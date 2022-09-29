Read full article on original website
kingfish420
3d ago
I'm unaffiliated and I'm leaning Democrat this time around. got to try and save the country, not these clowns Job. 🤷
How to judge a judge: A guide for North Carolina voters
If you don’t know who to vote for in North Carolina’s coming judicial elections, ask a lawyer, a clerk, a bailiff — anyone who works with judges day in, day out. They know who the good judges are, and they’re used to being asked. That was...
North Carolina governor says state has ‘front-row seat’ to climate change
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) on Sunday said his coastal state has a “front-row seat” to climate change, adding that he is working to build stronger and more resilient infrastructure to combat the effects of global warming. “North Carolina has had a front-row seat when it comes...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Ian claims four lives in North Carolina, Gov. Cooper announces
NORTH CAROLINA — Ian has claimed the lives of four people in North Carolina since Friday morning, according to state officials. Three of the four victims died from driving-related incidents. A 25-year-old man died in a car crash Friday after he hydroplaned into another vehicle in stormy conditions on...
Election officials brace for confrontational poll watchers
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — (AP) — The situation with the poll watcher had gotten so bad that Anne Risku, the election director in North Carolina's Wayne County, had to intervene via speakerphone. “You need to back off!” Risku recalled hollering after the woman wedged herself between a voter and...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Midterm election candidates in North Carolina, Alamance County
In order to vote in midterm elections, residents of Alamance County need to register to vote prior to Oct. 14 or register in person while early voting, according to the North Carolina Board of Elections. This year, there is also a new early voting location on Elon’s campus at South Gym.
NC unions target four Senate races to protect Cooper’s veto, prevent supermajority
On Thursday, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper called on his “friends” in organized labor to help prevent a Republican supermajority after November midterms.
Ever-tightening races: New polls show Beasley and Budd in a virtual dead heat
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you find that political horse-race polling is food for thought, you have a lot to chew on this week in the race for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina. Civitas, Politico Playbook and High Point University all released polls that magnified the very fine margin in the stretch run between […]
More than 370,000 people without power in North Carolina; Wake, Durham counties in the majority
From the Carolina coast to Central NC, Ian leaves thousands in the dark after heavy rains, strong winds bring down trees and power lines.
Ian drenches Central NC, leaves thousands in the dark; Wake County hit hard
Post-tropical cyclone Ian made its way into North Carolina Friday evening bringing a lot of rain and high winds across the region; leaving thousands without power.
CNN looks at Virginia race that may decide control of the House
CNN’s Dana Bash reports on a Virginia election that could decide which party controls the House of Representatives. Incumbent Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA) is taking on GOP challenger Jen Kiggans.
Vote for candidates who are loud and proud on abortion
NC voter: Vote for candidates who want to restore a woman’s right to control her own body. | Letters to the Editor
Bay News 9
'Dodged a bullet': Here's the scene in southeast N.C. after Hurricane Ian
SUNSET BEACH, N.C. — Hurricane Ian made landfall more than 50 miles south of the southern-most tip of North Carolina. But the storm was still strong enough here to bring down branches, topple some trees and push the water up from the sound into the street. "We dodged a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
North Carolinians advised to be wary of illegitimate contractors following Ian
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve seen damage from Hurricane Ian, you’re being warned to choose a contractor carefully. The North Carolina Licensing Board for General Contractors says citizens should exercise extreme caution to avoid becoming further victimized by scam artists posing as legitimate contractors. The NCLBGC...
North Carolina Sheriff Under Fire For Racist Comments About Black Deputies
“I’m sick of these Black bastards,” Jody Greene said in explosive remarks from 2019, according to WECT.
bpr.org
Live blog: impacts of hurricane Ian on Western North Carolina
Here's what you need to know as Ian makes its way to the Carolinas:. Find other emergency information, including evacuation order and routes. Follow the National Weather Service's updates in Greenville-Spartanburg. Follow local updates from across North Carolina: Latest updates from WUNC in Chapel Hill; Latest updates from WFAE in...
Power crews restore most power in the Triangle; less than 4K without electricity statewide
Power crews are working diligently to get power restored to all customers.
Martin Co. man among four killed due to Ian
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — A Martin County man’s death is one of four that have been reported around the state due to Hurricane Ian. Biden declares state of emergency in NC after Ian ‘About 35 deaths’ reported in single Florida county after Hurricane Ian, sheriff says Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, […]
WECT
Ian: Things you need to know in southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – After devastating Florida, Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina Friday afternoon as a Category 1 storm. While the eastern coast of North Carolina wasn’t a direct hit, many areas felt the wrath of Ian as it came ashore. Ian was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone just before 5 p.m. Friday.
newsfromthestates.com
NC Sheriffs’ Association joins NAACP in reacting to Columbus County sheriff’s racist rants
In an instance of unusual allies, both the North Carolina NAACP and the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association issued statements yesterday responding negatively to the racist rants of Columbus County sheriff, Jody Greene. The statements were in response to to a Wednesday report by Wilmington’s WECT-TV that detailed several disturbing...
wfdd.org
What you need to know as Tropical Storm Ian impacts North Carolina
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for parts of the Triad, including Guilford, Forsyth, Davie, and Randolph counties. Heavy rain is forecasted throughout the day Friday and into the evening, with possible winds gusting to 57 mph. Governor Cooper has issued a State of Emergency Wednesday and urges North...
