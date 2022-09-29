Co-sponsored by the Village of Mamaroneck and Village of Larchmont Environmental Committees. The Town of Mamaroneck will host a Repair Café at the Mamaroneck Senior Center at 1288 Boston Post Road on Sunday, October 16th from 1pm – 5pm. Those visiting the Repair Café are invited to bring their broken items from home (toasters, lamps, hair dryers, clothes, toys, crockery, costume jewelry, electronic equipment, etc.). Anything that is broken, not working, or can be mended, and can be carried in by one person is welcome. The fixers will do their best.

MAMARONECK, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO