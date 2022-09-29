Read full article on original website
montpelierbridge.org
“French Block” Gunshot Strikes Walgreens Building
Someone allegedly fired a gun from the recently renovated “French Block” building in Montpelier, striking a window of the Walgreens Building across the street. No injuries were found. A person called the Montpelier Police Department at 12:42 a.m. on Sept. 30, reporting the sound of a gunshot in...
WCAX
Police arrest suspect in Burlington attack, robbery
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have arrested a suspect in an attack on a man in a Burlington parking lot. The assault happened Wednesday at the Walgreens on Cherry Street. Police say Jashier Gillespie, 20, of Philadelphia, severely beat a man, fracturing his skull, breaking ribs and damaging one of his eyes so badly, he might lose it.
mychamplainvalley.com
BPD provides updates on Wednesday assault incidents
Burlington, VT — On Wednesday, Burlington Police reported two assault incidents, one at a bank ATM in the morning and an assault in a parking lot on Cherry St. in the afternoon. The woman who assaulted a victim at a bank ATM has been identified but is currently not...
mynbc5.com
Essex home fire spreads to nearby car and barn
ESSEX, Vt. — Firefighters in Essex responded to a structure fire around 8 p.m. Friday. The Westford Fairfax fire departments also responded to the scene at Maple Tree Lane. When crews arrived the flames had spread to a nearby vehicle and barn. Crews were able to save the barn....
mynbc5.com
Burlington Police release new information in spate downtown crimes
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington Police Department released a slew of new information regarding a series of crimes that recently took place in the City Center Area, including three robberies and an attempted murder incident. UVM student assault and robbery. Officials said they now have more information regarding a...
‘Sleeping’ woman robs man at Bank Street ATM
Burlington Police responded to a call that a man had been robbed and assaulted after using an ATM.
newportdispatch.com
Rollover crash in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE — A 25-year-old man from Hyde Park was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Cambridge yesterday. The crash took place on Vermont Route 109 at around 5:15 p.m. According to the report, Timothy Eastman was traveling north on VT Route 109 when he began to lose control...
WCAX
Burlington Police say woman assaulted, robbed man in wheelchair
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are looking for a woman who they say assaulted and robbed a man in a wheelchair at an ATM in Burlington. Investigators say on Wednesday at about 7:30 p.m., Ashley Richards, 39, targeted a 69-year-old man who uses a motorized wheelchair at an ATM on St. Paul Street at the bottom of City Hall Park.
WCAX
3 arrested in Burlington assault on UVM student
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they’ve arrested three men for assaulting a UVM lacrosse player in Burlington. It happened on King Street Sept. 17. The men are accused of wearing masks, holding the student at gunpoint, forcing him to undress and then robbing him. Michael Chea, 24, of...
WCAX
Suspect in Burlington stabbing pleads not guilty to attempted murder
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As violent crime soars in downtown Burlington police say they have cracked some high-profile cases, including an attempted murder in Battery Park. Police say Tyrone Bryant, 44, stabbed his girlfriend in the chest in the park almost two weeks ago. She survived. Bryant pleaded not guilty...
newportdispatch.com
Driver arrested after crash on I-89 in Richmond
RICHMOND — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Richmond yesterday. The crash took place on Interstate 89 south at around 7:45 p.m. Police say they located a 2021 Ram 1500 facing south with heavy damage when they arrived. The driver was identified as Kirk Little, 44, of Milton.
newportdispatch.com
School threat in Jericho
JERICHO — Police are investigating a threat made at a school in Jericho yesterday. Authorities were notified of a threat made by a student on social media directed toward Mount Mansfield Union High School on Browns Trace Road. Police responded and coordinated with school officials and community resources as...
Waterford woman linked to Northeast Kingdom murder given 12 years in prison
Krystal Whitcomb was ‘at the center’ of the conspiracy to murder Michael Pimental, a judge said Friday, and her role in the regional drug trade led directly to his death. Read the story on VTDigger here: Waterford woman linked to Northeast Kingdom murder given 12 years in prison.
Judge denies release to suspect in Danville slaying case
Berk Eratay is accused of murder for hire in connection with the January 2018 death of Gregory Davis.
mychamplainvalley.com
Missing NJ man found driving wrong way on I-89
Williston, VT — An elderly man who was reported missing in New Jersey on Wednesday was located driving the wrong way on Interstate 89. On Thursday night, police responded to calls of someone traveling north in the southbound lane passing Exit 12 in Williston. Responding officers were able to locate and stop the vehicle without incident.
mynbc5.com
Burlington Police respond to gunfire incident downtown
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Police responded to a gunfire incident at City Hall Park in Burlington on Wednesday night at 7:14 p.m. Burlington Police believe a male suspect parked a white truck on College Street, then got out and approached the male victim at the park. Police said the suspect and victim exchanged words and that's when the suspect took out a gun and shot it three times. No one was hit. The suspect got back into his car and got away before officers got there.
newportdispatch.com
Teen driver arrested in Derby for speeding, negligent operation
DERBY — An 18-year-old woman was arrested following an incident in Derby on Tuesday. Police say they observed a vehicle traveling south at a high rate of speed while patrolling US Route 5 at around 11:20 p.m. Radar indicated 70 miles-per-hour in a posted 35 miles-per-hour zone. The trooper...
WCAX
Elderly wrong-way driver stopped in Vt. had been reported missing in NJ, police say
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say an elderly man caught driving the wrong way on Interstate 89 in Vermont had been reported missing from his home in New Jersey. Vermont State Police say at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, callers reported a wrong-way driver headed north in the southbound lane on I-89 from Richmond to Williston.
mynbc5.com
Highgate man threatens police officers with a bow and arrow
HIGHGATE, Vt. — Last night, Vermont State Police, along with Swanton police officers, arrested a man after a violent altercation. Officers responded to a Highgate home after 10:45 p.m. after they say 40-year-old Nicholas Tanner was causing a disturbance in the area, then threatening police officers with a bow and arrow.
mynbc5.com
Colchester Police looking to speak with driver in relation to fatal weekend crash
COLCHESTER, Vt. — The Colchester Police Department is looking to speak to the truck driver involved in afatal crash that happened on Colchester Point Road last weekend. Police say the driver was seen in what appears to be a pickup truck near the scene of the fatal crash last Saturday around 6:10 a.m. Officials say the model of the truck could be a Toyota Tacoma or Toyota Tundra.
