County Parks Department!
WTHI
The City of Terre Haute hosts a successful city-wide cleanup this weekend
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Residents across the Wabash Valley are taking time this weekend to clean up their communities and what a powerful impact it's having on keeping our cities clean!. On Saturday, the City of Terre Haute and Trees Inc. hosted a Fall city-wide cleanup and you would...
Indiana Daily Student
Crumble Coffee and Bakery opens a third Bloomington location
Crumble Coffee and Bakery has opened a third Bloomington location, sitting at the corner of Atwater Avenue and Swain Avenue, behind Mother Bear’s Pizza. There was a soft opening Sept. 22, where they quietly opened the doors, serving their full drink menu along with baked goods. Opening the new...
Gorgeous Indiana Airbnb is the Perfect Private Getaway to Relax and Enjoy Fall – See Photos
During the months of Fall, it's the perfect time to take a long weekend to enjoy the cooler temperatures, festivals, and Fall foliage. What better way to do that, than an Airbnb? I found the perfect one that is only three hours away from the Tristate area. It's called Peaceful...
WTHI
Covered with Love hosts Stuff the Truck Diaper Drive
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Did you know one in three families say they are in need of diapers, and recently this need is becoming more common?. Now, one local organization is stepping up to help!. Covered with Love hosted a Stuff the Truck Diaper Drive this weekend at Baesler's...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
R Table at Brew a new dining experience for area
Tyler and Linsy Reynolds plan on opening R Table at Brew at 408 Main Street in Jasper on Thursday, October 6, with a farm-to-table concept bringing customers delicious meals sourced from the best local producers in a great atmosphere. Fans of the downtown restaurant Brew are in for something new...
The One and Only Drive-Thru Zoo in Illinois is Worth the Short Drive
Have you ever been to this drive-thru safari park in Illinois? You did know there is a zoo you can drive through, right? They are the only Drive-Thru Safari Adventure in Illinois with over 200 animals in their park. In fact, it's only a couple of hours away from the Quad Cities.
WTHI
Around 10,000 expected in Terre Haute this weekend for cross-country event
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Cross-country competitions are drawing nearly 10,000 people to Terre Haute. Runners, coaches, and fans will be at the "LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country course. Four races are happening, and in total, over 5,000 athletes will take to the course. Organizers say local hotels and hotels...
Community comes together for ‘Terre Haute Cleanup Day’
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Groups of volunteers spent their Saturday morning picking up trash around downtown as part of a city-wide effort to clean the area. Mayor Duke Bennett said city employees have been preparing for the event for weeks. “We’ve been gearing up the last few weeks. Our code enforcement people have been out, […]
WTHI
A local initiative is supporting homeless veterans
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - In 2021, nearly 20,000 veterans were experiencing sheltered homelessness. Now, a local project is helping homeless veterans in the area. Local volunteers gathered near 23rd Street and Maple Avenue in Terre Haute on Saturday morning to do something special for those who protected our country.
WTHI
New 12 Points Ordinance hopes to expand development and growth even more in the area
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One Wabash Valley neighborhood has seen a lot of positive growth in recent years. Now, a new city ordinance is looking to further that growth and development. In the 12 Points Neighborhood in Terre Haute, several new businesses have opened in the last two years....
WTHR
John Mellencamp announces 76-show US tour, starting at IU
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier rocker John Mellencamp is heading out on tour next year, starting close to home. The Seymour, Ind. native announced a 76-show tour Thursday at the opening of his permanent exhibition at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The "Live and In Person 2023" tour will...
After two year hiatus, Union Hospital ‘Community Baby Shower’ returns
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Health providers filled the Haute City Center on Saturday, as Union Hospital’s “Community baby shower” returned after a two-year break caused by the pandemic. There were over 20 healthcare services and providers on hand to help provide education and resources on pregnancy, childbirth and infant care. There were two birth simulations […]
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes Main Street closure on Monday
Drivers in Vincennes will see a few changes next week. On Monday, October 3, Kerns Excavating will close Main Street. The closure will take place between Bauer Drive and Henry Sievers Road. Officials say the detour will be Hart Street to Lower hart Street Road to Henry Sievers Road. It’s...
WTHI
Wabash Valley school corporation addresses photo of students displaying racial slur
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local school corporation says it's taking action after concerns about a picture on social media. The picture showed students holding papers with letters spelling out a racial slur. Concerned community members reached out to us, saying the students were from North Daviess Community Schools.
Columbus family asking for return of stolen red Riley Hospital wagon
The wagon was specifically made to help Avery's parents carry the up to 70 pounds of equipment that he needs. The family says it was stolen from their back patio earlier this week.
Illinois woman stuck in fire calls 911; later found dead
PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — An apartment fire in Paris early Saturday morning has resulted in two deaths. Around 6 a.m., the Edgar County 911 dispatch center received a call from a woman saying that her second-story apartment was on fire and she could not get out. The Paris Fire Department, Paris Police, Vermilion Fire Department, […]
