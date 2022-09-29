Read full article on original website
Evansville Jeep rally strives to send kids to Disney World
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — If you noticed a lot of Jeeps around town in Henderson this weekend, you weren’t alone. The Evansville Area Jeepers held a rally to support “Cops Connecting with Kids.” It started at 11 o’clock Saturday morning and headed to Audubon Chrysler in Henderson. More than 200 Jeeps were registered for the […]
14news.com
Blindfold Bowling Night returns to Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Support Alliance of the Visually Impaired is excited for the return of Blindfold Bowling Night at Southern Lanes. SAVI is a nonprofit organization that supports visually impaired adults and their families in Owensboro and surrounding communities. During the event, participants blindfold themselves before rolling the...
Anti-abortion advocates gather in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A hot topic of discussion brought activists out Sunday afternoon to the parking lot of Brinker’s Jewelers. People looking to stand up for their anti-abortion views were outside on the corner of Green River Road and the Lloyd Expressway. The advocates are part of Life Chain, a silent prayer vigil group. […]
Can We Pretty Please Get a Slim Chickens Restaurant in Owensboro, KY?
Raise your hand if you've ever eaten at a Slim Chickens? If you have, it's entirely possible that hand of yours is going to be holding a ridiculously good chicken tender in it. If you're hand isn't raised, just prep yourself, my little birdies. You're gonna wanna flap those wings, get to a city that has one and wrap those beaks around some chicken.
14news.com
Evansville man preps for 53rd year manning the grill at the Fall Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival returns this upcoming week, so does Sam Fulton, who’s been a part of over 50 Fall Festivals, manning the grill for Corpus Christi Catholic Church. A little yellow trailer, the only place to find the church’s famous...
Fundraiser Planned for Daviess County, Kentucky 6-Year-Old Battling Brain Cancer
This month has been a whirlwind for the McDaniel family. On August 17th, 2022, 6-year-old Remi was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG). She's in the fight of her young life, but she isn't alone. The Daviess County community is rallying and raising money for the family. It's easy...
wevv.com
Kentucky State Police invites community to 'Coffee with a Trooper'
The Kentucky State Police is inviting the community to a "Coffee with a Trooper" event in Owensboro on Wednesday. Organizers say it's in conjunction with the national "Coffee with a Cop." The event will take place Wednesday, October 5th from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Gramps Coffee and Donuts.
14news.com
Yard sales happening along Highway 60 in Henderson
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Kentucky residents are holding yard sales this week all along Highway 60. People who are interested can find household items, clothes and even toys ready to be purchased. The yard sales run for 200 miles through Livingston, Crittenden, Union and several other western Kentucky counties. One...
wevv.com
Evansville Half Marathon happening on Saturday
The annual Evansville Half Marathon is set to take place on Saturday. The 13.1-mile Half Marathon will begin at 7 a.m. The scenic route overlooks the Ohio River, utilizes the Greenway, historic Bosse Field, and Garvin and Bayard Parks. Organizers say the event, which is presented by German American Bank...
No running water leaves residents dry in Sacramento
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Some McLean County residents are currently without water, officials tell us. According to a city worker, the water in Sacramento has been shut off. Additionally, officials tell us the city is under a boil advisory until further notice. We’re told the boil advisory was set because of a water main […]
Kentucky Family Hosting 5K Walk/Run To Honor The Life of Their Daughter In Heaven
Losing a child is something no parent should ever have to go through. One Kentucky family is choosing to create a legacy for their precious little girl and you're invited to help. MEET THE MURPHY FAMILY. The Murphy family works in the Daviess County Public School System and they are...
14news.com
Nut Club announces half pot details
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s just days away from the 101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival. Officials released from more details into this year’s half pot. Those booths will be back along West Franklin Street. They open at 10 a.m. Monday and run through 10 p.m. every...
Home Team Friday: McCracken County vs. Daviess County
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) McCracken County – 14 Daviess County – 48
Home Team Friday: Henderson County vs. Marshall County
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) Marshall County – 7 Henderson County – 49
14news.com
Dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian find new home in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It Takes a Village, an animal shelter in Evansville, has helped to find space for several dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian. The dogs had all been in a shelter in the storm’s path, and when the shelter reached out to It Takes a Village, Office Manager Jessa McCauley said they jumped at a chance to help.
14news.com
Evansville hairstylist addresses ‘Covid Hair’ phenomenon
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mandy Sims has been dealing with hair for over two decades. She says she’s seen hair loss amongst her clients since she started, but this was a little different. “At first, you know when my sink was filling up, I’m like, ‘Okay what is going...
KSP investigates fatal Sacramento fire
The Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal fire in the 300 block of Garrett Street, Sacramento.
14news.com
KYTC: US 60 closing for small truss removal
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say US 60 will be closing for a small truss removal Tuesday. According to a press release, the implosion of the small 161 ft. steel truss at the Spottsville Bridge has been scheduled for Tuesday, October 4. Officials say that...
Overturned semi causes hours of work on busy highway
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Local first responding agencies say miraculously no one was hurt after a semi-truck overturned early Friday morning. The Masonville and Daviess County Fire Departments say they were called out at 5:28 a.m. to the crash on I-165. Reports show the accident happened around the 65 mile marker just south of […]
14news.com
KSP investigating three-vehicle injury collision
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky State Police are investigating after they say they received a call from the McLean County Sheriff’s Department about a multiple vehicle injury collision. According to a press release, that crash happened Thursday around 5 p.m. on KY 81 near Drain Pond Road...
