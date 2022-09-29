Read full article on original website
Mari Gonza
3d ago
It all needs to be utilized for the betterment of those inmates. There should be plenty of actual rehabilitation services offered to those whose families work hard to put money on their commissary books. Not on brand new cars for the police. There’s a real problem here and it’s not which greedy officer wants to undermine the next.
Reply
4
Related
WANE-TV
Steuben County police look for driver in hit-and-run that injured 2 boys
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night that sent two boys to the hospital, one of whom has serious injuries. Police said in a release the hit-and-run happened in the 1500 block of West...
963xke.com
Fort Wayne man arrested after police chase on I-69
GRANT CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – A Fort Wayne man was arrested after Indiana State Police said he led them on a chase on I-69 in Grant County Thursday morning. Around 9:30 a.m., ISP officials say a trooper tried to stop a Nissan Sentra for speeding, just south of the S.R. 18 interchange. The Nissan was going 89 mph at the time and police say he did not stop for the trooper. He then led the trooper on a pursuit up the interstate.
WANE-TV
Courts: Couple bilked elderly people out of more than $18K – mainly for Door Dash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne couple is accused of using access to elderly people’s checking accounts to bilk them out of more than $18,000 – most of which was spent on Door Dash orders. Allen County Prosecutors charged 22-year-old Eleza L. Rodriguez and 23-year-old...
WNDU
Motorcyclist dies in Elkhart County crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on Saturday afternoon in northwest Elkhart County. Police say Terry Frost Jr., 39, was driving his motorcycle north on Manhatten Drive just south of Michiana Drive at a high rate of speed when he lost control and slid off the roadway.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WANE-TV
Prosecutor reacts to two gun incidents at FWCS district within a week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Community Schools district has had two reports of a gun brought to school within the last week. In both of these cases, parents were alerted about the incidents and no one was injured. A gun that was brought to school by...
wfft.com
Allen County Commissioners quiet on jail progress, approve electric vehicle charging stations
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Allen County Commissioners say they are still vetting properties for a new jail. On Aug. 25, a federal judge granted the commissioners an extension to finalize their plan for the jail after public outcry opposing the initial proposed location near the intersection of Paulding Road and Adam's Center Road.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Police detective remembered at funeral
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police officers and friends and family of Det. Donald Kidd gathered Friday to honor the late veteran Fort Wayne Police officer. A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. A funeral procession was held afterward with a burial...
WANE-TV
Courts: Man accused of molesting children he fathered with daughter
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – She moved into her father’s Harlan trailer at 17. At first, it was like any father-daughter relationship, she would later tell investigators. Then, her father began watching her bathe, she said. Shortly thereafter, he’s accused of having a sexual relationship with the teen – which lasted until she was 34-years-old.
RELATED PEOPLE
WANE-TV
Commissioners continue to take heat on proposed jail site; EACS board member speaks out
The Allen County Commissioners have until the end of December to present the final site for the new Allen County Jail, which is estimated to cost between $300 and $350 million. Until then, they said last week they’re looking at eight locations, one of which is the Allen County Sheriff’s...
hometownstations.com
Columbus Grove man killed in single vehicle crash in rural Allen County
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - 46-year-old Todd Donaldson was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Stewart Road north of Cairo. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers were called to the scene just after 10 o'clock Saturday night after getting a report of a pickup truck off the road and power lines down nearby. They believe that Donaldson's vehicle went off the right side of the road, and when he brought it back on, it spun out and traveled back off the right side of the road taking out the utility pole. He was not wearing a seatbelt. Troopers believe that alcohol could have contributed to the crash, which remains under investigation.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne man involved in theft of grills identified
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Fort Wayne man who was involved in the Sept. 16 theft of two tabletop Traeger grills has been identified. Police say 26-year-old Justin Ryan Edwards was identified from surveillance video from Simply Decks & Stuff, 2332 North Clinton Street, where the theft took place.
WANE-TV
Man sentenced in 2020 attempted murder
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The man who shot another man at a south Fort Wayne apartment complex more than two years ago has been sentenced. A judge on Friday sentenced Gregory Vaughn, Jr., 33, to 42 years for Attempted Murder and Theft of a Firearm in the March 3, 2020, shooting along Fox Point Trail in the Villa Capri Apartments complex that left Anthony Davis, Jr. injured.
IN THIS ARTICLE
95.3 MNC
Elkhart man, 39, killed after losing control of motorcycle
An Elkhart man was killed after he lost control of his motorcycle. The collision happened just before 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, on Manhatten Avenue south of Michiana Drive. Terry Frost Jr., 39, of Elkhart, was elected from Honda motorcycle after the bike went down and slid off the roadway.
WANE-TV
Man arrested in thefts of grills from Fort Wayne business
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man faces a pair of felonies after Fort Wayne Police identified him as one of the suspects behind thefts of grills from a Fort Wayne business earlier this month. The incident happened Sept. 16 at Simply Decks & Stuff at 2332...
Rawlins trial to begin Oct. 11
LIMA — A 19-year-old charged with first-degree felony cases on two separate occasions will go to trial in October. Jourdyn Rawlins, of Lima, is accused of raping two separate people — one on Sept. 13, 2020, through Sept. 14, 2020, and the other on May 26, 2021 — according to the indictments.
Defendants sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court
LIMA — The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Emily Mack, 34, of Lima was sentenced to 24 months in prison for burglary. Brian Goins, 58, of Lima, was sentenced to 24 months in prison for failing to provide notice of a change of address. He is required to report where he is residing as a registered sex offender.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Delphos Herald
Van Wert County Court news
VAN WERT — The following individuals appeared in Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:. Eric Hohman, 33, Ohio City, changed plea to no contest to three counts of grand theft, a felony 4. Pre-sentence investigation ordered; sentencing set for Nov. 8. Tuesday, Sept. 27. Sentencing. Cedrick Davis, 52,...
WANE-TV
Walk supports low-income residents of northeast Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local organization is connecting with the community through an event that supports those living in poverty throughout northeast Indiana. St. Vincent de Paul Society of Fort Wayne is holding “The Friends of the Poor Walk/Run” at Parkview Field. Attendees walk from...
WANE-TV
FWPD cancel Public Safety Alert for missing teen
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police issued a Public Safety Alert Friday evening regarding a missing 13-year-old teen. Police say Zaveion Fletcher, 13, was last seen Friday around 2:15 p.m. near Kekionga Middle School wearing a white shirt, light blue jeans and white shoes. Police described Fletcher as a...
Lima News
David Voth: Reflections from 37 years
As I conclude my career at Crime Victim Services in Allen and Putnam Counties, I find myself reflecting on the incredible growth of what started as a victim-offender reconciliation program, and on my deepening understanding of life along the journey. Over the decades, CVS expanded its vision to create meaningful...
Comments / 2