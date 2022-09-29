ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News On 6

1 Shot, Injured In Shooting Involving OCPD Officers In NW OKC

A man was shot and injured during a shooting involving Oklahoma City police officers Sunday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, authorities confirm. The incident happened near Northwest 18th Street and North Tulsa Avenue when police said a man threatened to take his own life. When officers arrived on the scene,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Two arrested in trailer theft

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Police arrested two people in Mayes County but say the trailer they stole will likely get spotted in Tulsa. Taylor Ables and Bobby Joe Johnston were arrested for stealing a trailer from Café 33 in Perkins last Wednesday. Police say the trailer was likely...
MAYES COUNTY, OK
News On 6

1 Injured; Police Searching For Suspect In SE OKC Shooting

One person was injured, and police are searching for a suspect in connection to a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in southeast Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City police said the incident happened at around 5 a.m. near Southeast 15th Street and South High Avenue. One person was shot and transported...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

New details after deadly domestic dispute in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are releasing more information about a domestic dispute that led to a deadly shooting. Shortly before 12 p.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City police were called to a domestic shooting call in the 8800 block of N.W. 115th St. When officers arrived on the scene,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Fatal crash leaves one woman dead in Purcell

PURCELL, Okla. — A fatal crash left 62-year-old woman dead in Purcell. It happened in a busy area of town near Green Avenue and Main Street, forcing the area to be closed for a few hours. KOCO 5 doesn’t know the cause of the crash but was told the...
PURCELL, OK
blackchronicle.com

Police expanding presence in Bricktown

Oklahoma City police are upping their presence in one of the city’s most popular areas. Bricktown has added security to make the community feel safe in its busy streets. Police said that’s what makes Bricktown stand out – how the community changes. They said families come during the day and evening. At night, social life happens around bars and clubs. “We want you to feel safe. We want you to feel the police presence down here,” said Maj. Dan Stewart of OCPD’s Bricktown Division. The area full of restaurants, family fun, and nightlife is adding police to engage the community and make everyone feel safe. Police said thousands enjoy the area weekly. At night, action moves to bars and clubs.“When that happens, and alcohol’s involved, we know that the potential for things to go awry are there so we want to bring in extra officers,” he said.So police continue to increase their presence, recently adding more than 20 officers within three blocks on weekends.“On Friday and Saturday nights, we bring in about triple the staff,” he said.More staff, more lighting in the streets and more communication with businesses. “Us being able to just reach out to clubs and business owners when we have a problem, when we have issues and when they have issues they can reach out to us,” he said. Officers said they’ve already seen success this summer with lower crime rates. “The response time, we’re talking seconds as opposed to minutes or longer,” he said. He encourages everyone to enjoy Bricktown.“I would say, come. Come to Bricktown, engage the officers that are down here,” he said. “it’s a great place to be and it represents Oklahoma City well.”
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

OKC FOP Foundation raising money to support family of officer killed in crash

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police Foundation started a fund to support the family of the police officer killed in a crash while off duty. Early Thursday morning, Oklahoma City police Sgt. Meagan Burke was involved in a head-on crash on Interstate 44 near Southwest 44th Street. Authorities pronounced her dead at the scene, and police said another driver involved in the crash suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

1 Rescued, Taken To Hospital After SW Oklahoma City Crash

Authorities responded to a crash in southwest Oklahoma City Saturday night along I-44 and Southwest 119th. Authorities said a truck went off the on-ramp and into a ravine, heading southbound. Firefighters pulled one person from the vehicle and took them to an ambulance around 10 p.m. This is a developing...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

1 Killed, 1 In Critical Condition In McClain County Crash

One person was killed and another is in critical condition following a crash Saturday morning in McClain County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at 9:21 a.m. near West Main Street and Green Avenue in Purcell, Okla. The cause of the crash is under investigation,...
MCCLAIN COUNTY, OK
News On 6

OHP: 11-Year-Old Killed In Blaine County Crash

An 11-year-old girl was killed in a crash Friday in Blaine County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at an unknown time south of OK-51A and East 650 Road near Southard, Okla. The cause of the crash is under investigation, according to OHP. Troopers said...
BLAINE COUNTY, OK
News On 6

23rd Plaza District Festival Hits NW OKC This Weekend

The Plaza District Association is set to line Northwest 16th Street in Oklahoma City this weekend for the Plaza District Festival. The festival will be an all day event Saturday starting at 11 a.m. and lasting until 10 p.m. Plaza District executive director Rachael Leonhart and Plaza Fest co-chair Anna...

