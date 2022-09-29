Read full article on original website
Search and Rescue Effort Continue Across Southwest Florida
Florida - Friday September 30, 2022: More than 700 individuals have been rescued in Charlotte & Lee counties since search and rescue operations began Thursday morning. There are currently 42,000 linemen responding to the more than 2.5 million reported power outages. They have already restored power to more than 200,000 accounts in Southwest Florida.
21 Dead in Ian's Wake; More Bodies Sighted but Not Yet Recovered
Friday - September 30, 2022: The Director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management reports that at least 21 people have died in the wake of Hurricane Ian. At a news conference in Tallahassee Friday morning Director Kevin Guthrie said only 1 of the reported deaths is confirmed and the other 20 are unconfirmed.
Death With Dignity and a Day of Caring
Fort Pierce - Friday September 20, 2022: This week on In Focus with IRSC Public Media we talk about death with dignity. Tony Ray is the founder of Florida Death With Dignity. The organization wants to make it possible for Floridians with a terminal illness the choice to end their lives, with dignity. He founded the organization after witnessing the pain suffered by several family member who died without that right.
