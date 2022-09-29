Miss USA, Miss Teen USA broadcasting live from Reno. How to watch, buy tickets

Reno will be hosting several events from two pageants in the coming days as the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA contests begin their multi-year stint in Reno.

Here’s a schedule of the Miss USA 2022 and Miss Teen USA 2022 events.

8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29: Miss Teen USA 2022 costume show.

Miss Teen USA 2022 costume show. 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30: Miss Teen USA 2022 preliminary competition.

Miss Teen USA 2022 preliminary competition. 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30: Miss USA 2022 preliminary competition.

Miss USA 2022 preliminary competition. 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1: Miss Teen USA 2022 final competition. An afterparty event will also be held at 9:30 p.m.

Miss Teen USA 2022 final competition. An afterparty event will also be held at 9:30 p.m. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2: Miss USA 2022 costume show.

Miss USA 2022 costume show. 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3: Miss USA 2022 final competition. An afterparty event will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the LEX nightclub.

The Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants will be held at the Grand Sierra Resort.

This year’s pageants are the first of a three-year deal to hold the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA contests in Reno. The Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors voted in July to approve the deal, which secures the pageants through 2024.

More: Reno secures 3-year Miss USA and Miss Teen USA deal

The agreement includes $250,000 in special funding to be provided by the RSCVA annually to the Miss USA organization. A funding arrangement was also approved in 2019 when the pageants were last held in Reno, with the tourism authority agreeing to pay $350,000.

The Miss USA organization has seen a key change since the last time it was in Reno. In 2020, former Miss USA 2008 Crystle Stewart acquired the Miss USA franchise. Stewart, who is also the first African-American president of the franchise, says that the organization seeks to redefine the focus of pageantry to reflect current issues. This includes elevating the narrative of inclusivity and diversity of young females nationwide, according to Stewart.

“Preparations for Miss USA have been coming along steadily at the Grand Sierra Resort,” Stewart said.

“Everything’s in place and we have quite a few grand surprises in store for Monday night that will truly exemplify our mission of reimagining pageantry, not just in the glitz and glamor of the final show, but also in the experience that the contestants have been having throughout the week.”

The pageant returns to Reno less than a year after the death of Cheslie Kryst, who was crowned Miss USA 2019 at the Grand Sierra Resort. The death of Krsyt — who was secretly suffering from depression , according to her mother — was ruled as a suicide. The organization says it plans to honor Kryst at this year’s pageant .

The Miss Teen USA 2022 final contest will be streamed live on Oct. 1 at www.missteenusa.com . The Miss USA 2022 final competition will be broadcast live on Oct. 3 via A&E's FYI and Hulu Live TV.

Tickets for the pageants’ various events can be purchased online at the official Miss USA site and the Miss Teen USA site .

Reno-Tahoe shows this week: Pitbull, Wallflowers, Battle Axe and Tracks

Jason Hidalgo covers business and technology for the Reno Gazette Journal, and also reviews the latest video games. Follow him on Twitter @jasonhidalgo . Like this content? Support local journalism with an RGJ digital subscription .

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Miss USA, Miss Teen USA broadcasting live from Reno. How to watch, buy tickets