Sunday's Chiefs-Bucs game to proceed in Tampa as planned

Related
Florida's wealthy residents have been chartering private jets to hurry away from the state in the days before Hurricane Ian
Private jets have escaped Florida for Chicago, Dallas, Nantucket, Aspen, and Mexico, Bloomberg reported.
Demolition planned for Derek Jeter’s former $22.5 M Tampa mansion
The house that Jeter built could soon be reduced to rubble. City of Tampa records show that a commercial demolition permit has been filed for 58 Bahama Circle, the Davis Islands mansion that was once home to star athletes Derek Jeter and Tom Brady. Jeter sold the home for $22.5...
CBS News
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and team owners to make donations towards Hurricane Ian relief efforts
TAMPA, Fla. (CNN) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and the team's owners, the Glazer family, both announced on Thursday that they will make donations towards Hurricane Ian relief efforts. Hurricane Ian made landfall along the southwestern coast of Florida near Cayo Costa as a powerful Category 4 storm...
Chicago-Area Residents Rush Home as Hurricane Ian Bears Down on Florida
As Hurricane Ian pounds Cuba and continues on a collision course with Florida, travelers are describing their experiences as they flew northward and away from the storm. As of 2 p.m. Central on Tuesday, the hurricane is currently moving northward at 10 miles per hour, sitting 255 miles from Sarasota, Florida. The storm, which made landfall in Cuba on Tuesday, is packing sustained winds of 120 miles per hour.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tom Brady, Glazer family vow to donate to Hurricane Ian relief efforts
“The destruction suffered in Southwest Florida and the damage inflicted throughout our state will be felt for some time. It will take entire communities resiliently working together for an extended period and our family is committed to aiding in the recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with the countless people affected, the heroic first responders and all of those helping to keep others safe," Tampa Bay Buccaneers Co-Owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz said.
What does Hurricane Ian look like right now as it moves toward Florida? See for yourself
What is Hurricane Ian doing now?
Saints rule out Jameis Winston vs. Vikings in London
Saints rule out Jameis Winston vs. Vikings in London
Brett Favre’s SiriusXM Show Put on Hold Following His Involvement in Mississippi Welfare Fraud Case | THR News
The news comes after a decision last week by ESPN Milwaukee to suspend the former NFL player's weekly Green Bay Packers recap program.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers
Sep 25, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) goes back to pass against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NFL Week 4 Preview: Does Aaron Rogers And The Packers (-9.5) Have Value Vs. Patriots?
Scott and Brian preview the NFL's Week 4 slat.
Bucs launch Hurricane Ian relief efforts ahead of Chiefs game, team members wear 'Florida Strong' shirts
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers launched their "Florida Strong" relief efforts on Sunday, and several team members were wearing shirts supporting it.
Buccaneers vs. Chiefs: Tampa Bay Pays Tribute to Victims of Hurricane Ian Ahead of National Anthem
In the wake of the destruction Hurricane Ian, Tampa Bay had a moment of silence for the victims ahead of their NFL game with the Chiefs. Tampa Bay didn’t take the brunt of the storm, but it was slightly affected earlier in the week. Places like Fort Myers were not as lucky.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Buccaneers watching Ian, balance focus with perspective
Buccaneers watching Ian, balance focus with perspective
Chris Francis, Gregg Bell with The News Tribune recap Seahawks’ 48-45 Week 4 win at Detroit
The Seahawks (2-2) won their second game, beating the Detroit Lions (1-3) 48-45 on Sunday afternoon in the Motor City. Watch as KIRO 7 sports director Chris Francis and Gregg Bell from The News Tribune recap the game from Ford Field, highlighting some of the key plays and moments that led to the narrow victory by the Seahawks.
Manchester United and Tampa Bay Buccaneers owners the Glazer family donate $1m to Hurricane Ian relief fund with the NFL Foundation pledging to match it
Manchester United and Tampa Bay Buccaneers owners, the Glazer family, have donated $1million to the Hurricane Ian disaster relief with the NFL Foundation following suit and matching their donation. The Glazer family may be unpopular among its Manchester United fanbase but it may have made a decision that may help...
Rays’ Port Charlotte complex damaged by Hurricane Ian
CLEVELAND — Rays officials are in the process of assessing the extent of the damage to their Port Charlotte training facility in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Some was obvious from the outside. Metal roofing wrapped around leaning palm trees. Letters were missing off of the welcoming Home Plate...
Report: Consultant who cleared Tua Tagovailoa fired by NFLPA
Report: Consultant who cleared Tua Tagovailoa fired by NFLPA
NFL・
NFL: New England Patriots at Green Bay Packers
Oct 2, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) celebrates with teammates after sacking New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe (not pictured) during the first half at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers/Appleton Post-Crescent-USA TODAY…
Orlando Magic return to practice, teams donate to Ian relief
At the Orlando Magic training facility on Friday, the lights were on and the water was running. Not everybody in the storm-ravaged state of Florida can say that right now, and some may not be able to for weeks. The Magic aren’t losing sight of that. The team returned to practice after two unplanned days off because of Hurricane Ian, which left behind a massive swath of devastation after it hit the state’s southwest coast, then brought flooding to the Orlando area before it kept churning north and took aim at South Carolina. “Everybody’s dealing with something,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said.
What It Was Like to Live Through Hurricane Ian in Florida
"The scariest thing is the not knowing," says one Tampa resident
The Daily Post-Athenian
Athens, TN
650
Followers
1K+
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.https://dailypostathenian.com
Comments / 0