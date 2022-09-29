ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levittown, NY

talkofthesound.com

Bus Driver Ditches Unruly New Rochelle Middle School Students

NEW ROCHELLE, NY (September 29, 2022) — A bus driver became “overwhelmed” by a group of unruly middle school students this afternoon and walked off the job, according to Albert Leonard Middle School Principal Camille Thomas-Edwards (also known as Camille Edwards-Thomas). “This was entirely unacceptable and will...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Daily Voice

Brentwood Woman Killed, 3 Injured In Islandia 2-Vehicle Crash

A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Long Island that injured three others. The crash took place in Islandia, Thursday, Sept. 29, on Veterans Memorial Highway around 7:10 p.m. According to Suffolk County detectives, Jose Roberto Garcia was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Impala northwest on Veterans Memorial Highway...
BRENTWOOD, NY
HuntingtonNow

Services Scheduled for EMS Officer

Funeral services have been scheduled for Lt. Alison Russo, the EMS officer who was killed Thursday in Queens. The Fire Department of New York said that wakes are planned for Monday and Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Commack Abbey , 96 Commack Road, Commack.
QUEENS, NY
longisland.com

Daily Voice

Levittown Man Accused Of Choking 10-Year-Old, Hitting Child's Mother

A Long Island man was charged with assault after allegedly choking a 10-year-old boy and hitting his mother. The incident took place in Jericho on Sunday, June 27. According to detectives, a witness, and the mother of an 11-year-old (10 at the time of the incident) boy, came to the Second Precinct Station House in Woodbury to report an incident that occurred in her home in June of 2021.
WOODBURY, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Several people wounded in latest Newburgh shooting

NEWBURGH – One day after a 29-year-old Newburgh man was shot and killed and a five-year-old boy riding his bicycle was wounded, shots rang out Friday night in the City of Newburgh. This time, police and EMS personnel were called to the Newburgh Free Academy Main campus on Fullerton...
NEWBURGH, NY

