Plainview, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Herald Community Newspapers

Meeting provides no answers on Elmont HS principal

When the popular principal of Elmont Memorial High School, Kevin Dougherty, was placed on leave days before school began, parents and students organized protests demanding answers. However, after a Sept. 20 school board meeting, parents and students still did not receive any answers about why he was on a leave...
ELMONT, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

V.S. Central senior picked for Columbia Law program

Valley Stream Central High School senior Solomon Akaeze has been selected to take part in Columbia Law School’s High School Law Institute for the fall semester. For the next few months, Solomon will spend his Saturdays learning the basics of law from law school students at the Ivy League institution. But it’s more than simply learning the ropes of criminal and constitutional law. The program helps students build confidence, refine their public speaking skills, and sharpen their logical thinking and legal reasoning.
VALLEY STREAM, NY
talkofthesound.com

Bus Driver Ditches Unruly New Rochelle Middle School Students

NEW ROCHELLE, NY (September 29, 2022) — A bus driver became “overwhelmed” by a group of unruly middle school students this afternoon and walked off the job, according to Albert Leonard Middle School Principal Camille Thomas-Edwards (also known as Camille Edwards-Thomas). “This was entirely unacceptable and will...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kclu.org

Mother of 10 says her kids didn't learn basic reading, math, science at Hasidic schools

Earlier this month, Here & Now spoke with New York Times reporter Eliza Shapiro, who co-wrote the paper’s investigation on New York’s Hasidic yeshivas. The report revealed that the schools offer so little non-religious education that students get to high school without basic reading or math skills. The schools aren’t required to give standardized tests, but several do, including the Central United Talmudical Academy, which tested 1,000 boys in reading and math in 2019. All of them failed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Graffiti discovered on school grounds

Following a number of instances of antisemitic graffiti found in Wantagh and Seaford over the past few months, district officials in the Merrick Union Free School District announced earlier this month that graffiti had been spray-painted on the grounds of Birch School. The markings included the Star of David, the...
MERRICK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central School#K12#Pob#Chromebooks#The Board Of Education
Herald Community Newspapers

Town rejects Ultra Lanes’ license bid

For the first time in its history, the Chamber of Commerce decided not to support a Baldwin business’s effort to expand — specifically, Ultra Lanes Baldwin Bowl and Lounge’s pursuit of a cabaret license. “This is the first time the Chamber of Commerce got up to speak...
BALDWIN, NY
Next Avenue

The Secret of Friend Groups That Last for Decades

Friends who "knew you when" are often among the most treasured, even as life changes. Recently my mom Helen of Jericho, New York, called me crying. Through tears, she told me that her friend Linda had passed away. Linda was a member of my mom's longtime friend group, the CHATTs....
JERICHO, NY
kiiky.com

10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023

If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
longisland.com

The Haunted Milleridge Village is Back

The Haunted Milleridge Village is back for the season.The spooky fun at Jericho’s Milleridge Village starts Friday, October 7 and continues Fridays and weekends through October 30. The family-friendly event features a haunted house, escape room, a train, pumpkin patch, mini-golf, bounce houses, axe throwing, and more. The historic...
JERICHO, NY

