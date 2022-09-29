This History Teacher's Rant About Needing To Bring Back Racial Terror Is Probably Going To Be The Big New Free Speech Thing

CULLMAN, Ala. – Members of Spring Hill Baptist Church, along with members from several other churches, will be at Depot Park Saturday at 8 a.m. for a peaceful prayer walk. Members will walk along the streets in small groups. Spring Hill Pastor Terry Blankenship said, “We’re just saturating the place with prayer.” Blankenship said he was recently notified by Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Executive Director Nathan Anderson that the group would not be able to gather at the park for any demonstration as it is currently fenced and locked with gates not opening until 9 a.m. However, after discussing the...

CULLMAN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO