Make-A-Wish Brings Weymouth Boy's Dream Treehouse To Life With Local Help

By David Cifarelli
 3 days ago

All Harrison ever wanted was a nice, big treehouse in his backyard. Little did he know that his wish would come true, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation and some local helping hands.

Harrison, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor at the age of 4, always had a clear vision for his dream treehouse. It needed to big enough to host all his friends for sleepovers and had to have a big front porch so he could play outdoor games with his family.

Harrison’s dream finally came true two years later when the Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island partnered with several local businesses, who worked tirelessly on the treehouse.

Harrison cutting the ribbon to his brand new treehouse

Ellen Rogers Photography

“People came to work on this project after work and on weekends, all wanting to make this wish a reality for Harrison,” Regional Director Michael Vieira said. “To see this wish evolve from Harrison describing his vision to the point where this amazing treehouse stands in their yard has been fantastic.”

The treehouse was unveiled during a party in Harrison’s backyard so he could show his family, friends and those who helped bring his dream into fruition. While the treehouse was intended to be the star of the show, perhaps the more important part of Harrison's wish was the impact it had on his family.

“It’s hard to put into words what this has meant to us and his family,” Harrison’s dad, Evan Thomas, said. “Seeing the reaction on his face every day when he sees a little bit more is done…the support we received with this gift…it’s been overwhelming, in a good way.”

Harrison's first look of his new treehouse

Ellen Rogers Photography

“It’s horrible as a mom to see your child go through that, but at the same time to see their resilience and their bravery…is amazing,” Harrison’s mom, Kim Cummings, said.

Those involved in building the treehouse included Gilbane Building Company in Providence, RI, Central Ceilings in South Easton, MA, architect Joseph Caldeira , of Warwick, RI and Make-A-Wish volunteers and staff.

Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island will celebrate their 40th will in 2023. More information about the organization can be found online .

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Make A Wish Foundation#Treehouse#Weymouth#Charity
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

