LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was left dead after a crash Thursday evening in Lubbock, according to the Department of Public Safety. DPS said Brin Lee Adams, 43, of Dell City, Texas, was struck by a 16-year-old driver who was attempting to make a lane change on Texas Highway 114. Adams was walking near county road 6700 in Lubbock County at the time of the crash.

LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO