Earlier this month, Here & Now spoke with New York Times reporter Eliza Shapiro, who co-wrote the paper’s investigation on New York’s Hasidic yeshivas. The report revealed that the schools offer so little non-religious education that students get to high school without basic reading or math skills. The schools aren’t required to give standardized tests, but several do, including the Central United Talmudical Academy, which tested 1,000 boys in reading and math in 2019. All of them failed.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO