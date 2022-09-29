ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levittown, NY

Herald Community Newspapers

“The Friendly Schools” welcomes two new teachers

Two new teachers to the Valley Stream District 30 School District took center stage during the district’s regular board of education meeting on Sept. 20. Director of Human Resources Marcela Moran, along with fellow administrators and board of education trustees, welcomed Jennifer Aviles, who will be a teaching assistant at Shaw Avenue School, and Michel Cabral-Martin, who will serve as a speech teacher. Aviles holds a master’s degree in early childhood education from Grand Canyon University and recently was the coordinator of professional development at the Economic Opportunity Commission of Nassau County.
VALLEY STREAM, NY
talkofthesound.com

Bus Driver Ditches Unruly New Rochelle Middle School Students

NEW ROCHELLE, NY (September 29, 2022) — A bus driver became “overwhelmed” by a group of unruly middle school students this afternoon and walked off the job, according to Albert Leonard Middle School Principal Camille Thomas-Edwards (also known as Camille Edwards-Thomas). “This was entirely unacceptable and will...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Meeting provides no answers on Elmont HS principal

When the popular principal of Elmont Memorial High School, Kevin Dougherty, was placed on leave days before school began, parents and students organized protests demanding answers. However, after a Sept. 20 school board meeting, parents and students still did not receive any answers about why he was on a leave...
ELMONT, NY
HuntingtonNow

Laundromat Opens on Depot Road

The long-awaited Laundry City Laundromat has opened on Depot Road in Huntington Station. The self-service laundromat at 215 Depot Road is open seven days a week, 24 hours a day. On Sunday afternoon, people could be seen on Depot Road, carrying or balancing bags of laundry on bicycles on their return home.
HUNTINGTON, NY
longisland.com

The Haunted Milleridge Village is Back

The Haunted Milleridge Village is back for the season.The spooky fun at Jericho’s Milleridge Village starts Friday, October 7 and continues Fridays and weekends through October 30. The family-friendly event features a haunted house, escape room, a train, pumpkin patch, mini-golf, bounce houses, axe throwing, and more. The historic...
JERICHO, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

The hidden history of an Oyster Bay home

When many people buy a home, they expect it be fully furnished with the latest piping, electricity and other modern amenities. Some families take a different path however, such as the Arty family of Oyster Bay, whose renovation of their 1834 mansion has captured the attention of social media and even the film industry.
OYSTER BAY, NY
TBR News Media

Renaissance Studio owner retires, remembers Smithtown’s past commerce

Smithtown residents have grown accustomed to an ever-changing Main Street, with businesses moving in and out on a regular basis. Recently, James Cress Florist moved a few doors down from its original location. For the last few months, people have noticed that the photos of smiling families, brides and grooms no longer fill the window of Renaissance Studio at 39 W. Main as the images have done for more than four decades.
SMITHTOWN, NY
longisland.com

Supreme Salads Opens in Stony Brook

Supreme Salads, a healthy place to get salads, smoothies, froyo bowls and more opened recently in Stony Brook. The menu features a variety of salads like their Healthy Body with spinach and kale mix, pomegranate seeds, green apple, shredded carrots, red cabbage beets, pecans and sunflower seeds served with raspberry vinaigrette dressing, or the Whole Food with baby spinach, quinoa, pomegranate seeds, walnuts, avocado, chickpeas, roasted red peppers, tomatoes and cucumbers, served with house dressing (both $12.99). Add protein for a little extra.
STONY BROOK, NY
CBS New York

First baby giraffe born on Long Island delights visitors

MELVILLE, N.Y. - Giraffes are the tallest mammals in the world, but one of the tiniest is being nurtured in our area. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports farmgoers in Melville are delighted with an adorable and curious newborn giraffe. It's a girl! Savanna weighed in at 142 pounds at birth, and is 5'4" tall. Her mother was pregnant for 15 months. "She's an incredible mom. She's been taking care of baby. She cleans the baby, she feeds it. She's always very attentive," said Ronald Brigati of White Post Farms. Savanna is the first giraffe born on Long Island. She and her parents are adjusting well...
MELVILLE, NY
islipbulletin.net

An East End staple with undeniably good ice cream

Is it safe to assume almost every native Suffolk County Long Islander knows of, or has been to Magic Fountain in Mattituck? Though we all know the place with the painted-face ice cream cones and …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
MATTITUCK, NY

