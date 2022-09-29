Read full article on original website
News On 6
1 Shot, Injured In Shooting Involving OCPD Officers In NW OKC
A man was shot and injured during a shooting involving Oklahoma City police officers Sunday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, authorities confirm. The incident happened near Northwest 18th Street and North Tulsa Avenue when police said a man threatened to take his own life. When officers arrived on the scene,...
KOCO
Authorities on scene of shooting involving a police officer in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are on the scene of a shooting involving a police officer in Oklahoma City. On Sunday, officials responded to a scene at 4049 Northwest 18th Street where there had been a shooting involving a police officer. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the officer shot the suspect and the suspect was taken to a hospital.
KOCO
Community supports Oklahoma City police sergeant killed in car crash
OKLAHOMA CITY — The community continues to support an Oklahoma City police sergeant who was killed in a car crash. Sgt. Meagan Burke was driving home on Interstate 44 when a car crossed the median and hit her. KOCO 5 has seen an outpouring of community support and ways they are remembering her.
Two arrested in trailer theft
MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Police arrested two people in Mayes County but say the trailer they stole will likely get spotted in Tulsa. Taylor Ables and Bobby Joe Johnston were arrested for stealing a trailer from Café 33 in Perkins last Wednesday. Police say the trailer was likely...
Good Samaritans help family after KFOR story airs about stolen tools
Days after KFOR aired a story about a family in Edmond who lost $17,000 in tools after they were stolen from their truck, several Oklahomans called our station asking what they could do to help.
News On 6
1 Injured; Police Searching For Suspect In SE OKC Shooting
One person was injured, and police are searching for a suspect in connection to a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in southeast Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City police said the incident happened at around 5 a.m. near Southeast 15th Street and South High Avenue. One person was shot and transported...
Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office training all deputies to know ins and outs of every since school within the county
With the recent national attention on school shootings, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is working to train the entire Sheriff's Office in knowing the ins and outs of every single school within Oklahoma county.
blackchronicle.com
New details after deadly domestic dispute in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are releasing more information about a domestic dispute that led to a deadly shooting. Shortly before 12 p.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City police were called to a domestic shooting call in the 8800 block of N.W. 115th St. When officers arrived on the scene,...
KOCO
Fatal crash leaves one woman dead in Purcell
PURCELL, Okla. — A fatal crash left 62-year-old woman dead in Purcell. It happened in a busy area of town near Green Avenue and Main Street, forcing the area to be closed for a few hours. KOCO 5 doesn’t know the cause of the crash but was told the...
Serial Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested, Bodycam Video Released By Police
Oklahoma City police released a new video on Saturday of a dangerous armed robbery suspect as he refused to surrender. The U.S. Marshals along with officers tracked 57-year-old Roy Hudson to a home in southwest Oklahoma City last week. Police said Hudson was accused of multiple armed robberies across the...
Cleveland County gun fight causes concern
Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office deputies are thankful that a stray bullet from a gunfire exchange didn’t hit any bystanders.
Oklahoma City man re-arrested, charged for four murders in 2013
An Oklahoma City man was arrested Thursday and charged with the murders of four people dating back almost a decade.
blackchronicle.com
Police expanding presence in Bricktown
Oklahoma City police are upping their presence in one of the city’s most popular areas. Bricktown has added security to make the community feel safe in its busy streets. Police said that’s what makes Bricktown stand out – how the community changes. They said families come during the day and evening. At night, social life happens around bars and clubs. “We want you to feel safe. We want you to feel the police presence down here,” said Maj. Dan Stewart of OCPD’s Bricktown Division. The area full of restaurants, family fun, and nightlife is adding police to engage the community and make everyone feel safe. Police said thousands enjoy the area weekly. At night, action moves to bars and clubs.“When that happens, and alcohol’s involved, we know that the potential for things to go awry are there so we want to bring in extra officers,” he said.So police continue to increase their presence, recently adding more than 20 officers within three blocks on weekends.“On Friday and Saturday nights, we bring in about triple the staff,” he said.More staff, more lighting in the streets and more communication with businesses. “Us being able to just reach out to clubs and business owners when we have a problem, when we have issues and when they have issues they can reach out to us,” he said. Officers said they’ve already seen success this summer with lower crime rates. “The response time, we’re talking seconds as opposed to minutes or longer,” he said. He encourages everyone to enjoy Bricktown.“I would say, come. Come to Bricktown, engage the officers that are down here,” he said. “it’s a great place to be and it represents Oklahoma City well.”
KOCO
OKC FOP Foundation raising money to support family of officer killed in crash
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police Foundation started a fund to support the family of the police officer killed in a crash while off duty. Early Thursday morning, Oklahoma City police Sgt. Meagan Burke was involved in a head-on crash on Interstate 44 near Southwest 44th Street. Authorities pronounced her dead at the scene, and police said another driver involved in the crash suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
News On 6
1 Rescued, Taken To Hospital After SW Oklahoma City Crash
Authorities responded to a crash in southwest Oklahoma City Saturday night along I-44 and Southwest 119th. Authorities said a truck went off the on-ramp and into a ravine, heading southbound. Firefighters pulled one person from the vehicle and took them to an ambulance around 10 p.m. This is a developing...
News On 6
1 Killed, 1 In Critical Condition In McClain County Crash
One person was killed and another is in critical condition following a crash Saturday morning in McClain County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at 9:21 a.m. near West Main Street and Green Avenue in Purcell, Okla. The cause of the crash is under investigation,...
KOCO
OCPD dispatcher shortage causes longer wait times for some calling 911
OKLAHOMA CITY — Fifteen seconds. That's the national standard for a dispatcher to answer when you call 911. "I've never gotten 15 seconds," Oklahoma City resident Brandi Guice said. Waiting for someone to pick up your call can be frustrating, but panic strikes when that call is to 911.
News On 6
OHP: 11-Year-Old Killed In Blaine County Crash
An 11-year-old girl was killed in a crash Friday in Blaine County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at an unknown time south of OK-51A and East 650 Road near Southard, Okla. The cause of the crash is under investigation, according to OHP. Troopers said...
News On 6
23rd Plaza District Festival Hits NW OKC This Weekend
The Plaza District Association is set to line Northwest 16th Street in Oklahoma City this weekend for the Plaza District Festival. The festival will be an all day event Saturday starting at 11 a.m. and lasting until 10 p.m. Plaza District executive director Rachael Leonhart and Plaza Fest co-chair Anna...
News On 6
WATCH: News 9's Storme Jones, Natalie Cruz Join Metro Law Enforcement To Help Raise Money For Special Olympics
News 9's Storme Jones and Natalie Cruz are joining metro law enforcement and Special Olympics Oklahoma Saturday for an event to help raise $20,000. The event, "Cops on a Coffee Shop," starts at 7 a.m. at the Black Rifle Coffee shop locations in Moore and Oklahoma City. The event was...
