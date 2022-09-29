ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

kingfish420
3d ago

I'm unaffiliated and I'm leaning Democrat this time around. got to try and save the country, not these clowns Job. 🤷

Midterm election candidates in North Carolina, Alamance County

In order to vote in midterm elections, residents of Alamance County need to register to vote prior to Oct. 14 or register in person while early voting, according to the North Carolina Board of Elections. This year, there is also a new early voting location on Elon’s campus at South Gym.
North Carolinians advised to be wary of illegitimate contractors following Ian

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve seen damage from Hurricane Ian, you’re being warned to choose a contractor carefully. The North Carolina Licensing Board for General Contractors says citizens should exercise extreme caution to avoid becoming further victimized by scam artists posing as legitimate contractors. The NCLBGC...
Live blog: impacts of hurricane Ian on Western North Carolina

Here's what you need to know as Ian makes its way to the Carolinas:. Find other emergency information, including evacuation order and routes. Follow the National Weather Service's updates in Greenville-Spartanburg. Follow local updates from across North Carolina: Latest updates from WUNC in Chapel Hill; Latest updates from WFAE in...
Martin Co. man among four killed due to Ian

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — A Martin County man’s death is one of four that have been reported around the state due to Hurricane Ian. Biden declares state of emergency in NC after Ian ‘About 35 deaths’ reported in single Florida county after Hurricane Ian, sheriff says Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, […]
Ian: Things you need to know in southeastern North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – After devastating Florida, Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina Friday afternoon as a Category 1 storm. While the eastern coast of North Carolina wasn’t a direct hit, many areas felt the wrath of Ian as it came ashore. Ian was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone just before 5 p.m. Friday.
