Plainview, NY

Herald Community Newspapers

LIPA, Oceanside schools reach tax settlement

After a decade-long tax challenge by the Long Island Power Authority over the property taxes it pays for the E.F. Barrett Power Plant, the Town of Hempstead has finalized a settlement between the power company and the Oceanside School District. LIPA has maintained that it was being overcharged based on the value of the Island Park plant, and has been in litigation over its tax bills since 2010 with Oceanside, Island Park and other school districts.
OCEANSIDE, NY
City
Plainview, NY
City
Old Bethpage, NY
City
Bethpage, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Town rejects Ultra Lanes’ license bid

For the first time in its history, the Chamber of Commerce decided not to support a Baldwin business’s effort to expand — specifically, Ultra Lanes Baldwin Bowl and Lounge’s pursuit of a cabaret license. “This is the first time the Chamber of Commerce got up to speak...
BALDWIN, NY
longisland.com

Two Long Island Law Firms Join Forces to Bolster Real Estate Tax Group

This week, attorneys and staff at Uniondale-based Koeppel Martone & Leistman (KML) joined the law firm of Forchelli Deegan Terrana (FDT) out of Mineola to create a more powerful real estate tax practice in a combined group. The senior partner at KML, Donald Leistman, will be joining FDT’s co-managing partner...
UNIONDALE, NY
Person
John F Kennedy
Person
Daniel Zhang
Motley Fool

5 Cities in New York With a Low Cost of Living

New York offers more than just costly big city living. New York State has a reputation for being expensive, but this is largely due to NYC real estate costs. There are affordable cities in other parts of the state, including Western NY, Central NY, and the Southern Tier. Check out...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

Dov Hikind Is Not Taking It Anymore

The longtime activist, whose org. released the devastating report about conviction rates for anti-Jewish attacks, is turning up the pressure. Known for being a fearless and outspoken activist for Jewish rights, former New York State Assemblyman of Brooklyn’s 48th District, Dov Hikind, credits his mother, an Auschwitz survivor, for inspiring him. (His father had also survived forced labor camps.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
kiiky.com

10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023

If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
HuntingtonNow

Laundromat Opens on Depot Road

The long-awaited Laundry City Laundromat has opened on Depot Road in Huntington Station. The self-service laundromat at 215 Depot Road is open seven days a week, 24 hours a day. On Sunday afternoon, people could be seen on Depot Road, carrying or balancing bags of laundry on bicycles on their return home.
HUNTINGTON, NY
Daily News

Slain FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo devoted herself to Long Island volunteer ambulance crew for 30 years: ‘Hard to imagine the squad without her’

Slain FDNY Lt. Alison Russo’s dedication to saving lives didn’t stop when she took off her EMS uniform — for three decades she gave her time during off-work hours with her local Long Island volunteer ambulance crew. She joined the Huntington Community First Aid Squad in November 1992, starting as an EMT before obtaining her critical care and paramedic certifications. Now her colleagues there ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Syracuse.com

New York minimum wage set to increase at end of year for Upstate NY

New York’s minimum wage is set to increase in much of the state at the end of this year. In areas outside New York City, Long Island and Westchester County, the minimum wage will rise from $13.20 per hour to $14.20, an increase of 7.5%, according to the state Labor Department. In those other three areas of the state, the minimum wage is already at $15 an hour and will not increase further.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

