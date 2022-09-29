Read full article on original website
Schools Chancellor unveils new admissions policy for NYC middle and high schools
Banks' announcement marks the first time he is wading into one of the biggest controversies for the nation's largest school district.
Police: Teacher finds bullet in middle school hallway
New Rochelle police and the district say the teacher spotted the bullet Thursday afternoon.
Herald Community Newspapers
LIPA, Oceanside schools reach tax settlement
After a decade-long tax challenge by the Long Island Power Authority over the property taxes it pays for the E.F. Barrett Power Plant, the Town of Hempstead has finalized a settlement between the power company and the Oceanside School District. LIPA has maintained that it was being overcharged based on the value of the Island Park plant, and has been in litigation over its tax bills since 2010 with Oceanside, Island Park and other school districts.
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in October
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its September application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
New York State announces next steps in minimum wage increase
NEW YORK, (WROC) — The New York State Department of Labor announced the next steps in the state’s $15 minimum hourly wage plan Friday. The plan calls for the minimum wage outside New York City and Long Island to reach $14.20 by the end of the year. The minimum wage in those areas is currently […]
Herald Community Newspapers
Town rejects Ultra Lanes’ license bid
For the first time in its history, the Chamber of Commerce decided not to support a Baldwin business’s effort to expand — specifically, Ultra Lanes Baldwin Bowl and Lounge’s pursuit of a cabaret license. “This is the first time the Chamber of Commerce got up to speak...
longisland.com
Two Long Island Law Firms Join Forces to Bolster Real Estate Tax Group
This week, attorneys and staff at Uniondale-based Koeppel Martone & Leistman (KML) joined the law firm of Forchelli Deegan Terrana (FDT) out of Mineola to create a more powerful real estate tax practice in a combined group. The senior partner at KML, Donald Leistman, will be joining FDT’s co-managing partner...
New York’s private schools are gaming vaccine exemptions in ‘obvious’ fraud
After rarely crossing the 1 percent mark, some private schools suddenly reported 5, 10 or 20 percent of students claiming medical exceptions.
Motley Fool
5 Cities in New York With a Low Cost of Living
New York offers more than just costly big city living. New York State has a reputation for being expensive, but this is largely due to NYC real estate costs. There are affordable cities in other parts of the state, including Western NY, Central NY, and the Southern Tier. Check out...
Firefighter James J. Cody, Jr. Road: Garden City South 9/11 hero honored with street renaming
Roxbury Road South was renamed in memory of FDNY Firefighter James J. Cody, Jr. – the block he grew up on.
The Jewish Press
Dov Hikind Is Not Taking It Anymore
The longtime activist, whose org. released the devastating report about conviction rates for anti-Jewish attacks, is turning up the pressure. Known for being a fearless and outspoken activist for Jewish rights, former New York State Assemblyman of Brooklyn’s 48th District, Dov Hikind, credits his mother, an Auschwitz survivor, for inspiring him. (His father had also survived forced labor camps.)
Riverhead Country Fair returns Sunday, Oct. 9 with contests, carnival, food and vendors
The Riverhead Country Fair will return to downtown Riverhead on Sunday, Oct. 9. The fair, a local favorite and one of the largest in New York State, features craft vendors, food, carnival rides and midway games. Live entertainment and local craft spirits and beverages will be available throughout the day.
New York Security Guard Brutally Killed Hudson Valley Classmate
A Hudson Valley man was sentenced for the brutal slaying of his friend. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Westchester County resident was sentenced for killing a man in Mount Vernon in 2019. Westchester County, New York Man Sentenced for Fatal Stabbing. On Thursday, Sept. 29,...
kiiky.com
10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023
If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
Hotel on Queens Boulevard Now Used as a Shelter Exclusively for Single Men
A hotel on Queens Boulevard in Woodside, which for many years had been used as a homeless shelter to accommodate families in need, is now being used exclusively by single unhoused men, according to multiple sources. The facility, formerly known as the Quality Inn and located at 53-05 Queens Blvd.,...
Laundromat Opens on Depot Road
The long-awaited Laundry City Laundromat has opened on Depot Road in Huntington Station. The self-service laundromat at 215 Depot Road is open seven days a week, 24 hours a day. On Sunday afternoon, people could be seen on Depot Road, carrying or balancing bags of laundry on bicycles on their return home.
Slain FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo devoted herself to Long Island volunteer ambulance crew for 30 years: ‘Hard to imagine the squad without her’
Slain FDNY Lt. Alison Russo’s dedication to saving lives didn’t stop when she took off her EMS uniform — for three decades she gave her time during off-work hours with her local Long Island volunteer ambulance crew. She joined the Huntington Community First Aid Squad in November 1992, starting as an EMT before obtaining her critical care and paramedic certifications. Now her colleagues there ...
New York minimum wage set to increase at end of year for Upstate NY
New York’s minimum wage is set to increase in much of the state at the end of this year. In areas outside New York City, Long Island and Westchester County, the minimum wage will rise from $13.20 per hour to $14.20, an increase of 7.5%, according to the state Labor Department. In those other three areas of the state, the minimum wage is already at $15 an hour and will not increase further.
Funeral arrangements set for slain FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo-Elling
Funeral arrangements have been made for FDNY EMS Alison Russo-Elling, who was stabbed to death in an unprovoked attack.
‘Masses of people in our Staten Island parks;’ reaction pours in over news of possible migrant ship at Homeport
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Locals were caught off guard Friday after news broke of a cruise ship possibly docking at the Homeport in Stapleton to help deal with the city’s migrant crisis. The New York Post first reported that Mayor Eric Adams administration was close to a deal...
