ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Miss USA, Miss Teen USA broadcasting live from Reno. How to watch, buy tickets

By Jason Hidalgo, Reno Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fiJGM_0iFVyVbe00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JSVBB_0iFVyVbe00

Reno will be hosting several events from two pageants in the coming days as the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA contests begin their multi-year stint in Reno.

Here’s a schedule of the Miss USA 2022 and Miss Teen USA 2022 events.

  • 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29: Miss Teen USA 2022 costume show.
  • 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30: Miss Teen USA 2022 preliminary competition.
  • 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30: Miss USA 2022 preliminary competition.
  • 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1: Miss Teen USA 2022 final competition. An afterparty event will also be held at 9:30 p.m.
  • 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2: Miss USA 2022 costume show.
  • 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3: Miss USA 2022 final competition. An afterparty event will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the LEX nightclub.

The Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants will be held at the Grand Sierra Resort.

This year’s pageants are the first of a three-year deal to hold the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA contests in Reno. The Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors voted in July to approve the deal, which secures the pageants through 2024.

More: Reno secures 3-year Miss USA and Miss Teen USA deal

The agreement includes $250,000 in special funding to be provided by the RSCVA annually to the Miss USA organization. A funding arrangement was also approved in 2019 when the pageants were last held in Reno, with the tourism authority agreeing to pay $350,000.

The Miss USA organization has seen a key change since the last time it was in Reno. In 2020, former Miss USA 2008 Crystle Stewart acquired the Miss USA franchise. Stewart, who is also the first African-American president of the franchise, says that the organization seeks to redefine the focus of pageantry to reflect current issues. This includes elevating the narrative of inclusivity and diversity of young females nationwide, according to Stewart.

“Preparations for Miss USA have been coming along steadily at the Grand Sierra Resort,” Stewart said.

“Everything’s in place and we have quite a few grand surprises in store for Monday night that will truly exemplify our mission of reimagining pageantry, not just in the glitz and glamor of the final show, but also in the experience that the contestants have been having throughout the week.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47CeFh_0iFVyVbe00

The pageant returns to Reno less than a year after the death of Cheslie Kryst, who was crowned Miss USA 2019 at the Grand Sierra Resort. The death of Krsyt — who was secretly suffering from depression , according to her mother — was ruled as a suicide. The organization says it plans to honor Kryst at this year’s pageant .

The Miss Teen USA 2022 final contest will be streamed live on Oct. 1 at www.missteenusa.com . The Miss USA 2022 final competition will be broadcast live on Oct. 3 via A&E's FYI and Hulu Live TV.

Tickets for the pageants’ various events can be purchased online at the official Miss USA site and the Miss Teen USA site .

Reno-Tahoe shows this week: Pitbull, Wallflowers, Battle Axe and Tracks

Jason Hidalgo covers business and technology for the Reno Gazette Journal, and also reviews the latest video games. Follow him on Twitter @jasonhidalgo . Like this content? Support local journalism with an RGJ digital subscription .

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Miss USA, Miss Teen USA broadcasting live from Reno. How to watch, buy tickets

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2news.com

Over a Thousand Participants in the Rock Reno Half Marathon

Approximately 1,200 people came out to downtown for the Rock Reno Half Marathon, benefiting the Renown Health Foundation. Racers had the option to run or walk the 5k, 10k, and half marathon courses. Participants started at Greater Nevada Field and ran through the streets of Downtown Reno, as well as...
RENO, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Vegas defies the Almighty once again | Reno Memo

Get unlimited RGJ.com through March, all for just $1! Las Vegas has built its entire brand around thumbing its nose at the heavens, what with the gambling and alcohol and Criss Angel stage shows and whatnot. Thanks to a century of debauchery, it's where God holds his test runs for biblical plagues. But we never really talk about...
RENO, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Carson City, Nevada Invites Travelers to Recharge Their Western Spirit

Nevada’s state capital admonishes travelers, “Don’t just remember the good ol’ days! Live them,” via a new campaign designed to promote one of Nevada’s most-understated destinations. There’s something special about embarking on a road trip… your favorite car snacks, the perfect playlist, and the...
CARSON CITY, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reno, NV
Entertainment
City
Reno, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
Local
Nevada Government
Reno, NV
Government
Tahoe Daily Tribune

New restaurant, Maggies, aims to be go-to spot in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe’s dining scene offers a variety of unique eats. From relaxed to high-end, everyone can find what they’re craving. Joining the restaurant scene at South Lake Tahoe’s newest premier micro-resort is Maggie’s Restaurant. Offering an elevated dining experience...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Record-Courier

Fall brings brisk mornings, fall colors and … fish

Welcome to the Sierra fall season, brisk mornings and warm afternoons and the fall colors, which have not started to turn yet in Hope Valley. One thing before we get to your fishing report. I still see too many people towing their boats and trailers with their chains almost touching the ground. A couple years ago on Highway 395 in Minden, a truck pulling a trailer with low chains started three fires along the roadside. One of those fires could have taken out a home and a gas station. We can not afford to have any more fires that can be prevented. When you hook up your trailer, twist each chain to raise them up enough not to have contact with the pavement and then cross it over forming an X and hook it to your vehicle. A simple task to prevent fires along our roadways. Take your time and be safe getting to your destination.
HOPE VALLEY, CA
activenorcal.com

Tahoe Bear Continues to Terrorize Local 7-Eleven on Viral TikTok Account

Bear sightings in the communities surrounding Lake Tahoe have grown at an astonishing rate in the past few years. Flocking to the area during the summer months in search of human food provided by tourists, bears have become accustomed to the Tahoe life and the benefits of living in the beautiful area. Sometimes, they can cause trouble.
KINGS BEACH, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pitbull
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Aviation Roundup brings Navy to desert

If you have seen the Blue Angels before, you haven’t seen them like this year’s Aviation Roundup, said Blue Angels Pilot No. 3 Lt. Scott Goossens. The Aviation Roundup featuring the Blue Angels is today and Sunday at the Minden-Tahoe Airport.Expect significant traffic along Highway 395 through Carson Valley over the weekend as visitors arrive and depart from the air show. The jets will be flying over most of the Valley as their pilots perform, so motorists should pull over if they want to watch them.
MINDEN, NV
Record-Courier

Sage and rabbitbrush denizens of the Sierra

Every day begins as a blank canvas waiting to be filled with our own unique responses to the outside world. Each of us chooses how to handle the hardships and sorrows, the love and the joy. Looking out across Carson Valley as it slowly rises, beginning the ascent to the peaks of the great Sierra Nevada, one can take in a deep breath of the pungent sage and be inspired. The landscape in both Douglas and Alpine County offers a natural lesson in tenacity, perseverance, and strength.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Broadcasting#Live Tv#Miss Usa 2008#The Miss Usa 2022#Miss Teen Usa 2022#Miss Usa
2news.com

Free Community Shred Event in Reno

Have papers or other documents sitting around you need to get rid of?. You can shred them for free on Friday. One Nevada Credit Union is hosting a free community shred event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Costco shopping center at 1296 Plumb Lane. Up to three...
RENO, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Commercial Developments in Nevada

Nevada is growing, with the in-migration of both residents and businesses, and the concentration of new industry in metro areas. As population and industry grow, the economy remains cyclical, ups and downs balancing each other out. Industries grow and contract, according to demand. During the pandemic, the need for office space dropped significantly, while the need for warehousing, logistics, last mile distribution centers, and anything involved with delivering product to a locked down population exploded in growth.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Police use riot tactics to handle sideshows overnight in Reno and Sparks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Police from Reno and Sparks responded to several sideshow incidents overnight, facing attacks from participants and using riot tactics to disperse crowds. Participants were estimated to be in the thousands. The Reno Police Department on Saturday reported two felony arrests, 10 misdemeanor arrests, 33 citations and 14...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Worker Dies in Industrial Accident at Western Nevada Materials

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an industrial accident with injury at Western Nevada Materials in Spanish Springs. When deputies got there, they began to perform life saving measures on an individual. Western Nevada Materials released this statement to 2 News about the death:. “A member...
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Aspen Festival returns to Markleeville

Aspen groves are among the largest and oldest organisms on Earth because they reproduce by cloning. “Aspen is primarily a clonal species, meaning it regenerates from the root system and sends up suckers,” U.S. Forest Service Vegetation Management Staff Officer Annabelle Monti said in July. “The drawback of an aspen stand being all of one clone is that variability doesn’t exist, so if something affects the stand, it will affect the entire stand (or clone) of trees.”
MARKLEEVILLE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Smell emitting from Swan Lake described as ‘death’

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On the south end of Swan Lake where we did our interviews there was no odor detected. But one resident describes it like this. “Death,” says Tammy Holt-Still a Lemmon Valley resident. Indeed on the north end of Swan Lake, the flood waters of 2017...
RENO, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Reno-Gazette Journal

1K+
Followers
458
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

Reno Gazette-Journal | Reno news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds

 https://rgj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy