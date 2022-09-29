Read full article on original website
Bus Driver Ditches Unruly New Rochelle Middle School Students
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (September 29, 2022) — A bus driver became “overwhelmed” by a group of unruly middle school students this afternoon and walked off the job, according to Albert Leonard Middle School Principal Camille Thomas-Edwards (also known as Camille Edwards-Thomas). “This was entirely unacceptable and will...
Brentwood Woman Killed, 3 Injured In Islandia 2-Vehicle Crash
A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Long Island that injured three others. The crash took place in Islandia, Thursday, Sept. 29, on Veterans Memorial Highway around 7:10 p.m. According to Suffolk County detectives, Jose Roberto Garcia was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Impala northwest on Veterans Memorial Highway...
Services Scheduled for EMS Officer
Funeral services have been scheduled for Lt. Alison Russo, the EMS officer who was killed Thursday in Queens. The Fire Department of New York said that wakes are planned for Monday and Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Commack Abbey , 96 Commack Road, Commack.
Police: Holbrook man arrested for hitting officer with car, robbing gas stations
Police arrested a Holbrook man accused of injuring a police officer with a car when he was confronted about robberies at two gas stations.
Slain EMS Lieutenant Comes Home to Huntington
Lt. Alison Russo came home to Huntington Friday, accompanied by dozens of colleagues in the Fire Department of New York, the day after she was killed in a random attack in Queens.
3 injured in shooting after high school football game in Newburgh, Orange County
Authorities say it happened just after 9:30 p.m. at the Newburgh Free Academy campus.
Woman Killed in Motor Vehicle Crash
Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a woman in Islandia yesterday. Jose Roberto Garcia was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Impala northwest on Veterans Memorial Highway and making a left turn on Suffolk Avenue, when the vehicle was struck by a 2015 Audi A4 traveling southeast, at approximately 7:10 p.m. The Impala overturned, landing right side up.
Unidentified attacker fatally slashes throat of union steamfitter, 43, on Brooklyn train
A 43-year-old man was killed after an unidentified suspect slashed his neck on a Brooklyn L train during an argument on Friday, according to police.
21-Year-Old Accused Of Robbing Hicksville Restaurant, North Massapequa Gas Station
A 21-year-old man was charged after police said he robbed a gas station and a restaurant on Long Island. Maxwell Thomasson, of Massapequa, was arrested following a robbery in Hicksville at about 3 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, according to the Nassau County Police Department. Police said Thomasson entered the...
Police: 5 shot at Newburgh Free Academy football game; no arrests
Police say a fight broke out in the parking lot following the school's football game against visiting Warwick Valley High School.
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in October
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its September application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
Man fatally slashed in neck while riding NYC subway, police say
NEW YORK — A New York City man was fatally slashed after getting into an argument on a subway Friday night, authorities said. Tommy Bailey, 43, died after he got into a dispute with a man on a train in the borough of Brooklyn at about 8:45 p.m. EDT, WPIX-TV reported.
Levittown Man Accused Of Choking 10-Year-Old, Hitting Child's Mother
A Long Island man was charged with assault after allegedly choking a 10-year-old boy and hitting his mother. The incident took place in Jericho on Sunday, June 27. According to detectives, a witness, and the mother of an 11-year-old (10 at the time of the incident) boy, came to the Second Precinct Station House in Woodbury to report an incident that occurred in her home in June of 2021.
Bay Shore Teen Found Shot To Death Following Car Crash In Central Islip
Detectives on Long Island are investigating the shooting death of a teen who was involved in a car crash. The incident took place in Central Islip around 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1. According to Suffolk County detectives, Carlos Guillen was driving an Acura eastbound on Francisco Avenue when he struck...
NJ police officer charged with DUI, leaving scene of crash while off duty
A Bergen County police officer was charged after he allegedly fell asleep while under the influence, crashed into a utility pole and then fled to his nearby home while off duty earlier this month.
Man killed during dispute on train in Brooklyn
Police say a 43-year-old man got into a dispute with another man, and that is when the suspect pulled out a sharp object and slashed the 43-year-old across the neck.
Man killed, 5-year-old shot in city of Newburgh
Neighbors say the laughter of children playing in the city of Newburgh ended Thursday with the sound of gunshots.
Several people wounded in latest Newburgh shooting
NEWBURGH – One day after a 29-year-old Newburgh man was shot and killed and a five-year-old boy riding his bicycle was wounded, shots rang out Friday night in the City of Newburgh. This time, police and EMS personnel were called to the Newburgh Free Academy Main campus on Fullerton...
Man Arrested for Robbery, Assaulting a Police Officer Who Was Airlifted to Hospital
Suffolk County Police today arrested a man after he committed an armed robbery of a gas station in Islandia and assaulted a police officer on the morning of September 29. Joshua Basile entered Quick Chek Gas Station, located at 3540 Veterans Memorial Highway in Bohemia and stole assorted food, then fled in a 2022 Ford Explorer, at approximately 1:35 a.m.
Liberty 14-year-old found safe in Queens, escorted home with mother
Police say Luisa Campos may be with a male companion and may still be in the local area.
