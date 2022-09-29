Read full article on original website
‘Record numbers of nurses leaving the NHS’
Record numbers of nurses are quitting the NHS in England, according to a new analysis.More than 40,000 have left the health service in the past year – one in nine of the workforce, data examined by the Nuffield Trust for the BBC has shown.The think tank said many of these were highly skilled and knowledgeable nurses with years more work left.The Nuffield Trust said there is increasing evidence that stress and the need for a better work-life balance is driving nurses to leave.Unless something is done, the Government will struggle to hit its target to recruit an extra 50,000 nurses...
BBC
Cardiff: UHW A&E patients' dignity compromised daily - report
The "dignity and safety" of patients at Wales' largest hospital was compromised on a daily basis, according to a Health Inspectorate Wales (HIW) report. People were seen sitting on bins and on the floor of the emergency and assessment units at Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales (UHW). Staff morale was...
BBC
HC-One admit failures and will shut Whittlesey home
One of the UK's largest care providers said it would close one of its homes after admitting "shortcomings in care" and failures in local leadership. HC-One has said it would shut The Elms in Whittlesey, Cambridgeshire, and admitted it had "not been able to provide the right standard of care".
Law student, 26, died after wrongly being denied a face-to-face appointment with his GP, NHS officials say
A law student died after wrongly being denied a face-to-face GP appointment, the NHS has admitted. David Nash, 26, from Nantwich in Cheshire, had four phone appointments with GPs and nurses between October and November 2020. He was denied an in-person consultation, despite telling practice staff that he was suffering...
NHS nurses not eating at work in order to feed their children, survey finds
Some nurses are so hard up that they are having to not eat at work in order to feed and clothe their children, research among hospital bosses has found. Lack of money is also prompting some NHS staff to call in sick in the days before they get paid because they can no longer afford the travel costs for their shift. Others are taking a second job outside the NHS in an effort to make ends meet.
BBC
Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack
A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
NHS mental health hospital staff filmed ‘mocking and slapping’ patients
Police investigating allegations of bullying and verbal abuse at Edenfield centre near Manchester after BBC investigation
BBC
Pregnant Scot could be forced to give birth in Spanish prison
A seven-months pregnant Scottish woman faces being forced to give birth in a Spanish prison after being jailed for failing to pay a fine. Jamielee Fielding returned home to Livingston without paying a 420 euro fine over a drunken altercation in Malaga in 2021. She went on holiday to Tenerife...
Woman in labour was forced to travel 40 miles to give birth after THREE NHS hospitals turned her away 'because they did not have enough midwives'
A woman in labour had to travel 40 miles to give birth after being turned away from three hospitals because they did not have enough midwives. Barbara Job, 25, from Peterborough, had to make the hour-long journey to Leicester on Sunday. Her birthing plans specified Peterborough City Hospital and she...
BBC
Shrewsbury nurse completes kick-scooter challenge for father
A nurse has used a scooter to cross the width of England to raise money for her father's cancer treatment in the Philippines. April Napala, from Shrewsbury, said it was a "glorious sight" for her and her boyfriend Jason Nelson when they saw the North Sea. The pair started in...
BBC
North Yorkshire Police: Use of force in custody suites among 'concerns'
North Yorkshire Police's use of force in its custody suites is among the concerns highlighted in a report. HM Inspectorate of Prisons and HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services found custody staff's use of force was not always justified. The inspection in June and July also revealed...
NHS 111 failures led to early Covid deaths, investigation finds
Multiple failures by the NHS 111 telephone advice service early in the pandemic left Covid patients struggling to get care and led directly to some people dying, an investigation has found. The Healthcare Safety Investigation Branch (HSIB) looked into the help that NHS 111 gave people with Covid in the...
NHS staff quitting for private sector jobs as cost of living crisis intensifies, leaders warn
The cost of living crisis is forcing healthcare workers to walk away from the NHS in pursuit of better-paid jobs, trust leaders have warned.As energy, food and transport costs rise, staff are skipping meals to feed their children or taking on second jobs, with some also struggling to make the journey to work, according to a new survey of NHS trusts in England.Health workers are turning to the hospitality or retail sectors, placing further strain on an already overburdened NHS, leaders say. Two-thirds of surveyed trusts “report a significant or severe impact from staff leaving”, with services struggling to respond...
BBC
Dentists warn that Scottish funding cuts will halt NHS work
Basic dental treatments such as denture repairs will be scrapped for NHS patients as Scottish government funding is cut, the British Dental Association (BDA) has warned. David McColl, chair of the BDA Scottish Dental Practice Committee, said some NHS services will need to be halted. From Saturday, fees paid to...
BBC
Prince William makes online safety plea after Molly Russell verdict
Prince William says online safety for young people should be "a prerequisite, not an afterthought" after an inquest into 14-year-old Molly Russell's death. A coroner concluded that the teenager from London died from an act of self-harm while suffering depression and the negative effects of online content. Molly's father Ian...
BBC
Doorstep murder: Police have new man in sights over banker shooting
The murder of banker Alistair Wilson has baffled detectives for almost 20 years - but police now believe the key to solving the case could lie just yards from the doorstep where he was gunned down. They think the most likely motive centres on Alistair's objections to a decking area...
BBC
Andrea Leadsom has 'grave concerns' about Northampton rail freight plans
An MP said she had "grave concerns" that a rail freight interchange could become "yet another lorry park" if changes to plans were approved. Andrea Leadsom, Conservative MP for South Northamptonshire, was discussing the Northampton Gateway Rail Freight Interchange at junction 15 of the M1. Plans previously stated warehouses on...
BBC
Long wait times at York council customer call centre
Staff shortages mean some people are waiting more than two hours to have their calls answered by City of York Council, a report says. Average wait times have risen from 42 seconds in 2019/2020 to 18 minutes by July 2022. More than 40% of people hang up before their calls...
BBC
Arrest after popular musician Bill Witham dies
A man has been arrested after a musician died in hospital two weeks after being assaulted. Essex Police said officers were called over concerns about the welfare of man on Lower Lane, Hullbridge, at about 05:30 BST on 12 September. Bill Witham, 68, was taken to hospital in a life-threatening...
BBC
Liam Taylor: Essex Police backs life-saving bleed kits
Police have backed the use of potentially life-saving first aid bleed kits by helping to distribute them to pubs and train people in their use. Julie Taylor, whose grandson Liam Taylor, 19, was stabbed to death outside a pub near Chelmsford in 2020, has been raising money for the kits and taking them to venues across Essex.
