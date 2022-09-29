ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, KY

WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Jeep rally strives to send kids to Disney World

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — If you noticed a lot of Jeeps around town in Henderson this weekend, you weren’t alone. The Evansville Area Jeepers held a rally to support “Cops Connecting with Kids.” It started at 11 o’clock Saturday morning and headed to Audubon Chrysler in Henderson. More than 200 Jeeps were registered for the […]
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Blindfold Bowling Night returns to Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Support Alliance of the Visually Impaired is excited for the return of Blindfold Bowling Night at Southern Lanes. SAVI is a nonprofit organization that supports visually impaired adults and their families in Owensboro and surrounding communities. During the event, participants blindfold themselves before rolling the...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Anti-abortion advocates gather in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A hot topic of discussion brought activists out Sunday afternoon to the parking lot of Brinker’s Jewelers. People looking to stand up for their anti-abortion views were outside on the corner of Green River Road and the Lloyd Expressway. The advocates are part of Life Chain, a silent prayer vigil group. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

Can We Pretty Please Get a Slim Chickens Restaurant in Owensboro, KY?

Raise your hand if you've ever eaten at a Slim Chickens? If you have, it's entirely possible that hand of yours is going to be holding a ridiculously good chicken tender in it. If you're hand isn't raised, just prep yourself, my little birdies. You're gonna wanna flap those wings, get to a city that has one and wrap those beaks around some chicken.
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Kentucky State Police invites community to 'Coffee with a Trooper'

The Kentucky State Police is inviting the community to a "Coffee with a Trooper" event in Owensboro on Wednesday. Organizers say it's in conjunction with the national "Coffee with a Cop." The event will take place Wednesday, October 5th from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Gramps Coffee and Donuts.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Yard sales happening along Highway 60 in Henderson

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Kentucky residents are holding yard sales this week all along Highway 60. People who are interested can find household items, clothes and even toys ready to be purchased. The yard sales run for 200 miles through Livingston, Crittenden, Union and several other western Kentucky counties. One...
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Evansville Half Marathon happening on Saturday

The annual Evansville Half Marathon is set to take place on Saturday. The 13.1-mile Half Marathon will begin at 7 a.m. The scenic route overlooks the Ohio River, utilizes the Greenway, historic Bosse Field, and Garvin and Bayard Parks. Organizers say the event, which is presented by German American Bank...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

No running water leaves residents dry in Sacramento

MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Some McLean County residents are currently without water, officials tell us. According to a city worker, the water in Sacramento has been shut off. Additionally, officials tell us the city is under a boil advisory until further notice. We’re told the boil advisory was set because of a water main […]
MCLEAN COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Nut Club announces half pot details

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s just days away from the 101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival. Officials released from more details into this year’s half pot. Those booths will be back along West Franklin Street. They open at 10 a.m. Monday and run through 10 p.m. every...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian find new home in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It Takes a Village, an animal shelter in Evansville, has helped to find space for several dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian. The dogs had all been in a shelter in the storm’s path, and when the shelter reached out to It Takes a Village, Office Manager Jessa McCauley said they jumped at a chance to help.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Evansville hairstylist addresses ‘Covid Hair’ phenomenon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mandy Sims has been dealing with hair for over two decades. She says she’s seen hair loss amongst her clients since she started, but this was a little different. “At first, you know when my sink was filling up, I’m like, ‘Okay what is going...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

KYTC: US 60 closing for small truss removal

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say US 60 will be closing for a small truss removal Tuesday. According to a press release, the implosion of the small 161 ft. steel truss at the Spottsville Bridge has been scheduled for Tuesday, October 4. Officials say that...
SPOTTSVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Overturned semi causes hours of work on busy highway

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Local first responding agencies say miraculously no one was hurt after a semi-truck overturned early Friday morning. The Masonville and Daviess County Fire Departments say they were called out at 5:28 a.m. to the crash on I-165. Reports show the accident happened around the 65 mile marker just south of […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

KSP investigating three-vehicle injury collision

MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky State Police are investigating after they say they received a call from the McLean County Sheriff’s Department about a multiple vehicle injury collision. According to a press release, that crash happened Thursday around 5 p.m. on KY 81 near Drain Pond Road...
RUMSEY, KY

