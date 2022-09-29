Read full article on original website
Herald Community Newspapers
“The Friendly Schools” welcomes two new teachers
Two new teachers to the Valley Stream District 30 School District took center stage during the district’s regular board of education meeting on Sept. 20. Director of Human Resources Marcela Moran, along with fellow administrators and board of education trustees, welcomed Jennifer Aviles, who will be a teaching assistant at Shaw Avenue School, and Michel Cabral-Martin, who will serve as a speech teacher. Aviles holds a master’s degree in early childhood education from Grand Canyon University and recently was the coordinator of professional development at the Economic Opportunity Commission of Nassau County.
talkofthesound.com
Bus Driver Ditches Unruly New Rochelle Middle School Students
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (September 29, 2022) — A bus driver became “overwhelmed” by a group of unruly middle school students this afternoon and walked off the job, according to Albert Leonard Middle School Principal Camille Thomas-Edwards (also known as Camille Edwards-Thomas). “This was entirely unacceptable and will...
Herald Community Newspapers
Meeting provides no answers on Elmont HS principal
When the popular principal of Elmont Memorial High School, Kevin Dougherty, was placed on leave days before school began, parents and students organized protests demanding answers. However, after a Sept. 20 school board meeting, parents and students still did not receive any answers about why he was on a leave...
Riverhead Country Fair returns Sunday, Oct. 9 with contests, carnival, food and vendors
The Riverhead Country Fair will return to downtown Riverhead on Sunday, Oct. 9. The fair, a local favorite and one of the largest in New York State, features craft vendors, food, carnival rides and midway games. Live entertainment and local craft spirits and beverages will be available throughout the day.
Firefighter James J. Cody, Jr. Road: Garden City South 9/11 hero honored with street renaming
Roxbury Road South was renamed in memory of FDNY Firefighter James J. Cody, Jr. – the block he grew up on.
Laundromat Opens on Depot Road
The long-awaited Laundry City Laundromat has opened on Depot Road in Huntington Station. The self-service laundromat at 215 Depot Road is open seven days a week, 24 hours a day. On Sunday afternoon, people could be seen on Depot Road, carrying or balancing bags of laundry on bicycles on their return home.
longisland.com
The Haunted Milleridge Village is Back
The Haunted Milleridge Village is back for the season.The spooky fun at Jericho’s Milleridge Village starts Friday, October 7 and continues Fridays and weekends through October 30. The family-friendly event features a haunted house, escape room, a train, pumpkin patch, mini-golf, bounce houses, axe throwing, and more. The historic...
3 injured in shooting after high school football game in Newburgh, Orange County
Authorities say it happened just after 9:30 p.m. at the Newburgh Free Academy campus.
East Patchogue community raises funds for thrift store that was robbed
An East Patchogue thrift store that prides itself on helping the community was robbed earlier this week.
Herald Community Newspapers
The hidden history of an Oyster Bay home
When many people buy a home, they expect it be fully furnished with the latest piping, electricity and other modern amenities. Some families take a different path however, such as the Arty family of Oyster Bay, whose renovation of their 1834 mansion has captured the attention of social media and even the film industry.
Police: 5 shot at Newburgh Free Academy football game; no arrests
Police say a fight broke out in the parking lot following the school's football game against visiting Warwick Valley High School.
queenoftheclick.com
Will 311 Help 7th Avenue & 72nd St. – Bay Ridge?
A concerned Ridgite tweeted this photo to 311. Let’s see if they respond.
MOOSE ON THE LOOSE: Viewer video shows towering animal at John Jay High in East Fishkill
A viewer video taken overnight Thursday shows a massive moose at a high school in East Fishkill.
Renaissance Studio owner retires, remembers Smithtown’s past commerce
Smithtown residents have grown accustomed to an ever-changing Main Street, with businesses moving in and out on a regular basis. Recently, James Cress Florist moved a few doors down from its original location. For the last few months, people have noticed that the photos of smiling families, brides and grooms no longer fill the window of Renaissance Studio at 39 W. Main as the images have done for more than four decades.
longisland.com
Supreme Salads Opens in Stony Brook
Supreme Salads, a healthy place to get salads, smoothies, froyo bowls and more opened recently in Stony Brook. The menu features a variety of salads like their Healthy Body with spinach and kale mix, pomegranate seeds, green apple, shredded carrots, red cabbage beets, pecans and sunflower seeds served with raspberry vinaigrette dressing, or the Whole Food with baby spinach, quinoa, pomegranate seeds, walnuts, avocado, chickpeas, roasted red peppers, tomatoes and cucumbers, served with house dressing (both $12.99). Add protein for a little extra.
First baby giraffe born on Long Island delights visitors
MELVILLE, N.Y. - Giraffes are the tallest mammals in the world, but one of the tiniest is being nurtured in our area. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports farmgoers in Melville are delighted with an adorable and curious newborn giraffe. It's a girl! Savanna weighed in at 142 pounds at birth, and is 5'4" tall. Her mother was pregnant for 15 months. "She's an incredible mom. She's been taking care of baby. She cleans the baby, she feeds it. She's always very attentive," said Ronald Brigati of White Post Farms. Savanna is the first giraffe born on Long Island. She and her parents are adjusting well...
Funeral scheduled for veteran EMS lieutenant who was stabbed to death
Funeral arrangements for Alison Russo-Elling, the 61-year-old FDNY EMT who was stabbed to death in an unprovoked attack in Queens on Thursday, have been scheduled for next week.
21-Year-Old Accused Of Robbing Hicksville Restaurant, North Massapequa Gas Station
A 21-year-old man was charged after police said he robbed a gas station and a restaurant on Long Island. Maxwell Thomasson, of Massapequa, was arrested following a robbery in Hicksville at about 3 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, according to the Nassau County Police Department. Police said Thomasson entered the...
islipbulletin.net
An East End staple with undeniably good ice cream
Is it safe to assume almost every native Suffolk County Long Islander knows of, or has been to Magic Fountain in Mattituck? Though we all know the place with the painted-face ice cream cones and …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
Hotel on Queens Boulevard Now Used as a Shelter Exclusively for Single Men
A hotel on Queens Boulevard in Woodside, which for many years had been used as a homeless shelter to accommodate families in need, is now being used exclusively by single unhoused men, according to multiple sources. The facility, formerly known as the Quality Inn and located at 53-05 Queens Blvd.,...
