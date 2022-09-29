ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Sunday's Chiefs-Bucs game to proceed in Tampa as planned

By Field Level Media
The Daily Post-Athenian
The Daily Post-Athenian
 3 days ago

Sunday's Chiefs-Bucs game to proceed in Tampa as planned

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Chicago-Area Residents Rush Home as Hurricane Ian Bears Down on Florida

As Hurricane Ian pounds Cuba and continues on a collision course with Florida, travelers are describing their experiences as they flew northward and away from the storm. As of 2 p.m. Central on Tuesday, the hurricane is currently moving northward at 10 miles per hour, sitting 255 miles from Sarasota, Florida. The storm, which made landfall in Cuba on Tuesday, is packing sustained winds of 120 miles per hour.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Football
Tampa, FL
Football
City
Tampa, FL
WFLA

Tom Brady, Glazer family vow to donate to Hurricane Ian relief efforts

“The destruction suffered in Southwest Florida and the damage inflicted throughout our state will be felt for some time. It will take entire communities resiliently working together for an extended period and our family is committed to aiding in the recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with the countless people affected, the heroic first responders and all of those helping to keep others safe," Tampa Bay Buccaneers Co-Owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz said.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game#American Football#Chiefs Bucs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Manchester United and Tampa Bay Buccaneers owners the Glazer family donate $1m to Hurricane Ian relief fund with the NFL Foundation pledging to match it

Manchester United and Tampa Bay Buccaneers owners, the Glazer family, have donated $1million to the Hurricane Ian disaster relief with the NFL Foundation following suit and matching their donation. The Glazer family may be unpopular among its Manchester United fanbase but it may have made a decision that may help...
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

Orlando Magic return to practice, teams donate to Ian relief

At the Orlando Magic training facility on Friday, the lights were on and the water was running. Not everybody in the storm-ravaged state of Florida can say that right now, and some may not be able to for weeks. The Magic aren’t losing sight of that. The team returned to practice after two unplanned days off because of Hurricane Ian, which left behind a massive swath of devastation after it hit the state’s southwest coast, then brought flooding to the Orlando area before it kept churning north and took aim at South Carolina. “Everybody’s dealing with something,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said.
ORLANDO, FL
The Daily Post-Athenian

The Daily Post-Athenian

Athens, TN
650
Followers
1K+
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.

 https://dailypostathenian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy