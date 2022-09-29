This History Teacher's Rant About Needing To Bring Back Racial Terror Is Probably Going To Be The Big New Free Speech Thing

Read full article on original website
Alabama college instructor on leave after calling for ‘you-know-what’ rally to end local pride event
An Alabama college history instructor is on administrative leave after comments she made calling for a rally by the "you-know-what" to halt a LGBTQ pride event scheduled to be held in Cullman next month.
wvtm13.com
Trussville parents demand change at meeting over death notebook
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — Trussville parents are demanding changes from school leadership after recent revelations about a hitlist notebook at Hewitt Trussville High School. Check out what was said at an emotional School Board meeting Friday morning in the video above. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter!
WAAY-TV
Parents are furious after Huntsville teacher asks students if their parents are liberal or not
Parents are furious and don't think Huntsville City Schools did enough to address their concerns after a middle school teacher included a survey for students to fill out with their homework this week. The survey asked questions about the student's sexual orientation, and if the students' parents were liberal/progressive and to what degree.
districtadministration.com
Student’s ‘death notebook’ was kept hidden for a year—in the principal’s desk
“We dodged a bullet. I truly mean that,” Trussville, Alabama, Mayor Buddy Choat said at a press conference Tuesday morning. The statement was made in response to a notebook belonging to a student from Hewitt-Trussville High School. According to city officials, it contained the names of 37 Trussville students that allegedly he wanted to kill—thus its label, the “death notebook.”
alreporter.com
Incarcerated man alleges he was forced “to work against” prison strike
Doyle Lebron Gregory being interviewed by Robert Earl Council about his forced transport to Limestone to work producing sack lunches for other incarcerated individuals. ROBERT EARL/FREE ALABAMA MOVEMENT. An incarcerated individual formerly at North Alabama Work Release Center alleges that he was transported to Limestone County Correctional facility to work...
wbrc.com
Experts explain why no charges are pressed against the Hewitt-Trussville High School student accused of having a ‘death notebook’
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - We are learning more about what was inside a “death notebook” found at Hewitt-Trussville High School. In a letter to parents, the Vice President of the Trussville Board of Education said that the “death notebook” contained ways the 37 students listed would die, including death by ants or an AK-47. The student who is accused of having the book is now in alternative school, but Alabama law doesn’t allow police to press any criminal charges.
Former Madison Co. resident charged with international parental kidnapping
A former Madison County resident living in Germany was extradited back to the United States and charged with international parental kidnapping, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
‘We’re just saturating the place with prayer’
CULLMAN, Ala. – Members of Spring Hill Baptist Church, along with members from several other churches, will be at Depot Park Saturday at 8 a.m. for a peaceful prayer walk. Members will walk along the streets in small groups. Spring Hill Pastor Terry Blankenship said, “We’re just saturating the place with prayer.” Blankenship said he was recently notified by Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Executive Director Nathan Anderson that the group would not be able to gather at the park for any demonstration as it is currently fenced and locked with gates not opening until 9 a.m. However, after discussing the...
Trussville schools superintendent Pattie Neill requests leave of absence amid ‘death notebook’ concerns
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Trussville City Schools Superintendent Pattie Neill requested a 60-day leave of absence during a special meeting called in the wake of revelations that school officials had mishandled student threats. Many Trussville parents...
Cullman offers the best of the wurst for Oktoberfest
Cullman has the best of the wurst. Nobody in Alabama does the German festival of Oktoberfest quite like Cullman. On Saturday afternoon, the first day of October, thousands of spectators packed both sides of U.S. 31 for a one-mile stretch through downtown Cullman for the Oktoberfest parade. Lasting more than an hour, the parade featured marching bands, cheerleaders and pageant queens from schools and organizations throughout Cullman County.
Alabama Court of Appeals upholds former Limestone Sheriff Mike Blakely's conviction
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely was convicted of two felonies in 2021: Theft of Property in the First Degree and Use of Official or Office for Personal Gain. Now, the Alabama Court of Appeals has upheld that conviction. Alabama Attorney Steve Marshall said of...
etxview.com
Jury selection set for Monday in Green retrial
Jury selection is set to begin Monday in the new murder trial for an Alabama man accused of running over and killing a woman with his truck on Highway 5 in Douglasville in 2014. Dewey Calhoun Green of Birmingham was convicted in 2015 of malice murder and felony murder in...
WAAY-TV
Limestone Correctional inmate tells WAAY 31: Strike goes on; Some break ranks, report to work
The statewide prison work stop protest continued Friday, and an inmate inside Limestone Correctional Facility says they continue to miss meals and important medical treatment. The inmate-led protest started Monday when they refused to show up to work assignments like in the kitchen, laundry and sanitation. The Alabama Department of Corrections responded by cutting back to "holiday meal" schedules, only feeding inmates twice a day. Correctional officers are picking up the added duties while the protest continues.
Huntsville father says he will be fired if busing issues continue
A parent in Huntsville's Green Cove community says he is on the verge of losing his job because his child's school bus is late.
CBS42.com
Hewitt-Trussville principal on administrative leave following threats that went unreported for nearly a year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The principal at Hewitt-Trussville High School is now on administrative leave following uproar in the community over a “death note” that was not investigated for nearly a year. Tim Salem, who has been principal at Hewitt-Trussville since 2012, was put on administrative leave...
earnthenecklace.com
Is Madison Neal Leaving WHNT-TV? Here’s Where the Anchor Is Going
Madison Neal has become News 19’s favorite weekend anchor of Huntsville residents in a short time. Many are huge fans of Miss Alabama Volunteer’s sweet smile. And when they learned the bittersweet news of Madison Neal leaving WHNT-TV’s weekend show, they were disheartened. Huntsville locals are now wondering if the news anchor is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the anchor had to say about her departure from the news station.
Alabama man sentenced for pretending to be dead father to defraud Jefferson County retirement plan
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabama man was sentenced for devising a scheme pretending to be his dead father to defraud Jefferson County’s retirement plan, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix A. Rivera-Esparra. Gary Gibbs Jr.,52, was sentenced to one year and one day for wire fraud. […]
Transitioning Out of Foster Care: Kids to Love opens cottages for girls aging out of the system
Kids to Love has taken the next step in supporting local kids in foster care. The organization celebrated the official opening of five cottages on Saturday, meant to house girls ages 20 to 25.
Senior Day at Oktoberfest 2022
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism pulled out all the stops Thursday morning and early afternoon for area elders at Oktoberfest Senior Day, celebrated at the Festhalle. With wooden tables and folding chairs filling the outdoor event space during the cool morning, many seniors opted to find places to sit in the sunshine while others warmed up by cutting a rug. Cullman County Commissioners Kerry Watson and Gerry Marchman, along with several people from their office made their way through the crowd greeting familiar faces and making new friends. Commission Chairman Jeff Clemons was all smiles and in...
Leeds man charged with human trafficking, rape
LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — A Leeds man was arrested Tuesday and charged with human trafficking and rape, police report. At 6:15 a.m. Tuesday, the Leeds Police Department served a search warrant at a residence in the 1500 block of Philadelphia Street. Once inside, officers immediately arrested George Erwin Clark, 68. They also took in three women, […]
