Southern California gas prices are hitting record-highs
Gas prices have hit record highs in Southern California. The average price for a gallon of gas in Los Angeles County was $6.46. Orange County went down a cent to $6.42 per gallon. The average price in Ventura County was $6.40 per gallon and, in the Inland Empire, it was $6.32 per gallon.As compared to the national average of $3.79 per gallon, California was experiencing at least a $2.58 price difference per gallon. Gov. Gavin Newsom said oil companies need to explain why California drivers pay so much more than the rest of the nation. "And oil companies, they provide no explanation," Newsom said. "The fact is, they're ripping you off. Their record profits are coming at your expense." Newsom was also calling on lawmakers to pass a new tax on oil profits and return that money to California drivers. But the Legislature is in recess until January. "The strain of both planned and unplanned maintenance issues at refineries has really squeezed our fuel inventories in California and all across the West Coast," said Doug Shupe with the Auto Club of Southern California.
Average LA County Gas Price Nears Record
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County moved within three-tenths of a cent of the record Sunday, while the Orange County average price dropped one day after setting a record.
Energy expert explains recent spike in California gas prices
Many California residents are wondering why gas prices in the state are skyrocketing again. An energy expert explains what's happening and if there's any relief in sight.
SB 101 In Ventura To Be Shut Down Overnight
Caltrans plans to shut down all lanes of the SB 101 between Seaward Avenue and the 126 from 10 PM to 6 AM starting Wednesday night through Saturday. The purpose is for pavement and joint seal repairs on over-crossing bridge at Arundell Avenue and Channel Drive (Lemon Curve). Detour signs will be posted. Motorists should expect delays. Northbound lanes will remain open.
Historic South Coast beach stairway reopens after repair, remodeling project
An iconic beach access stairway on the South Coast has reopened, after a badly needed repair and renovation project. Santa Barbara's Thousand Steps beach access stairway was built in 1925. It connects the city's Mesa area with the beach. But, time had caught up with the stairs, with heavy use and erosion making some of the stairs dangerous to use.
Take a Thousand Steps to a Santa Barbara Beach
Santa Barbara’s Thousand Steps to the beach reopened last Thursday following a six-month-long closure. After the cliff-face stairway in Santa Barbara’s Mesa neighborhood, which actually has about 150 steps, began crumbling from coastal exposure and regular use, the city Parks and Recreation Department took steps to repair the damage and ultimately make the concrete stairway easier to use for beachgoers.
2 Injured in 3-Vehicle Traffic Collision on 405 Freeway
Mission Hills, Los Angeles, CA: Two people were transported to the hospital after a traffic collision involving three vehicles on the 405 Freeway early Sunday morning, Oct. 2, 2022. Paramedics and two ambulances were requested for a traffic collision around 1:41 a.m. on the southbound 405 Freeway, south of San...
Firefighters encounter third riverbed/wash fire this weekend
An approximately quarter-acre fire broke out in the Santa Clara Riverbed just east of an Interstate 5 overpass near Magic Mountain Parkway at around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, according to Melanie Flores, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The fire was right next to the Santa Clara River...
$150,000 worth of trees endangered by rogue trimming
Nine ficus trees along Georgina Avenue between 22nd and 24th Street are nearly unrecognizable after recently receiving a major, potentially fatal trimming, an incident the city’s Public Landscape Manager Matthew Wells said amounts to vandalism. The trees, which line the public median along several blocks in the North of...
Historic Brunswick Court Building on Colorado Blvd. Soon to be Home to Lucid Motors Showroom
The historic Brunswick Court Building on Colorado Boulevard will soon be home to Lucid Motors, the California-based electric car company which observers describe as the industry’s first serious challenger to Tesla’s dominance in the high-end luxury EV market. The three-story gem is being revitalized by builder Abbott Construction...
101 Freeway reopens ahead of schedule after overnight bridge demolition in Encino
A stretch of the 101 Freeway has reopened ahead of schedule following an overnight closure in both directions to accommodate the demolition of a pedestrian bridge.
Dogs Evacuated During Strip Mall Fire | Simi Valley
10.01.2022 | 9:39 AM | SIMI VALLEY – Ventura County Fire crews responded to the Aquarium Connection at 1639 Los Angeles Avenue after the owner called reporting he found the business charged with smoke. When crews arrived on scene, the smoke had spread throughout the shared attic of the...
Thousand Steps in Santa Barbara reopens after six month closure
Thousand Steps known for its historic beach access stairway, reopened after six months of safety repairs and improvements. The post Thousand Steps in Santa Barbara reopens after six month closure appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Investigators believe driver struck, and fatally injured woman on South Coast intentionally
Detectives believe that the hit-and-run death of a woman on the South Coast was intentional, and are investigating it as a murder. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 800 block of East Mountain Drive early Thursday morning by reports of a woman screaming. They found a...
Santa Barbara Unified School District sells millions in bonds
The Santa Barbara Unified District sold $53 million in bonds to investors on Wednesday. The post Santa Barbara Unified School District sells millions in bonds appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
New study reveals fault zone off Santa Monica coast could cause up to 7.8 magnitude earthquake
A fault zone off the Santa Monica coast could result in a larger, higher magnitude earthquake than previously thought according to a new study. Instead of a 7.4 magnitude earthquake, which is already considered severe, scientists now say the fault system is capable of triggering up to a 7.8 quake. While the difference may not seem major, it is an increase of close to four times the amount of energy being released, according to calculations by the United States Geological Survey.
LA County family gets Tesla delivered by mistake
MONTEBELLO, Calif. - Imagine finding a brand new Tesla in your driveway that you didn't buy. That's what happened to a Montebello family. Spoiler alert: They didn't get to keep the car. The brand new car made its way to Danny's driveway. The surprise car left him puzzled – was...
Study names Oxnard as one of the most neighborly cities in the US
While it's known for its festivals, summer concerts and sandy beaches, many that live in Oxnard thank the sense of community for making it one of the nicest places to live in. "The biggest thing is just the sense of community," said resident Carl Ball.With more than 200,000 people living in Oxnard, making it the largest city in Ventura County. "We know each other," said Mayor John Zaragoza. "We're a big city but yet small enough that we have a hometown-type feeling."Zaragoza has lived in Oxnard his entire life and was not surprised when he saw his hometown ranked as one of...
Brush fire reported near Stevenson Ranch
A 30 foot by 30 foot brush fire broke out near the intersection of The Old Road and Sagecrest Circle in Stevenson Ranch on Saturday, according to Cpt. Abe Serrano with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. At the time of this publication, there are no reports of injuries or...
Five years later: Central, South Coast survivors of the Las Vegas mass shooting return for memorials
This is going to be a tough weekend for thousands of people. Molly Maurer of Simi Valley is one of them. This weekend marks the fifth anniversary of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history, the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. Maurer was at the concert. "i go...
