Palestine, IL

WCIA

Fall festival at the oldest farmstead in Coles County

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the Charleston Five Mile House is hosting the Blacksmith Hammer-In, which includes blacksmithing demonstrations. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be an archaeology display. There is a bonfire and barn dance from 4 to 6 p.m., open to anyone who likes to dance, said organizers.Then, on Sunday, […]
COLES COUNTY, IL
WTHI

First City Music Festival underway in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The First City Music Festival is currently underway in Vincennes. This is the third year for the event. The idea for the event started as simple fall get together with friends. "We we're at another Bluegrass event up in Bean Blossom, Indiana" said Dunn. "We got...
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

Fowler Park celebrates 50 years of Pioneer Days

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One fan-favorite event is celebrating 50 years of bringing history to life!. It's not Fall without Pioneer Days over at Fowler Park!. Activities kicked off Saturday morning with a ribbon cutting! Folks came out to celebrate 50 years of volunteer service with the Vigo County Parks Department!
VIGO COUNTY, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Crumble Coffee and Bakery opens a third Bloomington location

Crumble Coffee and Bakery has opened a third Bloomington location, sitting at the corner of Atwater Avenue and Swain Avenue, behind Mother Bear’s Pizza. There was a soft opening Sept. 22, where they quietly opened the doors, serving their full drink menu along with baked goods. Opening the new...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHI

Covered with Love hosts Stuff the Truck Diaper Drive

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Did you know one in three families say they are in need of diapers, and recently this need is becoming more common?. Now, one local organization is stepping up to help!. Covered with Love hosted a Stuff the Truck Diaper Drive this weekend at Baesler's...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

R Table at Brew a new dining experience for area

Tyler and Linsy Reynolds plan on opening R Table at Brew at 408 Main Street in Jasper on Thursday, October 6, with a farm-to-table concept bringing customers delicious meals sourced from the best local producers in a great atmosphere. Fans of the downtown restaurant Brew are in for something new...
JASPER, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Community comes together for ‘Terre Haute Cleanup Day’

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Groups of volunteers spent their Saturday morning picking up trash around downtown as part of a city-wide effort to clean the area. Mayor Duke Bennett said city employees have been preparing for the event for weeks. “We’ve been gearing up the last few weeks. Our code enforcement people have been out, […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

A local initiative is supporting homeless veterans

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - In 2021, nearly 20,000 veterans were experiencing sheltered homelessness. Now, a local project is helping homeless veterans in the area. Local volunteers gathered near 23rd Street and Maple Avenue in Terre Haute on Saturday morning to do something special for those who protected our country.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHR

John Mellencamp announces 76-show US tour, starting at IU

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier rocker John Mellencamp is heading out on tour next year, starting close to home. The Seymour, Ind. native announced a 76-show tour Thursday at the opening of his permanent exhibition at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The "Live and In Person 2023" tour will...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

After two year hiatus, Union Hospital ‘Community Baby Shower’ returns

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Health providers filled the Haute City Center on Saturday, as Union Hospital’s “Community baby shower” returned after a two-year break caused by the pandemic. There were over 20 healthcare services and providers on hand to help provide education and resources on pregnancy, childbirth and infant care. There were two birth simulations […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Vincennes Main Street closure on Monday

Drivers in Vincennes will see a few changes next week. On Monday, October 3, Kerns Excavating will close Main Street. The closure will take place between Bauer Drive and Henry Sievers Road. Officials say the detour will be Hart Street to Lower hart Street Road to Henry Sievers Road. It’s...
VINCENNES, IN
WCIA

Illinois woman stuck in fire calls 911; later found dead

PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — An apartment fire in Paris early Saturday morning has resulted in two deaths. Around 6 a.m., the Edgar County 911 dispatch center received a call from a woman saying that her second-story apartment was on fire and she could not get out. The Paris Fire Department, Paris Police, Vermilion Fire Department, […]
PARIS, IL

