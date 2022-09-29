Read full article on original website
Related
When Is The Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta?
Gamers and long-time Street Fighter fans can get their hands on Street Fighter 6 closer than they think. Next month Capcom will be releasing the official Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta testing. The closed beta session begins on October 7 and will go through October 10. Any gamers on PlayStation...
Fortnite October Crew Pack 2022
With September coming to a close that means the announcement of the Fortnite October Crew Pack. Next month Fortnite players are treated to a pack that is anything but dull. Starting September 30, 2022, at 8 PM ET Fortnite Crew members can get their hands on Red Claw. Red Claw brings an assortment of cosmetics and perks in this October Crew Pack. If purchased players will receive the Black Fang back bling, Red’s Ripper’s pickaxe, Shredded Red wrap, Never Take Me Alive loading screen, Dark Nights/Red Lights lobby track, and the Dark & Red Instrumental lobby track.
Pokemon Unite Clefable Moveset
After over a year, Clefable will be finally making its way to Pokemon Unite. This was a Pokemon that was apparently in testing during the Beta and possibly even the Alpha. Yet, it has been passed over for many different Pokemon since then. Now with it joining in a few weeks, fans will be wanting to know what it does. Here is a look at the Pokemon Unite Clefable Moveset.
Fortnite Paradise Discord Quest
To celebrate the newest season of Fortnite Epic Games will be launching the Fortnite Paradise Discord Quest. Here’s everything players will need to know while participating in the event. During the event, players will have to complete six different tasks from an official participating Fortnite Discord server to earn...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MultiVersus 1.03 Overall Patch Notes
MultiVersus drops its brand new update bringing long-awaited characters, balance tweaks, and more. Here is the full list of the MultiVersus Season 1.03 overall patch notes. Rick Sanchez joins MultiVersus! Rick is a new Mage character joining the roster. The XP required to go from level 3 – 15 on...
Pokémon Go Fashion Week Increased Spawns
During Pokémon Go Fashion Week the spawn rates of certain Pokémon will be adjusted. This will only occur during the duration of the event. Here’s a list of all the Pokémon Go Fashion Week increased spawns. Increased Spawns. During Pokémon Go Fashion Week these specific Pokémon...
Pokémon Go Fashion Week Timed Research Tasks 2022
Pokémon Go Fashion Week makes its return once again this year. From September 27 until October 3, gamers will be able to earn various awards by completing Pokémon Go Fashion Week Timed Research Tasks. Timed Research Rewards. The timed quests here are broken up into 6 different stages....
Wiglett Revealed for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
It seems as though the Pokemon company really wants Diglett to be more popular. While clearly not just a regional form, Wiglett seems to be related to Diglett in some capacity. This was shown in a strange fashion, as if people in the Pokemon world were discovering it for the first time. With that, here is a look into Wiglett in Pokemon Scarlett and Violet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pokemon Unite Sableye Release Date
While it should not come as a surprise that Sableye is coming to Pokemon Unite, it is still a pleasant surprise. The main reason being that one of the store owners in Pokemon Unite has one by its side. Many wondered if that was just for show or if the Dark and Ghost type would be added in the game. With that being confirmed, here is the likely Pokemon Unite Sableye Release Date.
Guilty Gear Xrd Revelator Rollback Netcode Update
Many fighting games this year have been blessed with rollback netcode. Guilty Gear fans will be happy to hear that there will be a Guilty Gear Xrd Revelator Rollback Netcode update in the near future. The Announcement. At CEOtaku 2022, Arc System Works announced that this feature would be coming...
Is There Gotham Knights Cross-Play?
After suffering a delay in the Gotham Knights release is slowly approaching next month. Although Batman is dead the game is still alive. Can the same be said about Gotham Knights Cross-Play?. Coop Mode. Gotham Knights sadly will not feature cross-play of any sort. While crossplay could still be implemented...
Star Ocean: The Divine Force Different Edition
While the title doesn’t come with a fancy collectors edition there still is one Star Ocean: The Divine Force Edition that does exist. While the standard edition only comes with the full game the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game comes with a few perks of its own. The Digital Deluxe Edition comes with :
Gotham Knights Different Editions
Gotham Knights will come in 3 different editions. Each edition comes with its own unique perks and bonuses. Here’s everything included in the Gotham Knights’ different editions. Standard Edition Pre-order. 233 Kustom Batcycle Skin. Deluxe Edition. Same as the standard edition, if pre-ordered players can get the 233...
All Overwatch 2 Premium Battle Pass Rewards
Before the launch of Overwatch 2, gamers got an early look at the newest battle pass when the game drops on October 4. For those who wish to buy the battle pass on day 1, here are all the Overwatch 2 Premium Battle Pass rewards. Premium Battle Pass Rewards. 20...
When is E3 2023?
After taking almost a 3-year hiatus from the gaming community E3 makes its return. The Electronic Entertainment Expo makes a comeback for E3 2023. Starting June 13 E3 will be launching with a new revamped format. The gaming expo will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center running from June 13-June 16. While all things gaming will still be in the spotlight it won’t be conducted in its traditional way. E3 will be separated into two different sets of days. These are the business and consumer days. In simpler terms the industry and gamer days.
New Tales from the Borderlands Release Date
Borderlands fans get to hear another story. Sequel to Telltale games Tales from the Borderlands, New Tales from the Borderlands release is set for October 21, 2022, for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. The Details.
Dakar Desert Rally Release Date
After a 4-year hiatus, Dakar racing is back once again. The sequel to Dakar 18, Dakar Desert Rally releases to PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on October 4, 2022. This year’s Dakar will have gamers competing across the vast open-world environments of Saudi Arabia....
Pokemon Unite Reveal Zoroark Amongst 3 New Pokemon
Pokemon Unite continues to bring out new Pokemon to its MOBA. This time they seemingly didn’t allow for there to be a leak of the three new Pokemon coming to the game. They announced it along with what was coming to the Public Testing server that they use. This means that the Pokemon are not only known but will also have their moves known soon as well. Here is a look at Pokemon Unite Zoroark and the other two coming with it.
Pokemon GO Yveltal Guide
During Pokemon GO Fashion Week, the legendary Pokemon Yveltal will be featured as a 5-star raid boss. To properly beat it players will need to freshen up on some of its weaknesses. Here is a Pokemon GO Yveltal guide. Yveltal Battle Tips. Yveltal will occupy the 5-Star Raid Boss as...
Options for Most Picked Champions for LoL Worlds 2022
The League of Legends World Championship is starting soon. The over one month-long tournament will feature the best of the best battling it out to finish the 2022 year on top. For many fans, the enjoyment of the games will be enough. But for others, they want the glory of doing well in the Worlds 2022 Pick’Em. This year, Riot Games did the Crystal Ball a bit differently. Here are some options for the most picked champions at LoL Worlds 2022 for people’s Pick’ems.
The Game Haus
Cincinnati, OH
6K+
Followers
12K+
Post
981K+
Views
ABOUT
We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!https://thegamehaus.com/
Comments / 0