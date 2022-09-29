Read full article on original website
Herald Community Newspapers
Meeting provides no answers on Elmont HS principal
When the popular principal of Elmont Memorial High School, Kevin Dougherty, was placed on leave days before school began, parents and students organized protests demanding answers. However, after a Sept. 20 school board meeting, parents and students still did not receive any answers about why he was on a leave...
Schools Chancellor unveils new admissions policy for NYC middle and high schools
Banks' announcement marks the first time he is wading into one of the biggest controversies for the nation's largest school district.
Herald Community Newspapers
V.S. Central senior picked for Columbia Law program
Valley Stream Central High School senior Solomon Akaeze has been selected to take part in Columbia Law School’s High School Law Institute for the fall semester. For the next few months, Solomon will spend his Saturdays learning the basics of law from law school students at the Ivy League institution. But it’s more than simply learning the ropes of criminal and constitutional law. The program helps students build confidence, refine their public speaking skills, and sharpen their logical thinking and legal reasoning.
talkofthesound.com
Bus Driver Ditches Unruly New Rochelle Middle School Students
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (September 29, 2022) — A bus driver became “overwhelmed” by a group of unruly middle school students this afternoon and walked off the job, according to Albert Leonard Middle School Principal Camille Thomas-Edwards (also known as Camille Edwards-Thomas). “This was entirely unacceptable and will...
Police: Teacher finds bullet in middle school hallway
New Rochelle police and the district say the teacher spotted the bullet Thursday afternoon.
kclu.org
Mother of 10 says her kids didn't learn basic reading, math, science at Hasidic schools
Earlier this month, Here & Now spoke with New York Times reporter Eliza Shapiro, who co-wrote the paper’s investigation on New York’s Hasidic yeshivas. The report revealed that the schools offer so little non-religious education that students get to high school without basic reading or math skills. The schools aren’t required to give standardized tests, but several do, including the Central United Talmudical Academy, which tested 1,000 boys in reading and math in 2019. All of them failed.
Herald Community Newspapers
Graffiti discovered on school grounds
Following a number of instances of antisemitic graffiti found in Wantagh and Seaford over the past few months, district officials in the Merrick Union Free School District announced earlier this month that graffiti had been spray-painted on the grounds of Birch School. The markings included the Star of David, the...
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in October
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its September application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
These elite NJ high schools are among the very best in America
Boasting over 140 million reviews, the online platform Niche keeps profiles on schools and colleges in the United States, and has placed three New Jersey high schools inside its top 20 Best Public High Schools for 2023. Two private schools in the Garden State cracked the Top 20 of that...
Hotel on Queens Boulevard Now Used as a Shelter Exclusively for Single Men
A hotel on Queens Boulevard in Woodside, which for many years had been used as a homeless shelter to accommodate families in need, is now being used exclusively by single unhoused men, according to multiple sources. The facility, formerly known as the Quality Inn and located at 53-05 Queens Blvd.,...
3 injured in shooting after high school football game in Newburgh, Orange County
Authorities say it happened just after 9:30 p.m. at the Newburgh Free Academy campus.
Herald Community Newspapers
Town rejects Ultra Lanes’ license bid
For the first time in its history, the Chamber of Commerce decided not to support a Baldwin business’s effort to expand — specifically, Ultra Lanes Baldwin Bowl and Lounge’s pursuit of a cabaret license. “This is the first time the Chamber of Commerce got up to speak...
Next Avenue
The Secret of Friend Groups That Last for Decades
Friends who "knew you when" are often among the most treasured, even as life changes. Recently my mom Helen of Jericho, New York, called me crying. Through tears, she told me that her friend Linda had passed away. Linda was a member of my mom's longtime friend group, the CHATTs....
Firefighter James J. Cody, Jr. Road: Garden City South 9/11 hero honored with street renaming
Roxbury Road South was renamed in memory of FDNY Firefighter James J. Cody, Jr. – the block he grew up on.
Riverhead Country Fair returns Sunday, Oct. 9 with contests, carnival, food and vendors
The Riverhead Country Fair will return to downtown Riverhead on Sunday, Oct. 9. The fair, a local favorite and one of the largest in New York State, features craft vendors, food, carnival rides and midway games. Live entertainment and local craft spirits and beverages will be available throughout the day.
New York’s private schools are gaming vaccine exemptions in ‘obvious’ fraud
After rarely crossing the 1 percent mark, some private schools suddenly reported 5, 10 or 20 percent of students claiming medical exceptions.
kiiky.com
10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023
If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
Officials: Child approached by stranger while walking with grandmother from Elmont school
The Elmont School District says a child was approached by a stranger at Covert Avenue School while walking home last Thursday afternoon.
longisland.com
The Haunted Milleridge Village is Back
The Haunted Milleridge Village is back for the season.The spooky fun at Jericho’s Milleridge Village starts Friday, October 7 and continues Fridays and weekends through October 30. The family-friendly event features a haunted house, escape room, a train, pumpkin patch, mini-golf, bounce houses, axe throwing, and more. The historic...
uticaphoenix.net
State News: Gov. Hochul Directs Flags to Half Staff to Honor Fallen FDNY EMS Alison Russo-Elling
Governor Kathy Hochul today directed flags on state buildings will be flown at half-staff on Friday, September 30, in honor of fallen FDNY EMS Lieutenant Alison Russo-Elling. Flags should be lowered to half-staff at sunrise on Friday, September 30, and returned to full-staff following Lieutenant Russo-Elling’s funeral service. “We...
