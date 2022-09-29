Fort Pierce - Friday September 20, 2022: This week on In Focus with IRSC Public Media we talk about death with dignity. Tony Ray is the founder of Florida Death With Dignity. The organization wants to make it possible for Floridians with a terminal illness the choice to end their lives, with dignity. He founded the organization after witnessing the pain suffered by several family member who died without that right.

