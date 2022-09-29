ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pence blames Biden policies, cartels for surging migrant crisis: Migrants face 'hard journey and harder life'

By Kelly Laco, Peter Aitken
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

First on Fox: Former Vice-President Mike Pence, on a trip to Guatemala Wednesday, has stressed that the U.S. alone cannot end its migrant crisis and needs the help of the very nations from which the migrants travel.

"When I visited Guatemala in 2018 , I said, ‘This crisis cannot be solved by America alone,’" Pence said during a speech to the Guatemala Prospera Conference in Guatemala City. "I pointed out that weak economies, corruption, drugs, and violence are the root causes of this crisis."

"So today, I ask for your renewed help and cooperation: Keep telling your fellow citizens that coming to the United States illegally will only result in a hard journey and a harder life. Keep cracking down on corruption, criminal groups and gang violence ," he added. "Strengthen your borders and your frontier police, and tear down the barriers to opportunities and jobs."

During his first visit to Guatemala, he promised to work toward a stronger relationship between the two countries, even as the migrant crisis weighed upon the U.S. southern border.

BORDER CRISIS COVERAGE IN PAST YEAR DWARFED BY CBS, NBC, ABC INTEREST IN DESANTIS MARTHA'S VINEYARD STORY

Four years later, Pence applauded the progress made by the Trump administration and largely laid blame for a resurgent migrant crisis – which has seen historic numbers of migrants try to enter the U.S. – at the feet of the Biden administration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vaVTI_0iFVycpr00
Former Vice President Mike Pence gives a speech on the stage of the Varkert Bazar cultural centre in Budapest on Sept. 23, 2021, during the fourth demographic summit. (Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images) ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images

"Though it pains me to say so, I must admit that most of the blame for the migration crisis lies with the current administration of the United States, which has essentially adopted a policy of open borders," Pence said.

NINTH CIRCUIT SAYS CALIFORNIA'S BAN ON PRIVATE ICE DETENTION FACILITIES IS UNCONSTITUTIONAL

"On his very first day in office, our president suspended many of the successful border policies of our administration – policies that reduced illegal immigration 90%: They suspended deportations nationwide, shut down construction on the border wall, canceled the Remain in Mexico policy and proposed amnesty for millions of illegal immigrants currently residing in the United States," he continued. "Tragically, those actions sent a message to millions of migrants in Central and South America, and illegal migration skyrocketed overnight."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L8EZb_0iFVycpr00
TOPSHOT - Venezuelan citizens cross the Simon Bolivar international bridge from San Antonio del Tachira in Venezuela to Norte de Santander province of Colombia on February 10, 2018. Oil-rich and once one of the wealthiest countries in Latin America, Venezuela now faces economic collapse and widespread popular protest.  / AFP PHOTO / GEORGE CASTELLANOS        (Photo credit should read GEORGE CASTELLANOS/AFP via Getty Images) Getty Images

The U.S. and Guatemala have built a strong trade relationship over the past decade, increasing exports and imports by billions: U.S. exports to Guatemala in 2018 totaled around $6.6 billion and rose to over $8 billion in 2022.

BIDEN TEAM WANTS PSYCHOLOGICAL TESTS FOR PARENTS WHO WERE SEPARATED FROM KIDS AT BORDER

But the migrant crisis casts a shadow over that otherwise strengthened relationship. Pence admitted that criminal cartels play a significant role in exacerbating the crisis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GOvlt_0iFVycpr00
Oct 23, 2021: A caravan of migrants surges past Mexican forces. Fox News

"I can and do hold the criminal cartels responsible for exacerbating the migration crisis, for spreading death and destruction, and for profiting off of human misery," Pence said.

"I am more convinced than ever that the key to a brighter future for Guatemala lies with ending human smuggling," he added. "If we end the human smuggling trade, we will financially destroy the transnational criminal organizations that profit from it."

Daily Mail

FBI whistleblower claims bureau is 'deliberately manipulating' January 6 cases to fit the 'political narrative' that domestic violent extremism is widespread across the US, Republican Jim Jordan says

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan said FBI whistleblowers have come forward to tell him that the bureau is 'deliberately manipulating' how case files related to January 6 are maintained to fit the 'political narrative' that domestic extremism is on the rise in the U.S. Jordan shared a letter he wrote Monday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
