Groom gets cold feet, but ‘jilted bride’ has wedding party anyway: ‘Many laughs and a lot of tears’

Jilted bride who carried on with her wedding without the groom is getting free 'honeymoon'
A jilted bride who decided to have her wedding without her groom has been given a free honeymoon. Kayley Stead, 27, discovered that she'd been abandoned by her partner of four years on her wedding day, and instead of letting the venue and everyone's efforts go to waste, she had her wedding alone.
Bride who was jilted hours before her wedding shares her first thought when groom didn't show
A heartbroken bride who bravely had her wedding without her groom has revealed her first thoughts when she realised she'd been jilted. Kayley Stead, 27, thought she was about to marry the love of her life until just before she put on her wedding dress and she discovered he'd ran away.
Woman left at the altar by her fiance decided to 'turn the day around’ and have a wedding anyway
'I didn’t want to remember the day as complete sadness.'
Bride decides to carry on with wedding after groom fails to turn up
A bride whose groom failed to show up at the altar decided to have the wedding of her dreams anyway. Kayley Stead, 27, from Swansea, was getting ready for her wedding when she discovered that her partner of almost four years would not be attending. But instead of calling off...
Bride isn’t sure if she should invite ‘frenemy’ to her wedding: ‘Don’t waste your invite’
A bride-to-be isn’t sure if she should invite an old friend to her wedding. She asked Reddit’s “Wedding” forum to weigh in. The bride-to-be has known this woman for 15 years, and they’re co-workers. But a few years ago, the Reddit poster realized the friendship was toxic and pulled away. However, the old friend still believes the relationship is intact.
Bride catches husband 'in the act' on their wedding day and people are fuming
A viral TikTok has captured the moment a wife caught her husband ‘in the act’ at her brother’s wedding after doing the same thing at their ceremony. Watch the clip below:. Dani Russell, 27, a social media influencer from Sydney, Australia shared the video starring her ‘rugby...
Groom Postpones Wedding After Bride-To-Be Asked His Daughter To Change Her Appearance
Handling relationships doesn’t come with a manual, but it requires two emotionally intelligent individuals to avoid having a failed union. Empathy keeps personal sentiment or cultural bias people grew up with in check, as this is a key factor leading to divorce among many partners. Recently, a bride-to-be might...
Groom Cheered for Making Mother-in-Law Leave Wedding Because of Her Perfume
"The night ended with my wife spending our wedding night at her parents' house," said the groom.
New wife sends nasty letters to those who RSVP’d to her wedding and didn’t show up
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My sister recently got married to her boyfriend of three years and was a total bridezilla for the duration of her engagement.
Mother-of-two fed up with the clutter of her family home reveals she got rid of 3,500 items including crockery, toys and old blankets - and now takes just five MINUTES to tidy the house
A mother who wanted to streamline her family's life revealed how she threw away 50 per cent of their belongings. Casey Jones, 36, from Niagra, Canada, decided that her family-of-four didn't need everything they owned and wanted to reduce the amount of stuff in their home. Casey and her husband,...
Man Cheered for 'Embarrassing' His Sister-in-Law at Her Wedding
"She and I don't have much of a relationship outside of your usual pleasantries, and I don't feel comfortable with her holding my son," said the man.
Woman issues warning after cosmetic procedure leaves her looking like ‘Halloween character’
A woman was left horrified after a botched 'thread lift' left her 'looking like a Halloween character'. Milly Powell, 27, from Cheshire, is urging others to do their research before committing to a cosmetic procedure, after she was left 'unrecognisable' when she opted for a thread lift at a UK clinic.
Bride-to-Be ‘Shocked’ After Widowed Dad Asks to Propose to His Girlfriend at Her Wedding
A woman shared she refused when her dad — who lost his wife to cancer a few years ago — asked if he could propose to his girlfriend during her wedding reception. On Reddit, the bride-to-be wrote she was "shocked" by her dad's request to propose to his girlfriend at her upcoming wedding. She detailed that planning her wedding without her mom has been "very emotional," and that she found her dad's request inappropriate. She explained her relationship with her dad's new girlfriend has been tricky, too, as she feels their relationship is moving too fast.
I’m a bride & was fat shamed in a dress shop – they made me sign a waiver & said I’d be fined £450 unless I shed pounds
A BRIDE was left shocked after the bridal shop said she would have to pay £450 if she didn’t lose a stone before the final fitting. The woman had splashed out on an expensive gown from a well-known designer, but was told she was “in between sizes” so would have to shift the extra weight.
I've been a bridesmaid over 125 times. Here's how I told 5 friends I couldn't be in their wedding parties.
I used to think I had to agree to everything when my friends got married. But now as a professional bridesmaid, I've learned how to politely decline.
Mother-in-Law Humiliated After Bride 'Publicly Embarrasses' Her at Wedding
Should elders always be respected, even if they’re behaving terribly?. As stressful as it can be to plan a wedding, nothing makes the stress worse than problematic and interfering loved ones and family members. These people will insist on putting their opinions forward even when they don't have a say in the planning process.
Mom Furious at ‘Ungrateful’ Daughter Who Won’t Invite Mom’s Friends to ‘Intimate’ Wedding
A bride-to-be's mom is furious with her after she declined to invite the mother's friends to her upcoming wedding. The woman and her fiancé are planning an "intimate" wedding, with a strict 50-guest cap in order to keep "costs down." However, the bride-to-be's mom — who is helping her pay for the wedding — blasted her as "ungrateful" after she refused to allow the mother's friends to attend.
Woman leaves her baby shower after mother-in-law refuses to give her food
What would you do if your baby shower didn't turn out like you imagined it?. Baby showers are typically one of the most memorable events for a couple and people from far and wide attend.
Woman gets married in a ruffled $20 party dress: 'I knew our marriage wouldn't be worth the expense of a wedding gown'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I should never have gotten married. It's easy to say that now that it's been years since my divorce.
Sister furious at brother for skipping her wedding after his one night stand delivers his baby
Is a wedding more important than a child’s birth?. Fathers need to be present, support, understand, and be patient and sympathetic towards the woman going through labor. Not the least, the dad’s presence during the delivery can ensure the mother’s and baby’s better health.
